(The Takeout)   Inflation is really getting serious now, people. WHEN WILL THIS MADNESS END?
    Girl Scouts, Cookie, Girl Scout cookie, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Oregon, cost of the cookies  
547 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 02 Oct 2022 at 11:20 AM



22 Comments
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GSC's support a good cause. Whatever.

Inflation on products made by international conglomerates and sold by hedge-fund-owned- grocers is getting serious[ly unsustainable]

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the pandemic-inspired global shipping chaos and the war in Ukraine both end.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GSC's support a good cause. Whatever.

Enriching the competing corporate bakeries that make them and then use unpaid children as their sales force?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: GSC's support a good cause. Whatever.

Enriching the competing corporate bakeries that make them and then use unpaid children as their sales force?


If they announced they really do put real Girl Scouts in the shortening, I'd definitely cut down on my Thin Mints consumption.

/I'd still eat just as many Tagalongs
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They've always been stupidly priced and the scouts get farkall out of the money, I refuse to buy the damn things for the latter alone
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those little shiats, I've been paying eight bucks a box for years already!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: GSC's support a good cause. Whatever.

Enriching the competing corporate bakeries that make them and then use unpaid children as their sales force?


Unpaid child sales force is the name of my Rushcore helium huffing tambourine quintet.

El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm strongly pro-inflation here on Fark, so totally fine with this.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What about sexy Girl Scout uniforms?  Have prices stabilized?  Halloween is coming soon.
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
20% more is pretty much the increase I saw at the grocery store over the past year and a half, so it makes sense.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: GSC's support a good cause. Whatever.

Enriching the competing corporate bakeries that make them and then use unpaid children as their sales force?


Compared to supporting Heinz & Kingswood Capital Management LP? Yes and yes, it's fundraising.

Ready to pick and tear apart and rebuild GSA? I think that thread got redlighted
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

marklar2012: GSC's support a good cause. Whatever.

Inflation on products made by international conglomerates and sold by hedge-fund-owned- grocers is getting serious[ly unsustainable]

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Seriously a half gallon bottle of ketchup?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I haven't bought Girl Scout cookies in a long time. Why should I care about this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That $6 will still get you a couple burritos at taco bell.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I haven't bought Girl Scout cookies in a long time. Why should I care about this?


If you haven't had a thin mint in the past six months, you have no soul.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: GSC's support a good cause. Whatever.

Enriching the competing corporate bakeries that make them and then use unpaid children as their sales force?


rainbowbutter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
when did they go back to the name Somoas? best cookie tied with Thin Mints; the idea that Samoans could've been insulted by the name was bizarre.
what is this about the girls don't get the money? that doesn't sound right
 
Dadoody
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Used to be $15.


cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I'm strongly pro-inflation here on Fark, so totally fine with this.


All Americans are pro-inflation.  Just look at us.

BFletch651
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No price too high for the Thin Mint.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Given that the cookies had to have been manufactured (and from raw materials ordered) long before this most recent spike in inflation happened, this would appear to simply be price gouging.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dadoody: Used to be $15.


[Fark user image 850x519]


is it made with real cretins?
