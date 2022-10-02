 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Hero Let's play capture the flag in Lyman   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1213 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's Review:

Ukrainian General:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian General:
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3Wave or Thunderwalker?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Let's Review:

Ukrainian General:
[Fark user image image 212x303]

Russian General:
[preview.redd.it image 313x445]


The Russian General is fake news.

Someone found the real dude, and he wasn't even affiliated with the army.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Let's Review:

Ukrainian General:
[Fark user image image 212x303]

Russian General:
[preview.redd.it image 313x445]


When an orc gets that big, do they just call him an orca?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's like a ninja on the battlefield.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck it. Suck it long and hard, Putin.
Oof level: 11/10
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Unobtanium: Let's Review:

Ukrainian General:
[Fark user image image 212x303]

Russian General:
[preview.redd.it image 313x445]

The Russian General is fake news.

Someone found the real dude, and he wasn't even affiliated with the army.


Retired Border Guard commander or something like that, if I recall correctly.  As you said, not affiliated with the army.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hugh Manatee: Ketchuponsteak: Unobtanium: Let's Review:

Ukrainian General:
[Fark user image image 212x303]

Russian General:
[preview.redd.it image 313x445]

The Russian General is fake news.

Someone found the real dude, and he wasn't even affiliated with the army.

Retired Border Guard commander or something like that, if I recall correctly.  As you said, not affiliated with the army.


Now do the one about how there's no such thing as an alpha wolf.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so they don't let people who used to support the DNR go around with the DNR flag on the back of their pickup truck, or fly from their house?  People who used to support the DNR are suddenly no longer eager to show their true colors because they knew they lost and will be seen by their neighbors and fellow countrymen as traitors?  What a weird and magical land.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do Not Resuscitate" Putin? Sounds good to me.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hugh Manatee: Ketchuponsteak: Unobtanium: Let's Review:

Ukrainian General:
[Fark user image image 212x303]

Russian General:
[preview.redd.it image 313x445]

The Russian General is fake news.

Someone found the real dude, and he wasn't even affiliated with the army.

Retired Border Guard commander or something like that, if I recall correctly.  As you said, not affiliated with the army.


I think he is retired Border Guard of something like the Kazakhstan Border Police, or something like that, not even a Russian Border Guard.  I do believe that I heard that Russian Border Guards are or were being used like regular infantry at some point in the war, because they are basically organized as an army with military equipment like tanks, armored vehicles, and assault rifles...so like American police, but they didn't do very well.  I don't know if that is a fact though, or just a rumor I heard, or if it was just a few isolated incidents.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ukranian General: Capture the flag.
Russian General: Capture the frag.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder: why was Ukraine battling in the Donbas for years with no success if they're this good? Are Western weapons making the difference?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Redeployed to body bags" My god, there's no chill! Lol
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: He's like a ninja on the battlefield.
[Fark user image image 720x636]


Give him all the shiat you want, that fat farker could probably take a whole magazine of fire before he stopped pulling the trigger. Fat does a lot of bullet-stopping.

All his friends would be running away, but you can't win them all.

;)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Unobtanium: Let's Review:

Ukrainian General:
[Fark user image image 212x303]

Russian General:
[preview.redd.it image 313x445]

When an orc gets that big, do they just call him an orca?
[Fark user image image 425x597]


That's an insult to the venerable apex predator of the seas and therefore Earth!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm starting to wonder: why was Ukraine battling in the Donbas for years with no success if they're this good? Are Western weapons making the difference?


My guess would be the limited scope of operations meant Russia had enough capable troops and supplies vs the full scale invasion laying bare the farcical level of incompetence and corruption.

On the Ukrainian side they were the incompetents during the Russian invasion of Donbas and have been making steady improvements, so being forced into full mobilization by Russia would be the catalyst for pushing back fully with widespread public support.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm starting to wonder: why was Ukraine battling in the Donbas for years with no success if they're this good? Are Western weapons making the difference?


They likely didn't see the !/$ for pushing an offensive - it would have gotten their soldiers killed and invited a Russian response.  After Russia invaded, though, the second part kinda went away.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Snarfangel: He's like a ninja on the battlefield.
[Fark user image image 720x636]

Give him all the shiat you want, that fat farker could probably take a whole magazine of fire before he stopped pulling the trigger. Fat does a lot of bullet-stopping.

All his friends would be running away, but you can't win them all.

;)


Damn right they'd be running away. Putin isn't supplying his troops with food rations, but they know that guy won't tolerate missing a meal. Better to run your legs off before he gnaws them off.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Let's Review:

Ukrainian General:
[Fark user image 212x303]

Russian General:
[preview.redd.it image 313x445]


I can just see that Russian General telling some poor conscript to suck in their gut.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My flag boy told
Your flag boy
I'm gonna set your flag on fire
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: My flag boy told
Your flag boy
I'm gonna set your flag on fire


Hey now
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm starting to wonder: why was Ukraine battling in the Donbas for years with no success if they're this good? Are Western weapons making the difference?


They were just holding the line and trying to negotiate. They didn't want to escalate and risk an actual Russian invasion. Everybody still thought the Bear still had teeth and claws. Little did we know that its claws had been removed and used to buy an oligarch's yacht, its teeth had fallen from decay and lack of care, and it was a geriatric, farting monstrosity near death.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.