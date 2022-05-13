 Skip to content
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't get it GAAAHHHHH!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, that's funny.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is the hockey mask included in the price, or is that extra?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Me: This place looks pretty nice.
Me 4 photos later : NOPE
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That doesn't really scream "motivated seller"
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leviosaurus: That doesn't really scream "motivated seller"


Well, I mean, if the creepy guy is going to show up in the pictures even though he's not really there, what can you do?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"73 Guys Lane?  Something about a killer?  Big freezer?  Well I'm sold."

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cute. I like that they started slow. That "I don't see what's the - OH." feeling is fun.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every picture. That's fantastic.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer deal? That seems a little high priced for over 60 miles from Boston .... Looks at pictures .... House looks nice, seems like a nice piece of property but still a bit .... WTF???!!!!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"73 Guys Lane"

I only counted 28 guys in those 28 pics.
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
AHHH!  A corded phone!

I like that house.  Needs a garage.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder how many bodies are on the property?

73 Guys Lane, Weare, NH 03281.

Oh...
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Its getting a little old with listing agents putting pictures like that in to drum up interest.

That said, it does look like a pretty good deal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Slide number 8 where you have a chicken coop and chicken beheading and processing station next to it.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So... all the girls jump in and ask 'Does that guy come with the house?"
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: So... all the girls jump in and ask 'Does that guy come with the house?"


That's what she said
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't notice him in the beginning shots so I went back and looked. Yep. In every shot.

/kinda cool
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like the color of the kitchen cabinets.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fifteen or sixteen of these nearby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OH DEAR GOD MY SIDES

Well done!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Visitors describe the house as having a victorian-esque charm, with brisk fall hints and an ominous chh-chh-chh sound that follows you. There are also spacious open floor-plans due to past residents fleeing in the middle of the night with all their belongings. Still, the amenities..."
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Every cabin in the woods
 
falkone32
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nytmare: "73 Guys Lane"

I only counted 28 guys in those 28 pics.


Its the ones you don't see that you gotta worry about.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The hell?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm thinking those pics won't help move a potential buyer.

Could just be me though.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBooda: The hell?

[Fark user image 850x530]


You mean the way the refrigerator doors and the door to the outside slam into each other?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wouldn't bother me. I mean what are the odds of 2 serial killers being around the same house.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This isn't even original.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: MBooda: The hell?

[Fark user image 850x530]

You mean the way the refrigerator doors and the door to the outside slam into each other?


Yeah, really bad ch'i.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"73 Guys Lane"

If I want stabbing pains I'll just go to 5 Guys.
No need for the extra 68.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This isn't even original.


Even that's not original. I remember seeing a movie with that guy years ago.
 
guinsu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

no1curr: Is the hockey mask included in the price, or is that extra?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The kitchen shot (11 of 28) is my favorite so far, although I'm also fond of the coy bedroom shot ("Whatcha thinkin' 'bout?" "I miss my mom..." - 22 of 28) as well.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: The hell?

[Fark user image 850x530]


Ya, they could at least get a fridge that wasn't made in the 1970's...yeesh...
I bet that thing plays Disco Inferno if the door stays open too long...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think, if that one picture happened to me, I would strike up a conversation with the murderer. Isn't the scary mood killed by the giant neon orange ballsack hanging in the middle of the room? Is he reallt interested in stabby-stabby, or can we pop open a beer and laugh about the worst testicle sculpture ever? Like, is that a sex hammock for dudes who just really love truck nuts? From there I might make the murderer into a friend -- like, come visit once a week and tell me about all the hilarious shiat in people's houses.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jmr61: I'm thinking those pics won't help move a potential buyer.

Could just be me though.


Yeah, it's sort of targeting the cryptobro incel community. Not many women are gonna look at that and think they are being taken seriously.
 
