(YouTube)   Would you like to meet the luckiest lawyer in the world today?   (youtube.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 03 Oct 2022 at 1:05 AM



tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow. Imagine being handcuffed in a police car, with its door open, and watching your impending death coming at 60mph and 110 decibels...Wow.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sue everyone back to the Stone Age. Cop should be charged. Reckless endangerment?
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From Subby's headline I thought it was the only attorney Trump as ever paid.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just like a cop - uncuff the patrol rifle and save it, but leave the Woman handcuffed in the back.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Luckier than that dog with two dicks?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Qualified immunity.

The department will kick her a few hundred grand and agree not to bill her family for the full cost of the police car.

She will sign an NDA.

Officer will face no consequences.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tonguedepressor: Wow. Imagine being handcuffed in a police car, with its door open, and watching your impending death coming at 60mph and 110 decibels...Wow.


And watching the closest cop realize what is going on and rather than helping you wets their pants and runs like a coward.


thin blue line my ass. Thin yellow line down the leg is more like it.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how all it took for her to be detained was someone calling 911 and reporting a gun was pointed. I also like how the cops assume the lack of gun is evidence that she tossed said gun.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is the luckiest lawyer EVER as he did not die from this (From 2003 but WARNING: Graphic).

Man shoots at his lawyer
Youtube H9zy37-_0LU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A better video (Same deal, but very graphic).

Lawyer Dodges Bullets
Youtube 9tkMYoOLAhk
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Qualified immunity.

The department will kick her a few hundred grand and agree not to bill her family for the full cost of the police car.

She will sign an NDA.

Officer will face no consequences.


They may or may not face criminal charges, but they'll probably face a few bucks civilly.
These verdicts aren't getting cheaper. It's going the other way.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Sue everyone back to the Stone Age. Cop should be charged. Reckless endangerment?


I'd argue attempted murder.

He well knew the law, both the legal code and basic physics.  He intentionally put her in there and left the car on the tracks.  He tried to kill her and this should be treated as such.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kdawg7736: A better video (Same deal, but very graphic).

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9tkMYoOLAhk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Now which one of us hasn't wanted to gun down a lawyer?
 
mikalmd
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cewley: From Subby's headline I thought it was the only attorney Trump as ever paid.


Funny how a lot of people think of TFG in various ways .. Just today I saw a pile of dog crap beside the sidewalk and I thought of him ..
 
