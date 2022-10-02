 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida has gone full post-apocalyptic wasteland in the wake of Hurricane Ian   (nbc-2.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Crime, Terri Johns, North Fort Myers woman, FORT MYERS, Lee County, Florida, Fort Myers, Florida, gas line, Lee County Jail  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure Florida was known for zombies, heavily armed lunatics, looting, and being a post apocalyptic wasteland well before the hurricane.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
North Fort Myers woman arrested...


Are they sure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm in Ft Myers and this is just stupid - go up the highway 2 exits and everything is much closer to normal.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one's face got eaten.  Disappointed.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why wasn't her wind pipe crushed? Cmon guys you're slipping. If you're looting the bill of rights goes bye bye.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, even more of a wasteland than before Ian?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously, does anybody really believe that this story is something that couldn't have happened regularly in Floriduh before the hurricane?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: North Fort Myers woman arrested...


Are they sure?

[Fark user image image 750x375]


TVs Frank fell on some hard times.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: North Fort Myers woman arrested...


Are they sure?

[Fark user image image 750x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Ron.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
North Fort Myers woman arrested for pulling out gun in gas line

In North Fort Myers, I think they call that "Sunday".
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: North Fort Myers woman arrested for pulling out gun in gas line

In North Fort Myers, I think they call that "Sunday".


Ha! Came here to say "Thursday".
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

require PDA: I'm in Ft Myers and this is just stupid - go up the highway 2 exits and everything is much closer to normal.


I've been following the local news and radio and I've been very suprised at how things like gas stations and Publix are already up in running in parts of Lee County.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: North Fort Myers woman arrested...


Are they sure?

[Fark user image 750x375]


They haven't seen Hunter S. Thompson's attorney in years, come to think of it.

Coincidence? Almost certainly. But ... maybe not.....
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tell 'em Large Marge senrcha
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As Desantis warned, Florida is a second amendment state. Somebody cut in line, she's standing her ground.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How did anyone notice?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lines were 3 deep at the local gas stations last evening (Sarasota county). Power is mostly back on in this area, though, so the gas need for generators has gone down.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Luckily every Texan can get a free private flight to Martha's Vineyard.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No big deal, it's just how people get gas in a 2nd Amendment state.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Granny goodness ?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get busy bootstrappin' or get busy dyin'.

/that's goddamned right
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: North Fort Myers woman arrested...


Are they sure?

[Fark user image image 750x375]


Has anyone checked for Penis?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe we should just let the alligators take over. They seem less violent.
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alechemist: Granny goodness ?[Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: North Fort Myers woman arrested...


Are they sure?

[Fark user image image 750x375]


Or Ogre?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: North Fort Myers woman arrested...


Are they sure?

[Fark user image 750x375]


TV's Frank?
 
MrLint
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alechemist: Granny goodness ?[Fark user image 425x318]

Well you read my mind.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is your example of Florida going full post-apocalyptic?

To Florida this is a Tuesday.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If no one shot the gas pump, this didn't happen in Florida.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"An Armed Society is a Polite Society"...

Cue the Queue Etiquette Efformers!

(Please note the correct spelling of both versions of the homophone, something that seems to be beyond Farkers as a whole.)
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Deucednuisance: "An Armed Society is a Polite Society"...

Cue the Queue Etiquette Efformers!

(Please note the correct spelling of both versions of the homophone, something that seems to be beyond Farkers as a whole.)


"Enforcers", jeeze louise.

Let the dogpiling commence.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Maybe we should just let the alligators take over. They seem less violent.


Well, it has been a while since I saw any reports of alligators pulling guns on people.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Terri LYNN Johns.
/'Ted' reciting Southern names adding 'Lynn'.gif
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: North Fort Myers woman arrested...


Are they sure?

[Fark user image 750x375]


I'm not fooled.  It's Ron Perlman in drag.

horrorcultfilms.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Deucednuisance: Deucednuisance: "An Armed Society is a Polite Society"...

Cue the Queue Etiquette Efformers!

(Please note the correct spelling of both versions of the homophone, something that seems to be beyond Farkers as a whole.)

"Enforcers", jeeze louise.

Let the dogpiling commence.


OK.
i.turner.ncaa.comView Full Size
 
