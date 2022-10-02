 Skip to content
(NPR)   Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge? Here's the new ALS drug it helped create   (npr.org) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool!  It's good to know that sometimes social media can do good things.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Cool!  It's good to know that sometimes social media can do good things.


It happens.  I mean, I remember doing the Tide Pod challenge in 2020, and how it helped fund Ivermectin as an alternative Covid-19 treatment.   I can't help but feel like I made a difference that day.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
????

Just guessing.


????

Just guessing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like feel good stories as much as the next person, but scratch the surface and this whole tale is a Devastating critique of the American healthcare system.
The drug in question isn't new, it's a combination of 2 existing generics. The combination was tested on a whopping 137 people, and extended their life by up to 6 months. The 'developer' set the price at $158,000 a Year!!!
For 2 generics.
In a combination discovered using funding from donations and research tax credits.

Now that it's approved, Medicare and insurance will have to cover it. This isn't the feel good story it first appears to be, is a nail in the coffin of our messed up healthcare system.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do some good for mankind today, folks!


Do some good for mankind today, folks!
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But all my cool friends told me that it was just attention whoring!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ALS sucks but it doesn't affect that many people.

Wake me up when there's a challenge to restore reproductive rights 🥱
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for my KONY merch
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I like feel good stories as much as the next person, but scratch the surface and this whole tale is a Devastating critique of the American healthcare system.
The drug in question isn't new, it's a combination of 2 existing generics. The combination was tested on a whopping 137 people, and extended their life by up to 6 months. The 'developer' set the price at $158,000 a Year!!!
For 2 generics.
In a combination discovered using funding from donations and research tax credits.

Now that it's approved, Medicare and insurance will have to cover it. This isn't the feel good story it first appears to be, is a nail in the coffin of our messed up healthcare system.


To be fair to the sample.size, ALS is not a common disease and 137 is pretty good for a rare disorder. Things have been approved on weaker evidence.

Look at all the hype around psilocybin in depression, all over the news, but the largest publishes trials are smaller than this.

Other countries with more reasonable laws will get a better price on the drugs. And I'd be happy to be told I can have an extra 6 months of life.

But yes the American system.is farked abd drug development in general is farked. Capitalism and health care don't mix.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ALS sucks but it doesn't affect that many people.

Wake me up when there's a challenge to restore reproductive rights 🥱


Now this is how you virtue signal.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TFA:
A social media craze had a positive effect!

This thread:
Positivity about social media crazes? On my Fark? Quick! Come up with reasons why this is meaningless and/or bad!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought the ice bucket challenge was to donate to ALS research OR get ice water dumped on you, not both?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ALS sucks but it doesn't affect that many people.

Wake me up when there's a challenge to restore reproductive rights 🥱



Yeah, go back to sleep.  Everything will work out in the end, right?
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ALS sucks but it doesn't affect that many people.

Wake me up when there's a challenge to restore reproductive rights 🥱


Don't worry, I'm sure someone else will take care of it. You can go ahead and go back to sleep.
 
Watubi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I like feel good stories as much as the next person, but scratch the surface and this whole tale is a Devastating critique of the American healthcare system.
The drug in question isn't new, it's a combination of 2 existing generics. The combination was tested on a whopping 137 people, and extended their life by up to 6 months. The 'developer' set the price at $158,000 a Year!!!
For 2 generics.
In a combination discovered using funding from donations and research tax credits.

Now that it's approved, Medicare and insurance will have to cover it. This isn't the feel good story it first appears to be, is a nail in the coffin of our messed up healthcare system.


I agree with you on all points.  However, why hasn't any non-US companies "discovered" this combination of drugs?  Perhaps they have no incentive
 
baorao
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I thought the ice bucket challenge was to donate to ALS research OR get ice water dumped on you, not both?


Technically you are correct. Which means by NOT dumping ice water on my head, I was the true hero of the situation.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I thought the ice bucket challenge was to donate to ALS research OR get ice water dumped on you, not both?


As I remember it, someone would nominate you to take the challenge. You'd make a donation and get ice water dumped on you, and then continue the chain by nominating someone else. If you opted out then you were rejecting the challenge.

And then you'd be mocked by aging football coaches, who were all:
local10.comView Full Size

"Wuss. I do this after every winning game."
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sometime foundatikns do great work.

Earlier this year I served as a reviewed as a reviewer on on grant funding competition for the Michael J Fox Foundation. They fund innovative work that national granting agencies are reluctant to fund and making more money available pushes more researchers into Parkinson work, or encourages collaborations. And the MJF foundation has really advanced Parkinsons research and made a difference.

Same with the ALS society (foundation?) ALS is a devastating but rare disease. Despite the caveats posted above on issues with drug research (valid points over profiteering on donations), a huge number of studies got funded through that initiative. We never know which things are gonna stick so you gotta throw a lot at the wall.

And some sticks. In Parkinson we have deep brain stimulation. In ALS we have some.new drugs that help at least a bit. If I had ALS I'd take an extra 6 months to see my kids grow.
 
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a good friend die of ALS in 2007.  It's a hell of a way to go.  He could barely move by the end.

He used to joke that the worst part of ALS was that he could get erections but couldn't "do" anything about it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I like feel good stories as much as the next person, but scratch the surface and this whole tale is a Devastating critique of the American healthcare system.
The drug in question isn't new, it's a combination of 2 existing generics. The combination was tested on a whopping 137 people, and extended their life by up to 6 months. The 'developer' set the price at $158,000 a Year!!!
For 2 generics.
In a combination discovered using funding from donations and research tax credits.

Now that it's approved, Medicare and insurance will have to cover it. This isn't the feel good story it first appears to be, is a nail in the coffin of our messed up healthcare system.


Correct.  But enough God fearing Americans think this is better than what other white wealthy nations do. And, to be honest they would support Healthcare for all, if they wasn't so racist/ supporting a class war.
 
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Watubi: Private_Citizen: I like feel good stories as much as the next person, but scratch the surface and this whole tale is a Devastating critique of the American healthcare system.
The drug in question isn't new, it's a combination of 2 existing generics. The combination was tested on a whopping 137 people, and extended their life by up to 6 months. The 'developer' set the price at $158,000 a Year!!!
For 2 generics.
In a combination discovered using funding from donations and research tax credits.

Now that it's approved, Medicare and insurance will have to cover it. This isn't the feel good story it first appears to be, is a nail in the coffin of our messed up healthcare system.

I agree with you on all points.  However, why hasn't any non-US companies "discovered" this combination of drugs?  Perhaps they have no incentive


All the big oharma are HQd in the US as the most friendly environment but most are multinationals.

Few large companies really have a nationality. They are not citizens. They base themselves in the friendliest environment bit work wherever is.most convient. You won't find lots of drug research in Adrica because the biomedical sector is not well developed and the international language of science is English.

And both "US" and non US companies sell in and outside the US. It's not like Canadian pharma only sells locally.

Lastly, how much attention are you paying to who develops which drugs abd where that companynis based? Lots of "non american" companies make new drugs.

This concept of the it ok for pharmaceutical to screw the US and somehow tou are saving the rest of the world is a tired American pro corporate right wing talking point.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*AL'S

*AL'S
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ALS sucks but it doesn't affect that many people.

Wake me up when there's a challenge to restore reproductive rights 🥱


My good friend died of ALS about a month before the Ice Bucket challenge was thought up.  ALS is not something you get one day and are dead the next.

It would be too late to wake him up now.  He would have been on the forefront to restore all rights, like his dad before him.  So, I'm thinking, this is all connected.

The rights challenge began almost immediately.  The name of the challenge was coined later.

It's called Roevember.
 
scanman61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I like feel good stories as much as the next person, but scratch the surface and this whole tale is a Devastating critique of the American healthcare system.
The drug in question isn't new, it's a combination of 2 existing generics. The combination was tested on a whopping 137 people, and extended their life by up to 6 months. The 'developer' set the price at $158,000 a Year!!!
For 2 generics.
In a combination discovered using funding from donations and research tax credits.

Now that it's approved, Medicare and insurance will have to cover it. This isn't the feel good story it first appears to be, is a nail in the coffin of our messed up healthcare system.


Now do PrEP drugs.  Developed funded by the taxpayers, patents held by the Federal gov't but for some reason Gilead Sciences is the only one making money from them.
 
Rannuci
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: I thought the ice bucket challenge was to donate to ALS research OR get ice water dumped on you, not both?


It started off as "donate or get soaked" but changed along the way as it became popular.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Planking was well on it's way to curing cancer until Gordon Ramsay killed it.
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, Mass., was approved based on a single study of just 137 patients.

See, this is why you shouldn't read the article;.
 
