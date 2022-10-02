 Skip to content
Have a uterus? Wave goodbye to proper medical care
18
404 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2022 at 10:05 PM



18 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All part of the plan.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:
"Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, told Politico they are seeing examples like this across the country. "These are not just rare anecdotes," said Resneck. "The quantity we're hearing - and we know we're only hearing a tiny fraction of what's going on - is significant."'
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A vote for any republican is a vote for evil and to take away civil rights.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My medical won't change and I have a uterus. It's in a jar on the shelf.

I_AM_Weasel, making things creepy since 1985. (I probably did before 1985 too)
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less consideration than a hypothetical clump of cells.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

educated: Less consideration than a hypothetical clump of cells.


Or dead body.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One assumes we had proper medical care to begin with
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are we assuming people had proper healthcare previously?  Because . . .
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
laughs canadianly
 
Saturn5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So fear of running afoul of government regulations and laws is hindering people's access to healthcare. 
Clearly what we need here is more regulation and laws to fix the problem caused by the regulations and laws.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For being such a small subset of our population, white male heterosexual Christian evangelicals sure do have a talent for f****** up a nation.

I understand my generalization might be overbroad --- but not by much.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you're a woman or care about any woman then you can't vote Republican in good conscience.
If you do vote Republican you're damn near soulless.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now witness the firepower of this armed & fully operational women's vote.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If you're a woman or care about any woman then you can't vote Republican in good conscience.
If you do vote Republican you're damn near soulless.


There's no "damn near" anymore.  Politics is binary.  You're either soulless, or not.  You either care about other people's lives, or not.  You're either worth the air you breath, or not.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: One assumes we had proper medical care to begin with


GoodCopBadCop: Are we assuming people had proper healthcare previously?  Because . . .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's weird to think that I have more autonomy over my body than the doctors who treat me that are women.
 
