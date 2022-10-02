 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Crikey, that's actually a great idea   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it really though?

I'll have to ask my friends from Austria what they think about it.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is Olivia Newton John erasure.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
shitpostbot.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: This is Olivia Newton John erasure.


Or, if they have to be alive, Kylie Minogue.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They could have a whole series where he jams his thumb up the assholes of a huge range of animals!
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Strange, they spelled Bon Scott wrong on that petition.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as one Liam Hemsworth is worth literally half of one Chris Hemsworth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ey, mate. Ave ye got change for a Mr. Humongous?

Dats five road warriors, right?

Four road warriors and two feral boys will work too.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Gaythiest Elitist: This is Olivia Newton John erasure.

Or, if they have to be alive, Kylie Minogue.


OK, I agree no royalty. But I really don't think a gold record (or 12) qualifies you to be on money either.

Doesn't Australia have actual history?

I mean I realize it was all thieves, buggers, and ne'er-do-wells to begin with, but didn't some of then do something good?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A man who spent his life winding up dangerous animals and then died because of it.

It certainly feels Australian
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eh. I think I'd prefer Ned Kelly on there imo

Though I like the idea of someone other than the sovereign on the $5 note. Chuckles is already going to appear on one side of every new coin minted
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They already did Mozart;
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Will the coins have a hole in the center?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Will the coins have a hole in the center?


I have a bunch of those...
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're pretty common around here, think they are a low value denomination.
 
drxym
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Part of their "animal taunters" series.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they are trading one fool for another??
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes. Money and ships should NEVER feature a live person. They have time to turn into a Fuk-up. Thiere is plenty of dead people to honor that deserve it and won' cause issues later.

/ Would you think Mel Gibson should be on money?
//
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Yes. Money and ships should NEVER feature a live person. They have time to turn into a Fuk-up. Thiere is plenty of dead people to honor that deserve it and won' cause issues later.

/ Would you think Mel Gibson should be on money?
//


Mel Gibson would be great on toilet paper.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: A man who spent his life winding up dangerous animals and then died because of it.

It certainly feels Australian


Paul Hogan did it first...
netstorage-tuko.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Mikeyworld: Yes. Money and ships should NEVER feature a live person. They have time to turn into a Fuk-up. Thiere is plenty of dead people to honor that deserve it and won' cause issues later.

/ Would you think Mel Gibson should be on money?
//

Mel Gibson would be great on toilet paper.


Can it handle lightning bolts?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ey, mate. Ave ye got change for a Mr. Humongous?

Dats five road warriors, right?

Four road warriors and two feral boys will work too.


That's LORD Humongous - you don't want to get the title wrong, he gets all pissy
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only if the image also features a stingray with its tail through his chest.
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man. The Sunday crowd is bitter af.
 
Doggiewoggie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the depth of your bench?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Only if the image also features a stingray with its tail through his chest.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I was thinking about a different Irwin chest to put on the currency.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

