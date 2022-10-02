 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: Garage sale discoveries
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watched a jazz group in Montreal. Guy played a green uke,
FF 17 years.
I buy that uke, with provenance, at a yard sale.
In holidaysburgh, penna
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
KingKauff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do estate sales count?  Because I've discovered many wonderful things at those throughout the years.
 
Pextor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, basically everything people have a yard sales. Except not the stuff they actually have.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bought pearl and diamond earrings for $5. Then I lost one of the earrings so I don't wear the other at all now.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My son is a hardcore video game collector and he regularly scores at garage and estate sales.

The best score I've had was obtaining almost $1000 in like-new camping equipment for $25 about 30 years ago. Many of the pieces are still in use today.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My post will technically meet the "discovery" requirement:

Came off the heels of a bitter, litigated divorce in a small town where everyone sided with my (now ex-) wife. Even the school secretaries worked to minimize my contact with my children.
New lover and I had to leave town, and I got a job five hundred miles away.  Had a garage sale of 90% of the stuff from the failed marriage. Made it all go away. Walked away with $2500 and I discovered that stuff is overrated, as I missed none of it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My most useful one was many years ago when I was shooting 35mm. It's a metal file cabinet, with small drawers that are the perfect depth for 35mm slides. I forget what I paid for it, but it's been the best value I got at a garage sale.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I discovered how to talk to pregnant people at one garage sale.

As I waddled up the driveway, looking for baby blankets and whatnot for my firstborn, the two women running the sale started asking me the usual questions. Discovering that it was my first, one woman cut off the other and told me her story.

"They had to TELL me I was in labor. A few pushes later, the baby came out!"

People, THIS is how you speak to the first-time pregnant. NOT like my mother's best friend, who told me about how her last baby got stuck sideways coming out.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The missus and I did a small garage sale to get rid of a ton of old clothes from her dead parents and my weight loss and her weight loss etc. back in the 90s.  We were headed to the Led Zepplin concert a week later for our birthdays, planning on using the $ to spend a extra night in Orlando and maybe have a nice dinner out.  Made about $200 selling clothes at 50c per item (we really just wanted it all gone, worked like a champ).  Cleaning up and putting stuff away, the better half bumped her leg against a glass table top that shattered and cut her pretty good, requiring some stitches and a drain....

We discovered that after deductibles and prescription fills and office visits, our out of pocket came to about $10 more than we made on the garage sale.... Still went to concert, no extra night in Orlando, and while it was great the 2 hour drive home afterwards really sucked... would've been a lot nicer at a local hotel
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My grandfather became a garage sale addict and part of their cult, visiting sales for things he could sell at his own. Presumably often getting haggled down to less than what he had spent.

Mother mocked this for years. Yet when Sister and I went through her house after Mother's death, we found many garage sale items clearly taken from Grandfather's house that she had stored unused for years and years for us to throw away.
 
buntz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got a Nintendo 64 and maybe 10 games for $5 about 15 years ago

Still plugged in though I admittedly don't use it.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kind toughto do since zeppelin broke up in 1980
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All time favorite book of my childhood was purchased at a garage sale in North Bay, ON.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My OG copy was damaged over the years by my elementary school-aged self, I got another copy a few years ago. I took that book with me practically everywhere.

/I got yogurt on the F-4 phantom cutaway drawing while I was waiting for my mom in the grocery store
//the dust cover was in tatters and gone before I can remember
///my new copy is immaculate
 
danvon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA:If you happen to find one of these beautiful timepieces tucked away at a garage sale you might want to buy it. Pocket watches can sell for mega-money, like the world's most expensive, a 1920 Patek Philippe Supercomplication. In 2014 it sold for$24-million.

In Philadelphia, it's worth 50 bucks.
 
