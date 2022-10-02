 Skip to content
(Texas Hill Country)   'I'm your Huckleberry'. History lesson or gun ad. 50-50? 60-40?   (texashillcountry.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Doc Holliday, Wyatt Earp, Tombstone, American Old West, Val Kilmer, Johnny Ringo, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Ike Clanton  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen a bunch of this lately from gun sites, even some manufacturers - and I welcome it. Yes, they still want to sell guns, but they're moving away from selling them with toxic masculinity (consider your man card reissued) and focusing more on history, science, and tradition. And anything that moves the shooting sports away from overly macho wannabes is a good thing.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know there are several potential explanations, but I am always partial to the Huckleberry Finn one. Maybe because that's the one I came up with.  I may have a bias.  Doc, at least as portrayed in the movie was a cultured, literate man.  While Huckleberry Finn's novel was arguably Twain's best, Huck was originally introduced as more of a sidekick to Tom Sawyer, and he accompanied him on many adventures.

"I'm your Huckleberry." Means a combination of "I'll join you."  "I'm not scared."  And "Let's do this."  It's a show of bravado to Johnny Ringo.

I don't think it will ever be definitively settled, but that's what I choose to believe.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I've seen a bunch of this lately from gun sites, even some manufacturers - and I welcome it. Yes, they still want to sell guns, but they're moving away from selling them with toxic masculinity (consider your man card reissued) and focusing more on history, science, and tradition. And anything that moves the shooting sports away from overly macho wannabes is a good thing.


Makes me want to shot.  People.  Metaphorically speaking of course.  But. Seriously that article was a farking ad for a farking website.  fark the internet
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TL, DR: They don't know, so they're go to ngbto produce a bunch of pet theories. They'll make sure thlo throw in some gun chatter to stretch out TFA, but it's not "truth", it's theories.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A quick google will reveal that huckleberry was commonly used in American slang in the second half of the 19th Century to mean 'something small and cute' or 'the person you want', ie, someone who does you a favor, or the right person for a job, or a person you should be romantically interested in.

In Tom Sawyer, which came out in 1876, Finn is called Huckleberry ironically because he's a trouble magnet.

I'm pretty sure Doc was saying "You're looking for trouble, and here I am."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That article is no daisy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: A quick google will reveal that huckleberry was commonly used in American slang in the second half of the 19th Century to mean 'something small and cute' or 'the person you want', ie, someone who does you a favor, or the right person for a job, or a person you should be romantically interested in.

In Tom Sawyer, which came out in 1876, Finn is called Huckleberry ironically because he's a trouble magnet.

I'm pretty sure Doc was saying "You're looking for trouble, and here I am."


This comment is better than the article.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I've seen a bunch of this lately from gun sites, even some manufacturers - and I welcome it. Yes, they still want to sell guns, but they're moving away from selling them with toxic masculinity (consider your man card reissued) and focusing more on history, science, and tradition. And anything that moves the shooting sports away from overly macho wannabes is a good thing.


Whatever else you might say about it, you cannot say that the movie being discussed, at least, does not take firearms, firearm safety, life & death, law & murder seriously, inside or outside of historical context.  Which is more than you can say for most gun industry advertising for the last 50 years or more.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: I'm pretty sure Doc was saying "You're looking for trouble, and here I am."


I too thought this was pretty obvious based on the context in which he said it. The first time he even followed it by saying "That's just my game".

But if you went with the simplest, most obvious answer, you wouldn't get a 3000 work article out of that.
 
Thingster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter what it meant in 1876, what matters is how it's used today based on people's perception of the line in Tombstone.

Today, it's don't start shiat, won't be shiat- but if you start, I'm here to end it.
 
