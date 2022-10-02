 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Praise the glory whole   (twitter.com)
29
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JFC
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think it's official that Jesus is a one-and-done kind of guy. We've been waiting for him to come again for over two thousand years.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glory Whole....heh heh
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Loonyman: I think it's official that Jesus is a one-and-done kind of guy. We've been waiting for him to come again for over two thousand years.


And then it takes him 3 days to rise again.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Loonyman: I think it's official that Jesus is a one-and-done kind of guy. We've been waiting for him to come again for over two thousand years.

And then it takes him 3 days to rise again.


They make pills for that now so He ought to be quite thrilled if He shows up.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No satire tag?

America's Busiest Troll
Youtube 6Dt1SBVCB04
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Loonyman: I think it's official that Jesus is a one-and-done kind of guy. We've been waiting for him to come again for over two thousand years.

And then it takes him 3 days to rise again.


But it's the safest method of all, since he comes into your heart.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loonyman: I think it's official that Jesus is a one-and-done kind of guy. We've been waiting for him to come again for over two thousand years.


smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I Think I'll Drive The Kids Up To The State Park To See This 'Glory Hole'
 
Geriatric Goodman Brown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When a church does this it's akin to email scammers with tons of typos.

They are weeding out all but the dumbest and most gullible.

They know the reference. They all do. It's a test of how much they can get away with without pushback.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Howcome there's no glory half?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the replies & VNSFW
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IgG4: JFC


it's satire

at least i hope so
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IgG4: JFC


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IgG4: JFC


Jesus
H
Tittyfarking
Butthole sniffing
Cinnamon
Toast
Christ
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NINEv2: IgG4: JFC

Jesus
H
Tittyfarking
Butthole sniffing
Cinnamon
Toast
Christ


Tap dancing on a cracker
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These days, I'd settle for half a glory behind the Circle K
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Glory, Glory, Whole-a-(sp)looja!
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [i0.wp.com image 850x850]


No, I won't do that.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Valter: IgG4: JFC

it's satire

at least i hope so


Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's Best Christian?
Yes
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey, guys, what's going on in this thread?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [i0.wp.com image 850x850]


Why does that make me think of Ted Cruz?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Protip: it's always a guy
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seriously?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Also, if it's actually real, I can see how it's real. But I have suspicions...
 
