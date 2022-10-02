 Skip to content
(Twitter) Coming soon to a designer jeans store near you
53
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Independence Day Father & Son Chess Match :)
Youtube b3vwFnni6Bw
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mugatu is on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get new ones with less material now. It'll save you a few decades.

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those wranglers still have a decade of wear left in them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappointed it's not these...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Sha NaNa
//Bao Bao Bao
///steamed buns
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would so totally wear them on my next trip Walmart and make Fark.com history!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've been worse
The Frank Popp Ensemble - Hip Teens (Don't Wear Blue Jeans)
Youtube _hzemxpXr1s
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Disappointed it's not these...

[Fark user image 425x406]

/Sha NaNa
//Bao Bao Bao
///steamed buns


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell who makes their warp threads out of thin, cheap, undyed cotton.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Disappointed it's not these...

[Fark user image image 425x406]

/Sha NaNa
//Bao Bao Bao
///steamed buns


Unavailable for comment:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Disappointed it's not these...

[Fark user image image 425x406]

/Sha NaNa
//Bao Bao Bao
///steamed buns


Interesting movie
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one seeing the Rick & Morty tie-in here?!?
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I am amazed.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is 1980's David Lee Roth not available for comment?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

uuuh...don't ask
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.

Yup, always been garbage


Yup, always been garbage
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done.

intouchweekly.comView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruzzian army corpse not included.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.


You mean not counting the whole "Urban Cowboy" thing?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious as to what degraded. Looks like the cotton is holding its own.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: gameshowhost: I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.

Yup, always been garbage

Surely you jest

Yup, always been garbage


Surely you jest
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Could've been worse
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_hzemxpXr1s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=120&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Silly lyrics, but a pretty good track. I'll give it a six out of 10.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to date a girl named Polly Cotton. I really liked her, but had to break up with her because I got itchy any time I got close to her. Now I'm dating her cousin, Chenille Cotton, and things are going much more smoothly.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: LewDux: Could've been worse
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_hzemxpXr1s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=120&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Silly lyrics, but a pretty good track. I'll give it a six out of 10.


Out-crowd much?
 
Mukster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phishrace: I used to date a girl named Polly Cotton. I really liked her, but had to break up with her because I got itchy any time I got close to her. Now I'm dating her cousin, Chenille Cotton, and things are going much more smoothly.

I'm more into their gal-pal, Corey D Roy. She gets noisy and hot if you rub against her.


I'm more into their gal-pal, Corey D Roy. She gets noisy and hot if you rub against her.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're not designed to look like that? One of the things I like about being back in the office is I can wear jeans. I buy Lucky or Ted Baker because they make my skinny ass look good and they last forever.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So you're saying I shouldn't wear mixed fiber textiles?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: gameshowhost: I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.

You mean not counting the whole "Urban Cowboy" thing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Blue Jeans 1.0 - YouTube
Ladytron - Blue Jeans (Official Music Video)
Youtube mEBZIwsb2M8
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: gameshowhost: I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.

You mean not counting the whole "Urban Cowboy" thing?


Yeah they make some relatively decent clothes. I mean it's not like you're wearing Rustler
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: gameshowhost: I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.

You mean not counting the whole "Urban Cowboy" thing?


ok i guess that satisfies the 'fashion' part. i'm not sure something is necessarily 'designer fashion' just because someone designed it.

because then my toughskins were designer fashion in the '70s  and ... someone hold me, i don't want to go down that road
 
pheelix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I'm curious as to what degraded. Looks like the cotton is holding its own.


That's polyester. Cotton takes less than a year to decompose. Polyester takes 20-200 years, depending on the quality, thickness, and weave.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
David Bowie - The Jean Genie
Youtube BLbi6y4ktgc
 
portnoyd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In Living Color Prince - Butt Out Jeans
Youtube R7lexXAzrwc
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Disappointed it's not these...

[Fark user image image 425x406]

/Sha NaNa
//Bao Bao Bao
///steamed buns


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Billy Liar: gameshowhost: I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.

You mean not counting the whole "Urban Cowboy" thing?

You mean not counting the whole "Urban Cowboy" thing?

[Fark user image image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Disappointed it's not these...

[Fark user image image 425x406]

/Sha NaNa
//Bao Bao Bao
///steamed buns


I love that movie.  And so did my buddy, Peter.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I'm curious as to what degraded. Looks like the cotton is holding its own.

From the thread (heh):


From the thread (heh):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: You can get new ones with less material now. It'll save you a few decades.

So...all you get are the seams?

[static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]


So...all you get are the seams?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: You can get new ones with less material now. It'll save you a few decades.

[static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]



Oh that can't be real

***goes on the Google***

Goddammitsomuch.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meat0918: So you're saying I shouldn't wear mixed fiber textiles?


DO YOU WANT TO ANGER THE CREATOR?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Annie - Chewing Gum [Live On Popworld]
Youtube KTx6enCvQ-M
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: gameshowhost: I'm gonna torch the entire place down if Wranglers ever become designer fashion.

You mean not counting the whole "Urban Cowboy" thing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bad Idea Jeans - Saturday Night Live
Youtube mGfBEnBw01A
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bukharin:



Rhonda Weiss: Jewess Jeans - SNL
Youtube QZ1Z5TIx4wI
 
