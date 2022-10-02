 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Lula wins first round, will face Brazil Trump in runoff   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, So Paulo, President of Brazil, downtown So Paulo, Brazil's acrimonious presidential race  
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So what are the chances of Bolsonaro peacefully leaving office?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hopefully Bolsonaro kills himself. Trump admirers don't deserve to have a country.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From what I see online, this is heading to a runoff election on October 30.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah nobody  got more than 50 percent so there is a runoff.  You should learn to read Spanish subby.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Yeah nobody  got more than 50 percent so there is a runoff.  You should learn to read Spanish subby.


I blame the Portuguese.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: feckingmorons: Yeah nobody  got more than 50 percent so there is a runoff.  You should learn to read Spanish subby.

I blame the Portuguese.


Apparently attaching a link from a Mexican newspaper didn't work on mobile.

Although I forgot everyone had little pictures on mobile so those were amusing today.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
vowed Lula, who was barred from the 2018 election that saw Bolsonaro elected, on corruption charges that were later over-turned

Wait until right before the runoff, when everyone hears about his emails.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, after Lula's criminal convictions, at least he won't be able to get away with much this time... probably...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm more interested in the Miss Butt Brazil competition:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's not what happened, though!  Goodness gracious, subby.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.