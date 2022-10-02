 Skip to content
(MSN) My Maserati went 185, the teen that stole it couldn't drive
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "they found that the Maserati's door was unlocked.
They found the keys inside"

Yeah, insurance isn't covering this one. Sorry owner.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. My headline was much better.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the teen that stole it, he couldn't drive

FTFY, subby
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Malachi got crunched.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: FTA: "they found that the Maserati's door was unlocked.
They found the keys inside"

Yeah, insurance isn't covering this one. Sorry owner.


That's the story they are telling despite one being dead and the other in critical condition.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less useless shiatbag to worry about, now smack the accomplice with a felony murder rap and flush him out of society too.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: the teen that stole it, he couldn't drive

FTFY, subby


or just couldn't drive
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your dads awesome set of tools won't fix this.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping this was going to be another article about a teenager foiled by a stick-shift.

/also love articles about teenagers baffled by cursive script.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: now smack the accomplice with a felony murder rap


45 days in jail; with soymilk?

The murderers of DC cops on Jan 6th are still walking free, some are even voting in Congress.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"one of the teen's parents had recently moved him to a new school in an effort to prevent them from engaging in criminal behaviour."

Well, that worked out great.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: One less useless shiatbag to worry about, now smack the accomplice with a felony murder rap and flush him out of society too.


This!

Seriously.  This needs to be the result.

Also ban all ICE vehicles other than mass transit or smart car class vehicles.

Problem solved.

At least in the US.  We are enlightened and don't need super cars.  We can have trans warp shuttles in the metaverse.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "one of the teen's parents had recently moved him to a new school in an effort to prevent them from engaging in criminal behaviour."

Well, that worked out great.


According to the sheriff, the teens did not have much of a criminal history

Ummm they are teens, they shouldn't have any criminal history
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The owner will be sued for leaving keys in his car by the families of the car thieves.
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Bslim: One less useless shiatbag to worry about, now smack the accomplice with a felony murder rap and flush him out of society too.

This!

Seriously.  This needs to be the result.

Also ban all ICE vehicles other than mass transit or smart car class vehicles.

Problem solved.

At least in the US.  We are enlightened and don't need super cars.  We can have trans warp shuttles in the metaverse.


THIS!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drayno76: FTA: "they found that the Maserati's door was unlocked.
They found the keys inside"

Yeah, insurance isn't covering this one. Sorry owner.


He can buy another.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love how they mention the brand of car.  This would not make the news if it was a prius..
A maserati parked in the street or driveway with the keys inside is likely am older model and relatively cheap.

Maserati is not the status symbol they one were.

If you can afford a real status symbol car you already have a garage to keep it in.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: drayno76: FTA: "they found that the Maserati's door was unlocked.
They found the keys inside"

Yeah, insurance isn't covering this one. Sorry owner.

He can buy another.


Why? They found it. It's right there. And there. And over there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: The owner will be sued for leaving keys in his car by the families of the car thieves.


Good.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: The owner will be sued for leaving keys in his car by the families of the car thieves.


Then he should countersue them for raising public nuisances.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Physics is a harsh mistress. And doesn't care if you're stupid.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jmr61: Bullshiat. My headline was much better.


I imagine it was since this one doesn't have the timing right
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One less Florida Man.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I love how they mention the brand of car.  This would not make the news if it was a prius..
A maserati parked in the street or driveway with the keys inside is likely am older model and relatively cheap.

Maserati is not the status symbol they one were.

If you can afford a real status symbol car you already have a garage to keep it in.


Yes, no one ever goes beyond their means to lease a sports car...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Life had been good to them so far.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did the teens find the car keys hidden in the visor, like people in the movies always find car keys?
 
almejita
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: jmr61: Bullshiat. My headline was much better.

I imagine it was since this one doesn't have the timing right


Bullshiat, this one works, you just don't know how to do music.

/not subby
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skinink: Did the teens find the car keys hidden in the visor, like people in the movies always find car keys?


blog.silentsignal.euView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Madman drummers bummers: "one of the teen's parents had recently moved him to a new school in an effort to prevent them from engaging in criminal behaviour."

Well, that worked out great.

According to the sheriff, the teens did not have much of a criminal history

Ummm they are teens, they shouldn't have any criminal history


That's what I was thinking. At 15, if you have much of a criminal history you are aspiring to be a career criminal.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is the building OK? It's the only non-douchy element of this story.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Your Hind Brain: The owner will be sued for leaving keys in his car by the families of the car thieves.

Then he should countersue them for raising public nuisances.


Attractive Nuisance v. Public Nuisance et al. The only winners are the attorneys.
 
Shryke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drayno76: FTA: "they found that the Maserati's door was unlocked.
They found the keys inside"

Yeah, insurance isn't covering this one. Sorry owner.


Yes it is. Either learn the subject or keep quiet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I once knew a kid who very much wanted to grow up to be Al Capone. The last I ever heard of him he botched a high-end burglary, snatched the homeowners Porsche to try and make a getaway only to end up crashed and committed to the mental hospital of last resort. Sucks to be you, "Huey".
 
Shryke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Your Hind Brain: The owner will be sued for leaving keys in his car by the families of the car thieves.

Good.


Also false. Everyone in this site is getting dumber. How is that possible?
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Top Gear- How Hard Can It Be?
Youtube uL0ROeZw7wA
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

almejita: puffy999: jmr61: Bullshiat. My headline was much better.

I imagine it was since this one doesn't have the timing right

Bullshiat, this one works, you just don't know how to do music.

/not subby


What, because there's an unwritten dramatic pause instead of a word?

The Simpsons S09E17 "You have to listen to the notes she's NOT playing"
Youtube BbeilmP2wY8
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who leaves the keys in an unlocked car that is unreliable and expensive to maintain? Someone that is hoping it isn't still there when they return.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who the fark leaves their car keys in their car? And how is someone that dumb rich enough to buy a Maserati?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby you managed to ruin the meter.  Just count the syllables and match them, FFS. This is not rocket surgery.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I love how they mention the brand of car.  This would not make the news if it was a prius..


Dunno. I'd be interested in a story about a Prius doing 185 mph. I don't think they'd do that in free fall.
 
almejita
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: almejita: puffy999: jmr61: Bullshiat. My headline was much better.

I imagine it was since this one doesn't have the timing right

Bullshiat, this one works, you just don't know how to do music.

/not subby

What, because there's an unwritten dramatic pause instead of a word?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BbeilmP2wY8]


you gotta put the pause after stole, and a big 'it' in 'it couldn't drive'

really push the 'it'
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Ketchuponsteak: drayno76: FTA: "they found that the Maserati's door was unlocked.
They found the keys inside"

Yeah, insurance isn't covering this one. Sorry owner.

He can buy another.

Why? They found it. It's right there. And there. And over there.


At least it's all over.

Seriously, though, I hope Keondrick has nightmares about killing his friends. Probably won't, but we can hope.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Subby you managed to ruin the meter.  Just count the syllables and match them, FFS. This is not rocket surgery.


But it's a Fark tradition and practically guarantees a green if the meter sucks.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh hi, what's going on in this thread?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

almejita: puffy999: almejita: puffy999: jmr61: Bullshiat. My headline was much better.

I imagine it was since this one doesn't have the timing right

Bullshiat, this one works, you just don't know how to do music.

/not subby

What, because there's an unwritten dramatic pause instead of a word?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BbeilmP2wY8]

you gotta put the pause after stole, and a big 'it' in 'it couldn't drive'

really push the 'it'


Yeah but that sucks lyrically anyway

Now a cymbal "tap-tap-tap* or *bang-ding-CRASH* after a short "it" would work
 
jim32rr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puffy999: almejita: puffy999: almejita: puffy999: jmr61: Bullshiat. My headline was much better.

I imagine it was since this one doesn't have the timing right

Bullshiat, this one works, you just don't know how to do music.

/not subby

What, because there's an unwritten dramatic pause instead of a word?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BbeilmP2wY8]

you gotta put the pause after stole, and a big 'it' in 'it couldn't drive'

really push the 'it'

Yeah but that sucks lyrically anyway

Now a cymbal "tap-tap-tap* or *bang-ding-CRASH* after a short "it" would work


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: WelldeadLink: Ketchuponsteak: drayno76: FTA: "they found that the Maserati's door was unlocked.
They found the keys inside"

Yeah, insurance isn't covering this one. Sorry owner.

He can buy another.

Why? They found it. It's right there. And there. And over there.

At least it's all over.

Seriously, though, I hope Keondrick has nightmares about killing his friends. Probably won't, but we can hope.


Bruh, it's not my fault, bruh. They didn't fasten their seatbelts, bruh. They distracted me, bruh. Bruh, they were streaming on Snapchat, bruh. Bruh.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Who the fark leaves their car keys in their car? And how is someone that dumb rich enough to buy a Maserati?


Oh, a lot of stupid people have way too much money.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkingismybusiness: Malachi got crunched.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
