kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How could an airline company forget something like that?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Airlines are nothing more than professional excuse generating corporations, with a side business of maybe occasionally transporting people or things without farking it up.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: How could an airline company forget something like that?


I worked for TWA at JFK. We had two terminals, the one that is now a hotel and one next door (terminal B), which was mostly quiet during the mid day. I was assigned to baggage claim and went over to terminal B for the one flight from Boston that was coming in. Usually nice and quiet. All of the sudden I look up and I seemingly have the entire flight in front of me to file missing luggage reports. After calling the main terminal to get back up I called Boston. They forgot to load the luggage but it be on the next flight. Thanks for the heads up a-holes.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it American Airlines?
*checks article*
Yup.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: How could an airline company forget something like that?


The same thing happened to a friend of mine just recently--except she went to Bali.

Not having space or being overweight or whatever I can understand...but they FORGOT?!!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened to me once when I was a kid.


Fortunately I was traveling from my mom's to spend the summer with my dad and they had a backup chair I could use until the airline located mine and got it to me a few days later.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passenger stranded for hours at airport after wheelchair 'left behind by American Airlines'
The 'theme park enthusiast' said the airline's customer service gave 'nothing but the runaround'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think going to Disney three days after a cat 4 hurricane is a great idea.
/ Couldn't see past the first 2 paragraphs without registering so I don't know how ridiculous TFA was.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In a TikTok video, Santiago, who identifies as non-binary..."

Was this piece of information necessary? Did it have anything to do with the airline's failure to load her wheelchair on the plane?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: "In a TikTok video, Santiago, who identifies as non-binary..."

Was this piece of information necessary? Did it have anything to do with the airline's failure to load her wheelchair on the plane?


Was it necessary for you to disregard it?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: I think going to Disney three days after a cat 4 hurricane is a great idea.
/ Couldn't see past the first 2 paragraphs without registering so I don't know how ridiculous TFA was.


Turn on your browser's reader view(F9 for FF) and reload.

If that doesn't work then try https://12ft.io/

If that doesn't work then well I'm out of ideas.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "In a TikTok video, Santiago, who identifies as non-binary..."

Was this piece of information necessary? Did it have anything to do with the airline's failure to load her wheelchair on the plane?


They included it just to trigger dipshiats like yourself.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Was it American Airlines?
*checks article*
Yup.


Are their any competent domestic carriers?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She's cute and gets to skip in line at theme parks. PM if you're on Fark!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
just walk it off....oh, wait
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "In a TikTok video, Santiago, who identifies as non-binary..."

Was this piece of information necessary? Did it have anything to do with the airline's failure to load her wheelchair on the plane?


It was necessary because that person's pronouns are "they" and "them", so the writer explained that they were nonbinary so that the subsequent use of "they" and "them" made sense to the reader.

And then you come along and use "her" anyway, despite their desire not to be referred to as "her", because you're apparently kind of a bigot who gets upset over which pronouns people choose for themselves, as if it affects you at all.

They no more want to be called "she" than you want to be called "it", even if you're acting like you deserve it.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: EBN-OZN: Was it American Airlines?
*checks article*
Yup.

Are their any competent domestic carriers?


Amtrak?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: She's cute and gets to skip in line at theme parks. PM if you're on Fark!


Fark, they're cute. DNR TFA.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's into the mouse.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "In a TikTok video, Santiago, who identifies as non-binary..."

Was this piece of information necessary? Did it have anything to do with the airline's failure to load her wheelchair on the plane?


Totally. The reporter should have ignored that and simply used whichever pronouns they assumed were appropriate.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They forgot the first rule of customer service: Empathy.

You have a client in a wheel chair.
That means it is your wheel chair.
Where is your wheel chair?
Ask that every second the client is not with it.

Idiots.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: RepoManTSM: EBN-OZN: Was it American Airlines?
*checks article*
Yup.

Are their any competent domestic carriers?

Amtrak?


Nope.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you have a wheelchair, and have to fly somewhere, it seems like American Airlines should be your *very* last choice of airlines, since they seem to be the airline racking up the most lost/damaged/forgotten wheelchairs.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: RepoManTSM: EBN-OZN: Was it American Airlines?
*checks article*
Yup.

Are their any competent domestic carriers?

Amtrak?


Maybe. I blame most of their problems on lack of federal funding and the freight industry prioritizing their own traffic.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Last week, Xavi Santiago flew from Los Angeles to Orlando with a layover in Miami.

I read that as 'with lawyer' at first and thought that was lucky for her. And then read further and realised my mistake.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spirit: "Did you pay the wheelchair fee? And the wheelchair loading fee? And the wheelchair unloading fee?"
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As long as people keep putting money in Airlines' pockets they'll keep ramming them up the ass without lube. Just STOP flying unless it's absolutely necessary until they get their shiat together, otherwise just STFU. And what they did to this lady is criminal, yes.
That said:
"theme park enthusiast"
*LoLwut.jpg*
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

damageddude: worked for TWA at JFK.


Propeller planes?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How could an airline company forget something like that?


It's an airline. It loses a dozen things before breakfast.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They forgot the first rule of customer service: Empathy.

You have a client in a wheel chair.
That means it is your wheel chair.
Where is your wheel chair?
Ask that every second the client is not with it.

Idiots.


Imagine a world where this system applied to IT too

Or political campaigns
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bslim: As long as people keep putting money in Airlines' pockets they'll keep ramming them up the ass without lube. Just STOP flying unless it's absolutely necessary until they get their shiat together, otherwise just STFU. And what they did to this lady is criminal, yes.
That said:
"theme park enthusiast"
*LoLwut.jpg*


Someone did come up with alternate transportation but the airlines lobbied to make it illegal.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/was better than flying but still really uncomfortable to use
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How could an airline company forget something like that?


Very easily, as it turns out.
 
