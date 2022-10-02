 Skip to content
So, we're gonna add more barriers but the public needs to do their part too
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Near Bowling Green? Could end up a massacre
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IMO - if people are stupid enough to ignore and go around barriers and signs that say "Bridge out" - let Darwin take care of them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Dookie Boys - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube oNI3ppyKyaY
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm convinced that there is no level of barricade short of a 100% solid wall that keeps random drivers from saying "yeah, but they don't really mean that".  We had a lengthy and substantial road construction project near me not too long ago.  Entire road torn up, blasting trenches, laying all new sewer, the works.  It went on forever.  At either end they had multiple layers of huge, bright orange, signs (like 6 ft wide) saying the road was closed.  You had to actively avoid them by like going over at the edge of the road that's just rocks for drainage, then you had to avoid the second set of those things like 100 yards further along.  Then you "could" drive over another half mile of loose dug up dirt and rocks before realizing that, yes, in fact the road is closed. Multiple people would do it daily.

That and we had another project that only half closed a road, so they made the remaining half one-way.  Again, huge signs, "no entry, one way" and some people would lurk around the "wrong" end wait until they couldn't see any cars along the 1000 yards of one-way, and try to speed the wrong direction before another car came and inevitably blocked them in.  And they they would get pissed and be like 'wtf' when you wouldn't pull off to the side for them.

The threshold to get a license and keep it needs to be higher.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: IMO - if people are stupid enough to ignore and go around barriers and signs that say "Bridge out" - let Darwin take care of them.


Back in 2005, I was driving home from work, about 1830 in the evening and there was a major excavation on a sewer line on Aurora Ave in N Seattle. This was a pit, a real nice long hole about 7-8 feet deep and square along the right lane and there were big, shiny LANE CLOSED signs for at least a mile before that point. Some clown in a BMW was tailgating and jinking back and forth in the lane behind me. When we got to the point where those big orange cones were closing that lane and forcing a merge to the left (With blinky lights and everything!), this bozo cuts in between a couple of them on my right, goes blazing up that right lane right into the pit at about 40 mph. I didn't stop. I slowed down when I got near him to check for blood and guts but I couldn't see anything but the crushed top of the car, practically standing straight up in the hole.

I think that's the first time I can remember thinking to myself, "Oh well, sucks to be stupid" and feeling no compassion whatsoever. 

Idiots. I just cannot empathize at all with Idiots anymore.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the signs say:
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size


What people read:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: IMO - if people are stupid enough to ignore and go around barriers and signs that say "Bridge out" - let Darwin take care of them.


Ya, I get it, it's just that governments have to serve the lowest common denominators. At least in civilized countries
 
jmr61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: IMO - if people are stupid enough to ignore and go around barriers and signs that say "Bridge out" - let Darwin take care of them.


THIS. Hopefully there will be some actual deaths of people who haven't yet procreated.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The sheriff there, Grady Judd, will push anyone into the gap to get to a microphone or camera.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every injury from someone driving around the barrier is 100% on the po-....I mean the person who drove around the barrier.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe if they put up a sign

-11'8"
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
static.rcgroups.netView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The threshold to get a license and keep it needs to be higher.


In Germany, to get one's license to drive takes two years of education on the subject. In Japan it's at least a year. In Australia and New Zealand 6 month's drivers education is mandatory and you get a big blue "P" stuck to your car for a year at least after you get that license.

There are some States and localities here in the US where all you have to demonstrate is the basic ability to operate the machine. Seems like this goes to quite a few Truckers, too.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: IMO - if people are stupid enough to ignore and go around barriers and signs that say "Bridge out" - let Darwin take care of them.


Especially if there are little kids in the back.
 
alex10294
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: IMO - if people are stupid enough to ignore and go around barriers and signs that say "Bridge out" - let Darwin take care of them.


That would be a good idea, except that they put those signs there when there's 6 incles of water, or some mud, and the next bridge is an hour drive.  They need to have a sign that says "part of bridge is missing".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Maybe if they put up a sign

-11'8"


You would be surprised how often people ignore signs.

And how often people imprint on the stinger of a big 53 foot belly dump trailer and follow it like that trailer is their mother.

/ the stinger is the steel part of the trailer that sticks out behind the rear wheels.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: What the signs say:
[thumbs.dreamstime.com image 360x220]

What people read:
[i.imgflip.com image 360x357]


What people really read

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fill the gap up with the cars of morons, everyone else can drive over the flattened pile of scrap.  problem solved.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You would be surprised how often people ignore signs.


I doubt it.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.hswstatic.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm convinced that there is no level of barricade short of a 100% solid wall that keeps random drivers from saying "yeah, but they don't really mean that".  We had a lengthy and substantial road construction project near me not too long ago.  Entire road torn up, blasting trenches, laying all new sewer, the works.  It went on forever.  At either end they had multiple layers of huge, bright orange, signs (like 6 ft wide) saying the road was closed.  You had to actively avoid them by like going over at the edge of the road that's just rocks for drainage, then you had to avoid the second set of those things like 100 yards further along.  Then you "could" drive over another half mile of loose dug up dirt and rocks before realizing that, yes, in fact the road is closed. Multiple people would do it daily.

That and we had another project that only half closed a road, so they made the remaining half one-way.  Again, huge signs, "no entry, one way" and some people would lurk around the "wrong" end wait until they couldn't see any cars along the 1000 yards of one-way, and try to speed the wrong direction before another car came and inevitably blocked them in.  And they they would get pissed and be like 'wtf' when you wouldn't pull off to the side for them.

The threshold to get a license and keep it needs to be higher.


The licenses in Arizona are good for 50, five zero, years.
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Datanerd: The sheriff there, Grady Judd, will push anyone into the gap to get to a microphone or camera.


True, but he's popular and quite aware that they must consider common sense
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why is the road out to begin with? I vote for dynamite arrows.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's Florida so you know someone's going to become a FARK greenlight submission.
 
