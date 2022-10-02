 Skip to content
(Guardian) Day 221 of WW3: Russia suffered a humiliating military defeat when Ukraine liberated the key city of Lyman. Russia's ministry of defence admitted its soldiers had retreated. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
    News, International Atomic Energy Agency, Russia, Nuclear weapon, Russia's ministry, Russian army, Nuclear fission, Ukraine's ambassador, Corriere della Sera  
•       •       •

wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: "The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema


Ah, another morning person. Good morning. Not so good for the Russians, who today topped 60,000 dead troops. (And I think that number is light, since Lyman has probably accounted for more than 500, alone.)
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If russia wants to stop losing, all they have to do is leave.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Ah, another morning person.


LOL not so much, but the cats are, and they're HONGRY! in the morning.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: wearsmanyhats: "The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema

Ah, another morning person. Good morning. Not so good for the Russians, who today topped 60,000 dead troops. (And I think that number is light, since Lyman has probably accounted for more than 500, alone.)
Rumoured estimates i've heard are about 1500 dead and 4000 captured from the "withdrawl" from Izyum suffer by the orcs.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: wearsmanyhats: "The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema

Ah, another morning person. Good morning. Not so good for the Russians, who today topped 60,000 dead troops. (And I think that number is light, since Lyman has probably accounted for more than 500, alone.)
They went from platinum to diamond in like 3 weeks.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Putin directing the war personally is going as expected. Too bad we never got a Putin Cribs episode of his bunker back in the Appease Russia era of the mid 2000s... I'd love to see it.

/haha GW thought Putin would help with terrorism lmao
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: Harlee: Ah, another morning person.

LOL not so much, but the cats are, and they're HONGRY! in the morning.


Exact same problem here. Oh, and the one also needs to have her butt scratched when I take my wake-up bathroom call. The other one is "Don't touch me! Put the food there!"

Who owns whom, again? It's like dealing with perpetual 2-year-olds, with claws.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
October 2
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
An enemy kamikaze drone arrived in Kryvyi Rih after midnight. Aimed at the building of the local lyceum in the middle of the city. There was a fire. Firefighters have already subdued it. No one was hurt.

The enemy covered the Nikopol district with fire from "Hurricanes", "Hrads" and heavy artillery. In Nikopol itself, private houses, farm buildings and power lines were damaged. In the Chervonogrihorivska community, the extent of the destruction is being clarified. Everywhere passed without casualties or injuries.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
Around 06:30, explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked the city and its surroundings with four S-300 missiles. The infrastructure of one of the districts of the city and its suburbs was destroyed, and the industrial infrastructure was destroyed. No casualties.

📍 Mykolayiv region
At night, the sounds of explosions during an air raid could be heard in Mykolaiv. We are waiting for information.

📍 Donetsk region
On October 1, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka and 1 in Paraskoviivka. 9 more people were injured.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: wearsmanyhats: Harlee: Ah, another morning person.

LOL not so much, but the cats are, and they're HONGRY! in the morning.

Exact same problem here. Oh, and the one also needs to have her butt scratched when I take my wake-up bathroom call. The other one is "Don't touch me! Put the food there!"

Who owns whom, again? It's like dealing with perpetual 2-year-olds, with claws.


Dogs have owners. Cats have staff. As someone put it recently, these three would cut a biatch for a can of tuna

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Armed Forces shot down 5 out of 7 kamikaze drones at night

On the night of October 2, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with seven "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones. Five of the seven drones were destroyed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Director General of the IAEA is going to Ukraine and Russia next week

" The visit is part of ongoing efforts to implement a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible ," the IAEA said in a statement.

We will remind, on Friday, September 30, the general director of the ZNPP Igor Murashov was detained by the Russians on the way from the station to Energodar. Currently, there is no information about Igor Murashov's whereabouts and his fate. Law enforcement officers have started a criminal investigation into his abduction. the Russian side informed the IAEA in response to a call to Russia to provide an explanation regarding the capture of the General Director of the National Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, that he was "temporarily detained".
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's just, like, asking questions:
https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1576306261187907585
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: She's just, like, asking questions:
https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1576306261187907585


Got news for the biatch, it's not the ukrainians killing civilians, it's russian scumbags.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: She's just, like, asking questions:
https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1576306261187907585


Was with them until i got to "Ukranian scumbags killing civilians", then it went right out the window.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has reduced its naval fleet in the Black and Azov Seas

" The ship group of the enemy's fleet, reduced to eight units, is kept in a missile-safe area for itself, but insidiously keeps 24 "Calibres " ready, - reports the Operational Command "South" on Facebook.

Therefore, the threat of a missile strike is relevant and quite probable. Attacks using kamikaze drones are also possible. In addition, the sea can continue to throw broken anchor mines to the coast.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Harlee: wearsmanyhats: "The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema

Ah, another morning person. Good morning. Not so good for the Russians, who today topped 60,000 dead troops. (And I think that number is light, since Lyman has probably accounted for more than 500, alone.)
[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x258]

Rumoured estimates i've heard are about 1500 dead and 4000 captured from the "withdrawl" from Izyum suffer by the orcs.


Propaganda considerations ARE a thing in reporting, and I wonder if the people that approve these daily lists might under-report, so as to have a reserve for future bad news (so that eventual totals would be correct).

csb:

Retired accountant/controller here. Dirty little secret of the management accounting profession: a responsible controller, particularly in companies where top management is prone to "Oh, LOOK, Shiny!" moments, will stash "good news" (portions of excess cash) in easily-manipulated accounts (prepaids, liability accruals, and so forth), called "cushions." CPA auditors tend to look askance at cushions, but (in my experience) generally let them slide with "Meh, its a story."

Owner of demolition company: "Oh, LOOK, the company can buy a twenty foot bronze statue of Miley Cyrus on the wrecking ball for our lobby. It will be perfect! Only $2,750,000!" Controller: "Oooooh, sorry, no can do, boss. The month is a bit tight and the cash flow just isn't available right now."

/csb
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 thousand mobilized Russians were delivered to the occupied Crimea

In the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is noted that since September 30, the military units based in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea have been put on full combat readiness, and measures are being taken to disperse the units. It is known about the formation of a motorized rifle division on the territory of the peninsula from those mobilized from the Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea.

About two thousand mobilized men arrived at the point of permanent deployment of the 810th separate brigade of marines in Sevastopol.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian military entered Liman. At the entrance to the city, they raised the Ukrainian flag, now there is fighting there. This was announced by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, on the air of a single telethon. "Inspiring success" - the Pentagon reacted to Lyman's dismissal

On October 1, the Ukrainian authorities officially announced that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the state flag over the city of Lyman, Donetsk region. The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, congratulated the efforts of the Ukrainian soldiers and noted that the return of Lyman will be a double gain for Ukraine due to the fact that the Russians used the settlement and the road near it to transfer manpower and equipment to Donetsk region, Luhansk region and other operational areas.

" Of course, this is a significant success. We are very inspired by what we are seeing now. Without these routes, it will be more difficult for the Russians. They face a kind of dilemma, what to do next ," Austin said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia introduced new sanctions against Russia

" Additional targeted financial sanctions and a travel ban have been imposed against 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials. Among them are individuals who disregarded international law in order to legitimize Russia's illegal actions in Ukraine by holding a fake referendum, spreading disinformation and intimidation ," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

The Australian minister emphasized that the falsified Russian "referendums" are illegal and do not have any legal effect.

It is also reported that Australia joined the lawsuit against the Russian Federation, which Ukraine filed at the International Criminal Court, and supported Ukraine's accusation against Russia of violating the Genocide Convention.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

Today, our country and our people are actually passing an exam. For endurance, strength, courage, maturity. Survival test. 8 years and 221 days of full-scale war, the whole world sees exactly how we manage to do it. He sees who Ukrainians are. Sees the result of your work - educators, teachers, professors. All those who, with their conscientious work, raised young, strong, devoted patriots to Ukraine, who today bravely defend the freedom of our state.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're serious about completing a project, rather than having a means to grift:

Poland has finished building a wall on the border with Belarus

" Today, the Polish border is the most protected in Europe ," Stanislav Zharin, State Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Deputy Minister of Special Services Coordinator, wrote on Twitter.

The construction of the border wall cost about 1.6 billion zlotys (about 330 million euros). Construction of the 500-kilometer-long fence began in the fall of 2021 due to a sharp increase in the flow of illegal migrants trying to break into the EU from Belarus.

monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Lyman

***VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT***
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine NATO countries have already supported Ukraine's membership

The presidents of the nine countries of the North Atlantic Alliance from Central and Eastern Europe published a joint statement in which they expressed firm support for Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance.

It was signed by Czech President Milos Zeman, Estonian President Alar Karis, Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Slovak President Zuzana Čaputova.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin has at least three doubles

However, there may be even more of them, - said the head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov. "I personally am not a ''Putin expert,'' let's put it this way. For me, there are exactly three doppelgängers that I personally see at once. How many are there in fact - you just have to raise the information," said Budanov.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: "The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema


They've been working towards that for a while now. The question is will Ukraine's Western allies then respond to nukes going off nearby. If they thought that they could get away with it, they'd have done it by now.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: wearsmanyhats: "The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema

They've been working towards that for a while now. The question is will Ukraine's Western allies then respond to nukes going off nearby. If they thought that they could get away with it, they'd have done it by now.


If Putin gets started with nukes, there's no walking that one back.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

monsatano: Welcome to Lyman

***VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT***


Damn. I was hoping for lesbian porn. What was I thinking?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: When you're serious about completing a project, rather than having a means to grift:

Poland has finished building a wall on the border with Belarus

" Today, the Polish border is the most protected in Europe ," Stanislav Zharin, State Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Deputy Minister of Special Services Coordinator, wrote on Twitter.

The construction of the border wall cost about 1.6 billion zlotys (about 330 million euros). Construction of the 500-kilometer-long fence began in the fall of 2021 due to a sharp increase in the flow of illegal migrants trying to break into the EU from Belarus.

[Fark user image image 600x563]


Lol

I grew up near the border in San Diego.

It's a clean, well built fence, i give the Polish that.

If there's a market to put people or material on the other side it may as well be built of popsicle sticks.

OTOH if it's symbolic, i guess it has value. Not sure if €300M worth, but hey, it's their pocketbook.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fasahd: 2 thousand mobilized Russians were delivered to the occupied Crimea


So, about four day's worth of casualty statistics.

Step right up, gents. You're the next contestant on "You Bet Your Life."
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Harlee: wearsmanyhats: Harlee: Ah, another morning person.

LOL not so much, but the cats are, and they're HONGRY! in the morning.

Exact same problem here. Oh, and the one also needs to have her butt scratched when I take my wake-up bathroom call. The other one is "Don't touch me! Put the food there!"

Who owns whom, again? It's like dealing with perpetual 2-year-olds, with claws.

Dogs have owners. Cats have staff. As someone put it recently, these three would cut a biatch for a can of tuna

[Fark user image image 800x486]


Good looking cats.

Thus what breakfast looks like in our house. The chorus of Meows...then the sudden muffled squishy nomming is something to experience

Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

monsatano: Welcome to Lyman

***VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT***


ok pigs eating a charred corpse of a person... is it opposite day? never seen that before. yeeeeeesh. <shivers>
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Russia: We hereby annex this territory!!!!  All of you are now Russian citizens!!!!!

Ukraine: *pew pew pew*

Russia:  Hey, stop that, you're now one of us!  We're like family!

Ukraine: *pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew.....*
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bloobeary: If russia wants to stop losing, all they have to do is leave.


That would mean admitting that the lost.

And having thousands of Russian boys die is a price Putin is willing to pay in order not to make that admission.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: bloobeary: If russia wants to stop losing, all they have to do is leave.

That would mean admitting that the lost.

And having thousands of Russian boys die is a price Putin is willing to pay in order not to make that admission.


This is why the young often hate the old, and why they sometimes should.
 
mederu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | We got Lyman back! Ruzzians lost! Frontline collapsed
Youtube RTmN0ePw7wg

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
01 Oct: BIG VICTORY. LYMAN FREED. RUSSIANS RETREAT AGAIN | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube g-MhpEBMk1E
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Russia: We hereby annex this territory!!!!  All of you are now Russian citizens!!!!!

Ukraine: *pew pew pew*

Russia:  Hey, stop that, you're now one of us!  We're like family!

Ukraine: *pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew pew.....*


Putin: Okay, that's not really a city we wanted to be part of our federation anyway.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Snarfangel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russia does not know defeat!
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/Ruh roh
 
mederu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Harlee: wearsmanyhats: Harlee: Ah, another morning person.

LOL not so much, but the cats are, and they're HONGRY! in the morning.

Exact same problem here. Oh, and the one also needs to have her butt scratched when I take my wake-up bathroom call. The other one is "Don't touch me! Put the food there!"

Who owns whom, again? It's like dealing with perpetual 2-year-olds, with claws.

Dogs have owners. Cats have staff. As someone put it recently, these three would cut a biatch for a can of tuna

[Fark user image 800x486]


Would be a good album cover. Mr. Fluffy and the 3am zoomers presents "feed me right meow!"
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harlee: wearsmanyhats: "The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema

Ah, another morning person. Good morning. Not so good for the Russians, who today topped 60,000 dead troops. (And I think that number is light, since Lyman has probably accounted for more than 500, alone.)
[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x258]


Any good independent estimates of Russian losses? I know the Kremlin is straight up lying but obviously Kyiv and western intelligence agencies have their own motivations to exaggerate losses.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: "The head of Russia's region of Chechnya said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weaponin Ukraine after its battlefield defeat in Lyman. Ramzan Kadyrov said in a message on Telegram addressing Russia's loss of its stronghold: "In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

In my opinion, Ramzan Kadyrov needs a polonium enema


He'd probably enjoy that.
 
caira [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: [i.redd.it image 850x1280]

/Ruh roh


Poor little marshrutka, you'll get to Izium one day.  Just, someone get the turps and get that white shiat off the side first, eh?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fasahd: 2 thousand mobilized Russians were delivered to the occupied Crimea

In the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is noted that since September 30, the military units based in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea have been put on full combat readiness, and measures are being taken to disperse the units. It is known about the formation of a motorized rifle division on the territory of the peninsula from those mobilized from the Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea.

About two thousand mobilized men arrived at the point of permanent deployment of the 810th separate brigade of marines in Sevastopol.


Great more bodies to bury
 
thepeterd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: monsatano: Welcome to Lyman

***VERY GRAPHIC CONTENT***

ok pigs eating a charred corpse of a person... is it opposite day? never seen that before. yeeeeeesh. <shivers>


toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Russian soldiers did not retreat from Lyman after being defeated in a game of Candyland by a six year old girl. Diplomatic missives have been issued to the government of Ukraine demanding a rematch but no replies have been forthcoming.

* In a daring operation achieved by elements of the FSB, the GRU, the NRA, and the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, the magical sharpie owned by former President Trump has been captured and delivered to Vladimir Putin's map room in his bunker in the Ural Mountains. It is expected that even now President Putin is making plans to reverse the course of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine by creating entirely new armies and air forces through the clever use of drawing circles on the map.

* The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Yevmenov, has taken steps to reduce the size of the Black Sea Fleet due to the ongoing operational concerns and the fact that for political reasons it is imperative the he can show he's doing at least something better than Ukraine. To this end, he has classified both the landing ship Caesar Kunikov and the frigate Admiral Makarov as flagships, so he can claim a 2 to 1 lead over Ukraine in getting them out of the Black Sea.

* While the G.I. Joe cartoon of the decadent West may claim "Knowing is Half the Battle," our brave soldiers know that exploding and being set on fire is fully two-thirds of it. The other third is stealing washing machines.

* In a public relations coup to fight back against internet memes of Ukrainian soldiers with cute kittens, the Foreign Ministry has begun releasing pictures of our soldiers with brave Russian bears. We fully expect this to turn the tide in the meme war, and a grateful nation respects the sacrifices made by camera crews and the majority of the 22nd Motor Rifle Battalion. Memorial services will be held next Thursday.
 
