(CNN) The world's most spectacular airport is about to get even more spectacular, and for once a Fark headline is free from hyperbole (cnn.com)
posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2022 at 11:35 AM



LordBeavis [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
FTFA-For a decade, it went undefeated in the annual Skytrax 'World's Best Airports" awards, losing its crown to Qatar's Hamad International Airport in 2021...

Apart from bribing FIFA for the World Cup, Qatar apparently bribed Skytrax for that award.  Doha's airport is remarkable only in that you can't get a beer there unless you pay an exorbitant amount to get into a lounge.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Too many rules. You can't even bring in nasal sprays, afrin, or OTC allergy pills.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Magnet my daughter sent home from Singapore.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
In Prague?

https://www.theonion.com/pragues-franz-kafka-international-named-worlds-most-ali-1819594798
 
fatalvenom
1 hour ago  

Yeah, that makes me reallywant to visit.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
zeroman987
1 hour ago  

Clearly they don't want people like you.

Looks like paradise to me - disgusting people not welcome.
 
Number 216
1 hour ago  
The worlds most spectacular airport?

Reads article....sees NO Zombie Cat Lairs

Seems like a fairly mediocre airport. Unlike Denver

flydenver.comView Full Size


Denver also has Bluecifur, so take that Singapore
 
rainbowbutter
1 hour ago  
i thought this was going to be a story about DIA finally commissioning a mate for Blucifer
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size

whose foal shall sit at the head of all tables!!!
 
cefm
1 hour ago  
The world's best non-international airport?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
1 hour ago  

*shakes tiny hoof*
 
ImpendingCynic
1 hour ago  
It's about time LaGuardia gets the recognition it deserves.
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

No, they bring those people in bulk to do the actual work, then cram them in slums so the "citizens" don't have to see or worry about them.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-58580337
 
jclaggett
1 hour ago  

Truth be told, the new terminal at LGA is quite nice.
 
ChrisDe
1 hour ago  

I'm fine with all those, except for "No Cum".

edit: Upon further review, it might say "No Gum". I'm fine with that too.
 
dryknife
1 hour ago  
Fort Smith Regional got the best bathroom award once.
 
mistahtom
1 hour ago  

I have a fascist sell-out female classmate who works at Netflix in Singapore.

Can confirm, they only hire bought and paid fascist to live in the good areas.
 
iron_city_ap
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in New York...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Yeah an airport can look any way it wants, but if you treat people like both cattle and prisoners it's still going to be miserable.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

I see you have been to Atlanta
 
thornhill
47 minutes ago  

When I was in Singapore, I saw little evidence of the supposed draconian rules - there was littering, plenty of public smoking, etc.

In fact, in terms of extreme rules and aggressive enforcement, many European countries do not screw around with traffic violations. In Norway, for example, they most definitely will pull you over for going 3km over the limit, and the fine is several hundred dollars - and speeding fines there can escalate to 10 percent of your income.
 
MBooda
43 minutes ago  
I had to fly home from Changi once back in the '80s. My flight reservation wasn't confirmed so the agent told me to get to the airport "as soon as it opened in the morning". Huh? An airport closing at night? What kind of chickenshiat is this? So I took the last boat shuttle from our ship at 10 PM and had to hang around Clifford pier for six hours because all the hotels were booked up. Finally I got so bored I took an expensive Singapore taxi to Changi. The airport itself was open but it was deserted, all the ticket counters closed until 7 AM. Somehow I confirmed my reservation and flew to San Francisco. I barely remember getting off the plane, getting into a taxi and going to a motel. I slept there for about 18 hours.

So, does Changi still shut down at night?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  
My airport is international but it's pretty small and very boring.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure it's like most other place. Locals get a pass....the cops know they can't pay.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
1 minute ago  

It's more the penalties than the rules.  Countries that have the death penalty are without exception subject to religious extremism and a wholly perverted judicial system biased in favor of the ruling elites.  Countries that still use corporal punishment are in a similar category.

'Disney with the Death Penalty" is not just a joke for Singapore, but at least they are more open about their particular form of barbarism.
 
