(AZ Family)   Through early morning fog I see / Visions of the things to be / Get a text while getting coffee / "There's a chopper down in the street"   (azfamily.com) divider line
13
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making headlines scan is painless. It brings on many changes...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arnold at the coffee shop;"get 2 for the chopper"....
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide is painless. It brings on many changes
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some fine police tape-work there, Lou.

Obviously I would get in trouble for walking up to the dome and touching it behind the tape, but am I the only person tempted to bring out a ladder and push the blades around while making helicopter noises?
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A helicopter designed in the 1940s and manufactured no later than 1974? Yeah, no way I'm stepping foot in that thing. Helicopters are hugely complex machines that barely work when brand new, one older than I am is an accident waiting to happen every time it takes off. I'd much rather fly in a WW2 airplane than even the newest example of a Bell 47.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Went to get coffee, and my dad was like, you got to go around the neighborhood because a helicopter is in the middle of the street, and I was like oh my gosh!" said Sheree Hopper.


.
I read that in Dennis Hopper's voice.
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Burma Shave
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it was safer than the one in Fresno, CA this weekend.

https://kmph.com/news/local/helicopter-crashes-near-homes-in-southeast-fresno-ca-california-local-central-valley-helihelo-survey-test-flight-jesen-willow-garrett-avenue-injuries-minor-pilot-passenger-male
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that he was able to make a landing.  That's an older postwar neighborhood with small lot sizes and narrow streets, and as an older neighborhood the trees are larger.

I'm a little surprised he didn't aim for a park or the elementary school grounds.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: A helicopter designed in the 1940s and manufactured no later than 1974? Yeah, no way I'm stepping foot in that thing. Helicopters are hugely complex machines that barely work when brand new, one older than I am is an accident waiting to happen every time it takes off. I'd much rather fly in a WW2 airplane than even the newest example of a Bell 47.


I've heard that before from military heli guys;that maintenance can be a nightmare. Engines gone? You dead. At least you can glide a plane somewhat.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Suicide is painless. It brings on many changes


It does look a little MASHed from the hard landing.
 
