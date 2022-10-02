 Skip to content
(MSN)   Word to your Mum: Beware the cans of urine being sold in London   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Conceptual art, New materials in 20th century art, Piero Manzoni, cans of urine, British artist, Modern art, Bankside Power Station, Tate Liverpool  
262 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't know PBR was available in England.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who's importing Miller Lite? And why?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dammit, too late to make a Coors Light joke.

Someone should send the cans to a drug testing lab.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's not a nice thing to say about Mountain Dew
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's some expensive Budweiser.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, there was that woman a while back selling her bathwater.
 
ansius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark is linking to a MSN.com post that is republishing a story from MyLondon that stole it from Reddit.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vats Of Urine
Youtube hzMu0AQDnvA
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ansius: Fark is linking to a MSN.com post that is republishing a story from MyLondon that stole it from Reddit.


It's the circle of life!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The last time I was in London, I asked where I could purchase Prince Albert in a can. I got head butted.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's been done, for literally decades.

assets.catawiki.nlView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is way too expansive for a trucker bomb.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Excelsior: It's been done, for literally decades.

[assets.catawiki.nl image 700x525]


Yes, and the 60th anniversary of this was what inspired the canned piss, according to TFA.

There are photos elsewhere online, unlike in the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Excelsior: It's been done, for literally decades.

[assets.catawiki.nl image 700x525]


aka, Turd in a Can

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
