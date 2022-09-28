 Skip to content
(JSOnline)   30 years later, there's still no memorial for Dahmer's victims. Officials say they can hardly build memorials for every person murdered in Milwaukee. Surprisingly, some people don't like that answer   (jsonline.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This may sound harsh, but I don't think there needs to be a unified memorial for his victims. Let each of their families grieve on their own way.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: This may sound harsh, but I don't think there needs to be a unified memorial for his victims. Let each of their families grieve on their own way.


It's s no-win situation: If they don't set up a memorial, they'll be accused of racism; if they do, they'll be accused of glorifying Dahmer's crimes and they'll be hounded to set up memorials for anyone murdered in Milwaukee.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about a memorial food cart?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't want the memorial because it reminds people what pieces of crap the police are. That's it. I bet there's memorials for cops that have been killed in millwakee.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should go all in and build Dahmerland, a cannibalistic horror theme park. But they do have Kenosha right down the street. Never mind.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
replace memorial with tourist attraction and ask if you still want it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you lived in Gacy's neighborhood would you want one?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any such memorial would most likely end up visited far more frequently by serial killer fan weirdos than anyone wishing to honor the victims.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe something classy and universal, like a pair of Golden Arches representing the victims and their families.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's no joint memorial for any victims of serial killers. Gary Ridgeway killed way more people and even they don't have a memorial.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnryan51: They don't want the memorial because it reminds people what pieces of crap the police are. That's it. I bet there's memorials for cops that have been killed in milliwaukee.


Bingo. Prolific killers and judicial cock-ups go hand in hand unfortunately

I think memorials are a great idea. Give people a chance to come together and acknowledge what happened, beyond those directly impacted. Spree killers terrorize the communities they target
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can do it for you - cheap!
I just need a few tubes of glue and about three dozen department store mannequins.
I promise it'll be tasteful.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are there any memorials to the victims of serial killers? Usually we just do it for victims of mass murderers, since that happens at a single location.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here ya go:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well they could build a nice Shawarma restaurant.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
