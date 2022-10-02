 Skip to content
(Famadillo)   All things pumpkin spice has reached its insane limit with scented garbage bags   (famadillo.com) divider line
49
    More: Strange, Olfaction, Odor, Smell, Hefty Bags, garbage bags, ridiculous forms of pumpkin spice, scenario, smell of garbage  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know that it's an insane limit so much as pumpkin spice becoming self-aware.

RUN!
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might finally get folks off pumpkin spice.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they have pumpkin spice flavored taint spray - but I could be wrong. One of you taint licking farkers chime in here.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that surprises me is that they didn't already exist.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad has had Febreze and Gain scented garbage bags on the market for a while now. Looks like they have a lemon fresh bleach one too.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I don't know that it's an insane limit so much as pumpkin spice becoming self-aware.

RUN!


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: RUN!


ruinmyweek.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: I don't think they have pumpkin spice flavored taint spray - but I could be wrong. One of you taint licking farkers chime in here.


I smell a business opportunity!!!!
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Shots fired!!
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?
You guys always said it belonged in the trash.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so it's unusual. How do they taste?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autumn's Eve - SNL
Youtube 2Erc1Dfy5N0
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He who controls the spice merch controls the revenue stream.  The spice must flow.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Might finally get folks off pumpkin spice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OK, so I'm shilling for Trader Joes today, but these are really pretty good and darn cheap:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Too late
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's the perfect place to put your pumpkin spiced flavored products!
 
gonegirl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought it would be nice to have English muffins for breakfast this week, so I grabbed some at the grocery store yesterday. Just Thomas' English muffins, the usual. Have some eggs that are getting old, so I fried one up and put it on a muffin this morning. Bit into it and - what is that TASTE?

I'm eating a fried egg on a pumpkin spice English muffin, something I did not know existed until I had a mouthful of it. I feel deeply betrayed by the folks at Thomas'.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Scented garbage bags actually serve a purpose. A small, insignificant one, but still a purpose
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Scented garbage bags have been around forever. Don't know specifically about pumpkin spice but I find it hard to believe they haven't existed until now.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wax_on: neongoats: I don't think they have pumpkin spice flavored taint spray - but I could be wrong. One of you taint licking farkers chime in here.

I smell a business opportunity!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's not as weird as some.   But like all things it gets run into the ground, jumps the shark, etc.   When I saw pumpkin spice shampoo, well, that still is not as weird and useless as  Echinacea shampoo.

I make my own mixed spice.  A bit different and richer than the store bought pumpkin spice.  Cardamom, mace, and other spices added to the usual ingredients.

Don't make pumpkin pies with it though.  My Christmas cakes (that get soaked in booze for three months), and Christmas gingerbread cookies, etc.  For the longest time I assumed that "pumpkin spice" was pumpkin flavored.  I was certainly out of the loop.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Too late
[Fark user image 425x222]


They never should have put Van Pelt in charge of R&D, I tell ya
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not over until we get YOUR SCENTED MOM
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cinnamon scented trash bags sounds nice and, especially if they used actual cinnamon oil, would detract ants.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Waiting on my pumpkin spice heroin to be delivered by Amazon today
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pukey! Pukey! Pukey!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Misch: Glad has had Febreze and Gain scented garbage bags on the market for a while now. Looks like they have a lemon fresh bleach one too.


I need to find a Jeffery Domer sented blue barrel
 
fsufan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: For the longest time I assumed that "pumpkin spice" was pumpkin flavored.  I was certainly out of the loop.


Why? Pumpkin spice is ADDED to pumpkin 🎃.  Jfc. And people call me names.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Misch: Glad has had Febreze and Gain scented garbage bags on the market for a while now. Looks like they have a lemon fresh bleach one too.


Scented garbage bags are light years away from being "new" in any way.
 
gaspode
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pumpkin Spice Latte Saga (2014-2020) - Last Week Tonight
Youtube xwnH1nVKb3U

One of the greatest things ever
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: That's not as weird as some.   But like all things it gets run into the ground, jumps the shark, etc.   When I saw pumpkin spice shampoo, well, that still is not as weird and useless as  Echinacea shampoo.

I make my own mixed spice.  A bit different and richer than the store bought pumpkin spice.  Cardamom, mace, and other spices added to the usual ingredients.

Don't make pumpkin pies with it though.  My Christmas cakes (that get soaked in booze for three months), and Christmas gingerbread cookies, etc.  For the longest time I assumed that "pumpkin spice" was pumpkin flavored.  I was certainly out of the loop.


Beg pardon, where do you buy your mace from? I haven't been able to buy mace locally since the early half of the 90's, they took it out of stores. And I've not been sufficiently desperate to brave a dodgy online retailer yet. Though my pumpkin pies are certainly missing a certain.... thing.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Scented garbage bags have been around forever. Don't know specifically about pumpkin spice but I find it hard to believe they haven't existed until now.


This.

You'd be hard pressed to find garbage bags that weren't scented thee days, and if you did they'd likely be some generic store brand. I really don't get the point of them, the scent only lasts a day at best, and does nothing to cover up any bad smells in there.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dewey Fidalgo: For the longest time I assumed that "pumpkin spice" was pumpkin flavored.  I was certainly out of the loop.

Why? Pumpkin spice is ADDED to pumpkin 🎃.  Jfc. And people call me names.


Like I said, I make my own.  It isn't called "pumpkin spice".   I heard or saw pumpkin and I thought pumpkin.  Never ordered anything "pumpkin spice" coffee or whatever.  Don't like flavored coffees or anything sweet and I prefer my shampoo to smell like shampoo.

And, yeah, there is a reason that people call you names. ;)
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cimmamon. Cinnanon. Cimminon. Damn......an evil word for a lexdesic.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to Sporty Spice?
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got some Octoberfest Sam Adams.  It's not pumpkin spice but it's clearly pumpkin spice-curious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
oh hey, this thread again...something something rosh hannana barbe
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

starsrift: Dewey Fidalgo: That's not as weird as some.   But like all things it gets run into the ground, jumps the shark, etc.   When I saw pumpkin spice shampoo, well, that still is not as weird and useless as  Echinacea shampoo.

I make my own mixed spice.  A bit different and richer than the store bought pumpkin spice.  Cardamom, mace, and other spices added to the usual ingredients.

Don't make pumpkin pies with it though.  My Christmas cakes (that get soaked in booze for three months), and Christmas gingerbread cookies, etc.  For the longest time I assumed that "pumpkin spice" was pumpkin flavored.  I was certainly out of the loop.

Beg pardon, where do you buy your mace from? I haven't been able to buy mace locally since the early half of the 90's, they took it out of stores. And I've not been sufficiently desperate to brave a dodgy online retailer yet. Though my pumpkin pies are certainly missing a certain.... thing.


I get my mace from the local co-op.  They have jars of just about every spice, some ground and some whole, or both.  You can take as much as you want from the jar and put it in a little paper bag they supply. It's what some would call a hippie store, but it's great for spices and other bulk items.  If you have something like that near you you might want to check it out.

Don't know if you use Amazon, but they have different brand.  To be honest, if you don't use mace that much, the McCormick ground mace isn't bad and it a lot cheaper than other options. Just looked it up and it's 2.98 for .9 oz.  I agree it really does make a difference.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I now know what to get for my white female friends
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

starsrift: Dewey Fidalgo: That's not as weird as some.   But like all things it gets run into the ground, jumps the shark, etc.   When I saw pumpkin spice shampoo, well, that still is not as weird and useless as  Echinacea shampoo.

I make my own mixed spice.  A bit different and richer than the store bought pumpkin spice.  Cardamom, mace, and other spices added to the usual ingredients.

Don't make pumpkin pies with it though.  My Christmas cakes (that get soaked in booze for three months), and Christmas gingerbread cookies, etc.  For the longest time I assumed that "pumpkin spice" was pumpkin flavored.  I was certainly out of the loop.

Beg pardon, where do you buy your mace from? I haven't been able to buy mace locally since the early half of the 90's, they took it out of stores. And I've not been sufficiently desperate to brave a dodgy online retailer yet. Though my pumpkin pies are certainly missing a certain.... thing.


Penzey's is awesome. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure this seasonal flavour plus the recent increase in rimming means we'll have some new things to spice up this festive season.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Garbage bags have nothin on this....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
