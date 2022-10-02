 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Today in Duct Tape Fixes Everything   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Boeing 787, Airbus A350, Duct tape, Federal Aviation Administration, temporary repairs, Airline, peeling paint, Air New Zealand  
•       •       •

269 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2022 at 7:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Speed tape is really, really expensive
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Speed holes are way cheaper
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yawn. I suspected it was gonna be an airplane and speed tape before I even clicked the article.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Duct tape sucks. This is the shiat that really fixes everything:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NY Post? I now doubt the existence of airplanes.

/actually, planes are impossible mathematically

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/no-one-can-explain-why-planes-stay-in-the-air/
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I flew Spirit once (once!) and a couple seats were patched with duct tape
 
uberalice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So it's 600 mph duct tape.
 
freidog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Photo of the mechanic:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No worries, the wings aren't critical flight stability elements.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's hundred mile an hour tape. Or since it's Australia, kilometer per tape, I guess.

For airplanes that go fast, layering is the answer.  Otherwise it just flies off and the holes attract gremlins.  The Shatner/Lithgow type.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Speed tape is really, really expensive


It's real aluminum, isn't it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It can't fix the NY post

/no clicky
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.