(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Kids on school bus put tape over security camera, climb over seats, open emergency windows, and one grabs the steering wheel. Then things get more stupid   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
41
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
R's TFA...

Wow... I just... wow...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fatassbastard: R's TFA...

Wow... I just... wow...


Yeah, I literally have no smart-assed response to that article. Sure, we were kind of bad kids, but never even close to that. Mom would have been kicking my ass instead of the driver if I acted like that.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it's time to talk about arming school bus drivers
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guys, it's too soon to talk about bus control.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The documents provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by Las Vegas Valley school bus drivers, whose pay...starts at $22.74 an hour.

Oh hell no.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't talk to the police

--Fark wisdom
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of COURSE that f*cking mom had a SEX OFFENDER BABYSITTING HER KIDS

Biatch should never, EEEEEEVER be allowed around her children again. F*ck. F*CK. I want to personally kick her up and down a flight of f*cking stairs.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: fatassbastard: R's TFA...

Wow... I just... wow...

Yeah, I literally have no smart-assed response to that article. Sure, we were kind of bad kids, but never even close to that. Mom would have been kicking my ass instead of the driver if I acted like that.


We were terrified of our bus drivers.  Some of those old ladies would just start yelling and threatening us.  They were frickin' mean.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: The documents provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by Las Vegas Valley school bus drivers, whose pay...starts at $22.74 an hour.

Oh hell no.


Their pay has nothing to do with the article and has no reason to be there.  Would it be OK to beat him if he was making $100/hr?  No so it's as irrelevant as the color of his shirt.
We get calls for busses being late any time they are more than 10 minutes late so there can be communication between the school and the bus during the ride home.  I imagine it would be procedure to call in once you have had to pull over once let alone 3x.
Not justifying anything, that parent is obviously a high class woman and I'm sure her snowflake had nothing to do with anything that happened.  Seems like that whole area is filled with top notch citizens.  Maybe they should cut the busses to that area and make them drive their kids to school.

Looking fw to the followup
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I'm against forced sterilization.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can not leave the US fast enough.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Cafe Threads: The documents provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by Las Vegas Valley school bus drivers, whose pay...starts at $22.74 an hour.

Oh hell no.

Their pay has nothing to do with the article and has no reason to be there.  Would it be OK to beat him if he was making $100/hr?  No so it's as irrelevant as the color of his shirt.
We get calls for busses being late any time they are more than 10 minutes late so there can be communication between the school and the bus during the ride home.  I imagine it would be procedure to call in once you have had to pull over once let alone 3x.
Not justifying anything, that parent is obviously a high class woman and I'm sure her snowflake had nothing to do with anything that happened.  Seems like that whole area is filled with top notch citizens.  Maybe they should cut the busses to that area and make them drive their kids to school.

Looking fw to the followup


The appropriate follow up would have the bus driver suing and winning against every body else involved.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was in Vegas recently and can confirm that the place is even creepier, shadier and filled with no-class day-drunk weirdos than ever. Like an extra coked-up Disneyland. Will not go back there unless I'm paid.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope Putin starts a nuclear war.

We're WAY overdue for a hard reset.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Cafe Threads: The documents provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by Las Vegas Valley school bus drivers, whose pay...starts at $22.74 an hour.

Oh hell no.

Their pay has nothing to do with the article and has no reason to be there.  Would it be OK to beat him if he was making $100/hr?  No so it's as irrelevant as the color of his shirt.
We get calls for busses being late any time they are more than 10 minutes late so there can be communication between the school and the bus during the ride home.  I imagine it would be procedure to call in once you have had to pull over once let alone 3x.
Not justifying anything, that parent is obviously a high class woman and I'm sure her snowflake had nothing to do with anything that happened.  Seems like that whole area is filled with top notch citizens.  Maybe they should cut the busses to that area and make them drive their kids to school.

Looking fw to the followup


I took the pay mention as a means of TFA writer basically saying "look what these people are having to put up with for what little they get paid".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Combustion: fatassbastard: R's TFA...

Wow... I just... wow...

Yeah, I literally have no smart-assed response to that article. Sure, we were kind of bad kids, but never even close to that. Mom would have been kicking my ass instead of the driver if I acted like that.

We were terrified of our bus drivers.  Some of those old ladies would just start yelling and threatening us.  They were frickin' mean.


When I was in high school in rural NC, we were terrified of our bus drivers, too.

They recruited the drivers from the varsity football team.
 
almejita
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys - I Kill Children
Youtube TtqPlB-oC4w
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wxboy: ctighe2353: Cafe Threads: The documents provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by Las Vegas Valley school bus drivers, whose pay...starts at $22.74 an hour.

Oh hell no.

Their pay has nothing to do with the article and has no reason to be there.  Would it be OK to beat him if he was 
[deleted]
Looking fw to the followup

I took the pay mention as a means of TFA writer basically saying "look what these people are having to put up with for what little they get paid".


Also as a window as to why the kids aren't getting to school on time and why the administration wants to extend zoom school.

In other words, why we can't have nice things.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark that pulling over shiat. Make sure your belt is tight, coast 'er up gradually to about 50mph so the little turds don't realize it, and brake check them into the windshield.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Would it be OK to beat him if he was making $100/hr?


That driver could actually afford a lawyer, a private eye to look into the parents, and (maybe) pay off the hospital bill before the heat death of the universe. Beating up a poor person means it's easier to get away w/ it b/c there's no pressure on the courts coming from press conferences an expensive law firm would pay for.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wxboy: ctighe2353: Cafe Threads: The documents provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by Las Vegas Valley school bus drivers, whose pay...starts at $22.74 an hour.

Oh hell no.

Their pay has nothing to do with the article and has no reason to be there.  Would it be OK to beat him if he was making $100/hr?  No so it's as irrelevant as the color of his shirt.
We get calls for busses being late any time they are more than 10 minutes late so there can be communication between the school and the bus during the ride home.  I imagine it would be procedure to call in once you have had to pull over once let alone 3x.
Not justifying anything, that parent is obviously a high class woman and I'm sure her snowflake had nothing to do with anything that happened.  Seems like that whole area is filled with top notch citizens.  Maybe they should cut the busses to that area and make them drive their kids to school.

Looking fw to the followup

I took the pay mention as a means of TFA writer basically saying "look what these people are having to put up with for what little they get paid".


It's also part time with hours that make a second job difficult to find.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My old roommate used to work as a bus monitor for mid, junior, and high-school runs. Kids are little assholes. She constantly had to separate and sit kids by themselves because they are incapable of behaving for the bus ride home.  Of course the parents were assholes too.
One 4th grader constantly brought hard toys which she kept throwing at other kids. So she took the toys away from her, gave them to the parents and asked them not to send her with hard toys. Of course their little angel wasn't in the wrong so they biatched at my roommate and said how dare she take a toy away from their child. She tells them she hit another kid in the head with it. They basically call her a liar and said their little darling said she didn't, and their kid wouldn't lie about that.
School board refused to do anything. Because of that kick the kid off the bus, they have to provide single transport. She was eventually fired because one of the other parents asked why their kid comes home crying so the time, and she said that one of the kids on the bus screams constantly and throws things. She got fired for telling someone else personal information about another kid. That personal information being "one of the girls in the bus." Since she said that one of the kids on the bus was female, that was considered "personal information."
 
Katwang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't have .99cents. Can someone tell me what happened.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That must be what "Vegas Strong" means.  Attack educators, staff, and bus drivers - for being too woke, I guess.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I think it's time to talk about arming school bus drivers


cdn1.epicgames.comView Full Size

*chack-chack* "oh, by all means, keep acting like assholes. Don't stop now. What, it isn't funny anymore? "
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Hail To The Bus Driver
Youtube 4pWTh092mz8
 
olorin604
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was too terrified for my own life to get out of line on the bus.

The most normal thing that happened on any school bus I was ever on was the bus running off the road, hitting a guardrail just before it ended at a... well, cliff, skidding back across the street, and coming to a stop in someone's front yard. Either that, or several kids getting abandoned miles from home.

Other incidents involve fire, holes in the ground, broken everything if it was critical for safety, police, water, telephone poles, plenty of vomit in and out of the bus (thankfully never mine or on me) and probably a hundred gallons of spilled diesel. I started walking to school, rain or shine, around when I turned 14.

No one died on any bus I was on. Unfortunately I can't say that for others I went to school with though.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summoner101: ctighe2353: Cafe Threads: The documents provide a glimpse into the challenges faced by Las Vegas Valley school bus drivers, whose pay...starts at $22.74 an hour.

Oh hell no.

Their pay has nothing to do with the article and has no reason to be there.  Would it be OK to beat him if he was making $100/hr?  No so it's as irrelevant as the color of his shirt.
We get calls for busses being late any time they are more than 10 minutes late so there can be communication between the school and the bus during the ride home.  I imagine it would be procedure to call in once you have had to pull over once let alone 3x.
Not justifying anything, that parent is obviously a high class woman and I'm sure her snowflake had nothing to do with anything that happened.  Seems like that whole area is filled with top notch citizens.  Maybe they should cut the busses to that area and make them drive their kids to school.

Looking fw to the followup

The appropriate follow up would have the bus driver suing and winning against every body else involved.


I'm sure they'll get a lot of money from the violent jackasses living in a hotel with sex offenders for babysitters.
 
ktybear
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SMB2811: I can not leave the US fast enough.


Where are you off to?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Our society is fine. Getting rid of corporal punishment has worked out great. Can't have it in schools, can't use it at home but the parents will use it first chance they get against a bus driver. And their own kids are the problem.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Boot those brats from the bus and make them walk to school, in the snow, uphill, both ways like my generation had to do.  And good luck finding bootstraps at K-Mart.

/Yes, I'm very familiar with Vegas weather and topography
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We live in a society.  As such we need to start instituting strict parenting rules and regulations.  With permits being renewed annually.  Of course we can't stop people from manufacturing sentient beings made of meat, but we can regulate their programming after babby bot is formed.

Have every child assigned to a government worker.  And if at any point they are not up to code on their social development (and properly pacified so as not to rock the boat for the elites) they are confiscated and either stripped for parts or sent to government facilities to be reprogramed into military kill bots.

And most importantly we all need to come to a deep understanding of what the true meaning of procreation is for the plebes.  To provide workers for the elites.  And occasional pleasure units.  If the genes work out and the worker unit is particularly attractive.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Boot those brats from the bus and make them walk to school, in the snow, uphill, both ways like my generation had to do.  And good luck finding bootstraps at K-Mart.

/Yes, I'm very familiar with Vegas weather and topography


KMart is done for.  I think they ALL closed.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bear.
Spray.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The parents attacked the bus driver and somehow the kids' behaviour is the concern. When the parents are criminal degenerates what else would you expect from their children?
 
