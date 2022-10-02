 Skip to content
(AL.com)   "Tainted Halloween candy" deaths since 1958 number... checks records... zero   (al.com) divider line
82
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF am I doing wrong?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OOGA BOOGA OOGA BOOGA!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IIRC, the only death from something like this is a father who intentionally poisoned his son for the insurance money. He counted on this being a real thing to cover it up.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the warnings from U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and a few other politicians are to be believed, drug traffickers are deliberately packaging deadly fentanyl pills disguised as candy to "drive addiction" among children and adults.

1) They're not
2) I thought fentanyl was supposed to be super deadly where being in a room where someone has used some would kill you, so to get candy to the addicting, but not fatal, dose must involve passing a pouch of fentanyl over the candy, like you're blessing it.
3) The idea doesn't make sense, anyway. Let's say you successfully got kids hooked on the drug you laced their candy with. How are they going to know what drug it is, or who to talk to to get more?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why I just hand out slices of fresh apple pie.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember the Halloween after the poisoned Tylenol debacle.  That sucked.  Most people didn't bother to give out candy because they figured nobody would be out.  Lowest haul ever.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah...sure, like dealers are gonna give away drugs.
It's that same old stupid 'panic' crap that's been around since the 60's.
Oh...dealers are gonna give LSD to your kids in the form of little stickers.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember the old "Don't take apples because they hide razor blades in them" thing? Even as a kid that seemed unutterably stupid. My parents used to believe this shiat, too.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even as a kid I wondered who onn Earth would waste perfectly good drugs on Halloween candy

/It just didn't make sense
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah...you're gonna waste 200-300 of primo sensimilla on pot brownies for the 'kids'.
Sure....but if you do let me know.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Yeah...you're gonna waste 200-300 of primo sensimilla on pot brownies for the 'kids'.
Sure....but if you do let me know.
Sure....but if you do let me know.


Seriously... Trick or Treat
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Even as a kid I wondered who onn Earth would waste perfectly good drugs on Halloween candy

/It just didn't make sense

/It just didn't make sense


It's very rare but it does happen.

https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-edibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (2017)

https://www.nsnews.com/highlights/two-charged-delta-residents-in-halloween-edibles-investigation-4699880 (2020)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Even as a kid I wondered who onn Earth would waste perfectly good drugs on Halloween candy

/It just didn't make sense

It's very rare but it does happen.

https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-edibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (2017)

https://www.nsnews.com/highlights/two-charged-delta-residents-in-halloween-edibles-investigation-4699880 (2020)


Yeah, it's rare. So what? Some people fark goats, some priests don't diddle little boys. It's rare but it does happen.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Even as a kid I wondered who onn Earth would waste perfectly good drugs on Halloween candy

/It just didn't make sense

It's very rare but it does happen.

https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-edibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (2017)

https://www.nsnews.com/highlights/two-charged-delta-residents-in-halloween-edibles-investigation-4699880 (2020)


Who died from that?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Combustion: Ivo Shandor: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Even as a kid I wondered who onn Earth would waste perfectly good drugs on Halloween candy

/It just didn't make sense

It's very rare but it does happen.

https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-edibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (2017)

https://www.nsnews.com/highlights/two-charged-delta-residents-in-halloween-edibles-investigation-4699880 (2020)

Who died from that?


Nobody that I know of. I was responding to a comment about handing out drugs, not poison. I haven't heard of the latter happening around here.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just more nonsense they can blame democrats for, because their voter base are all morons.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first time I remember hearing a variation of this was when I was five years old. That was 1971.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.


I never undrestood the point of wax lips
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leviosaurus: vudukungfu: Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.

I never undrestood the point of wax lips


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, it's true! My friend was driving to warn people about it when he saw a car driving with its lights off, so he flashed his lights and they followed him and murdered him as part of a gang initiation, and tragically it was the same day his brother was robbed on vacation and all they left behind was the toothbrushes and a camera, but when they got the film developed the thieves had the toothbrushes shoved up their asses, and then their house burned down and everything was destroyed except an unscathed copy of Snooki's autobiography.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leviosaurus: vudukungfu: Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.

I never undrestood the point of wax lips


Fark user imageView Full Size


Or these.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody around here pays attention to those rumors. We have a guy on the corner who already has a graveyard and a 10 foot skeleton on his lawn, Other people have giant spiders hanging on their house, human limbs (plastic) hanging from chains from the trees, sculls and scary images projected on their house and skeletons swinging on the porch. I could go on.....

We had over 100 kids come to our door last year and expect as many this year.

Halloween is a real great time for kids in our neighborhood.

Screw the people who try to take the fun out of it for the kids.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: leviosaurus: vudukungfu: Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.

I never undrestood the point of wax lips

[Fark user image 425x425]

Or these.


Funny, I just mentioned wax lips to my wife. She said "Oh, I used to love those! And the wax bottles!" I told her "No, they're both disgusting". If she cared about my opinion I might be in trouble.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In 1983, I had to throw out all of my Halloween candy. Every piece. Because Eric's dumbass mentally ill AW newly divorced mom freaked out about the wrapper on one of his pieces being open a bit. Allegedly. So she called all the other moms and got them all worked up over it. And we had been all over town that year. The best haul of my career.

I'm still pissed.

F*ck you, Eric's mom. F*ck. You.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No one is going to give you opioids for free. Not even on Halloween.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Drugs are expensive. Your child isn't that cool.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Combustion: Ivo Shandor: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Even as a kid I wondered who onn Earth would waste perfectly good drugs on Halloween candy

/It just didn't make sense

It's very rare but it does happen.

https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-edibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (2017)

https://www.nsnews.com/highlights/two-charged-delta-residents-in-halloween-edibles-investigation-4699880 (2020)

Who died from that?


Becky

/couldn't help myself
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FFS. I remember the whole don't-eat-apples-because-people-put-razor-blades-in-them nonsense during the '80s. Here's the thing: No one ever gave out apples anyway because, really, who the fark would do that in the first place?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have to get them addicted young when they have all that disposable income from working in the mines.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: If the warnings from U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and a few other politicians are to be believed, drug traffickers are deliberately packaging deadly fentanyl pills disguised as candy to "drive addiction" among children and adults.

1) They're not
2) I thought fentanyl was supposed to be super deadly where being in a room where someone has used some would kill you, so to get candy to the addicting, but not fatal, dose must involve passing a pouch of fentanyl over the candy, like you're blessing it.
3) The idea doesn't make sense, anyway. Let's say you successfully got kids hooked on the drug you laced their candy with. How are they going to know what drug it is, or who to talk to to get more?


Meanwhile, you know what is addictive and found in most candy? Sugar.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Even as a kid I wondered who onn Earth would waste perfectly good drugs on Halloween candy

/It just didn't make sense

It's very rare but it does happen.

https://www.oakbaynews.com/news/pot-edibles-handed-out-on-halloween/ (2017)

https://www.nsnews.com/highlights/two-charged-delta-residents-in-halloween-edibles-investigation-4699880 (2020)


One kid in the first incident, two in the second, both possibly inadvertent. There is still no reported evidence of drugs being handed out en masse, intentionally or otherwise.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: leviosaurus: vudukungfu: Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.

I never undrestood the point of wax lips

[Fark user image 425x425]

Or these.


The wax is nice to chew on, the juice inside was tasty. I don't think I'd ever buy them for myself, but I was never too disappointed to get some for free.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Law Enforcement aligned entities are the most likely suspects for such a distribution scheme.  Organized crime derives no benefit from such behavior.  If it doesn't make dollars, it doesn't make sense.  I can understand an improperly apportioned counterfeit pill, but not a tainted tootsie roll.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You tell your kids you have to check their candy so they can steal it. Then those kids grow up and tell their kids they have to check their candy and that's how religion is born.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: FFS. I remember the whole don't-eat-apples-because-people-put-razor-blades-in-them nonsense during the '80s. Here's the thing: No one ever gave out apples anyway because, really, who the fark would do that in the first place?


And did they grow the apples around the razor blades somehow, getting them in there without splitting the apple skin? Because damn, talk about the long con.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: FFS. I remember the whole don't-eat-apples-because-people-put-razor-blades-in-them nonsense during the '80s. Here's the thing: No one ever gave out apples anyway because, really, who the fark would do that in the first place?


Sure they did.  People used to give fruit and popcorn on Halloween before Big Candy got ahold of the holiday.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The only time I experienced any non candy when taking kids out for trick or treat was the bucket o' beer chilling in ice one house had specifically to hand out to parents.

That house was awesome.
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: FFS. I remember the whole don't-eat-apples-because-people-put-razor-blades-in-them nonsense during the '80s. Here's the thing: No one ever gave out apples anyway because, really, who the fark would do that in the first place?


80's kid here.
Yes I did get apples once in a while.
No I did not need to be told not to eat them when I had a bag full of candy as an alternative.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: vudukungfu: Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.

I never undrestood the point of wax lips


I have Wax Lips that came out of a Mold-A-Rama machine at a Candy Convention:
(the other side says "Not Edible")

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: leviosaurus: vudukungfu: Our house gave out wax teeth and wax lips.
I played Halloween LPs out of my bedroom window over the front porch.
The house was a few hundred years old, so we were spooky. Plus, you could hide in the trees on the front walk.

I never undrestood the point of wax lips

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Or these.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: WTF am I doing wrong?


You're  supposed to use the doublesided razors.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry, subby, that count should read: 1.

That was Timothy O'Bryan, who was given poisoned pixie sticks by his own dad.

Now, it's important to note that the number of people who died from strangers giving them deliberately tainted candy remains 0.

The number of people who have died from candy that weren't specifically murdered by their own parents also remains 0.

How many may have gotten E. coli or salmonella from poor hygeine at the factory, or who got diabetes or something like that? idk, I didn't look that up.

But subby's formulation of the headline is technically incorrect.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I never did get that LSD I was promised in the 80s.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every Halloween
Keep your eyes out for
:beep beep:
Tainted Dove
bars
 
