(Oddity Central)   Woman claims she has survived on water alone for 41 years 'with a hint of salt or sugar'   (odditycentral.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Riiiight...
Got one with your name on it, Subby!

😂 ARMAGEDDON! Radio announcer (Robert D. Raiford) struggles with funny story! // DeeJayOne
Youtube cTrOb8zyrZk


/mwah!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Amateur. Seriously, if you're not eating bacteria out of the air like krill then you hate Mother Earth and are no better than Hitler and Trump.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people claim to speak to God daily, too.  Insanity takes many forms.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please ignore all the ravaged pizza boxes and vomit that overfill her garbage can outside.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I hear something like this, I know there's a "except for the burgers/smoothies/whatever, but those don't count." somewhere.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make her prove it.  Imagine what amounts of fossil carbon can be saved if we convert the world's plebes to this diet!

All scientific, of course.  Lock her up or stake her down, with the desired water with a little sugar and salt.  If she survives for a month, we move on to year long trials with hundreds of recruits.

You will live in the pods and drink the salty sweet water.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were that even remotely true she'd have died of scurvy a loooooong time ago.

You can't cheat reality, no matter how much you want to.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm very surprised she eats nothing, and yet can still vomit up copious amounts of bullshiat. I mean, I guess conservation of mass was a law meant to be broken.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make her prove it.  Imagine what amounts of fossil carbon can be saved if we convert the world's plebes to this diet!

All scientific, of course.  Lock her up or stake her down, with the desired water with a little sugar and salt.  If she survives for a month, we move on to year long trials with hundreds of recruits.

You will live in the pods and drink the salty sweet water.


They have done stuff like that before. The people involved always blame something like energy or bad vibes for the reason they couldn't do it while under scrutiny.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: AmbassadorBooze: Make her prove it.  Imagine what amounts of fossil carbon can be saved if we convert the world's plebes to this diet!

All scientific, of course.  Lock her up or stake her down, with the desired water with a little sugar and salt.  If she survives for a month, we move on to year long trials with hundreds of recruits.

You will live in the pods and drink the salty sweet water.

They have done stuff like that before. The people involved always blame something like energy or bad vibes for the reason they couldn't do it while under scrutiny.


Well, she is gonna have to power through the bad juju so that we can save the earth.  Have her imagine all the good vibes from earth mother gia when all the plebes are converted to a salty sweet water diet.  Trillions of tons of carbon not used.  The giasphere will heal.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: AmbassadorBooze: Make her prove it.  Imagine what amounts of fossil carbon can be saved if we convert the world's plebes to this diet!

All scientific, of course.  Lock her up or stake her down, with the desired water with a little sugar and salt.  If she survives for a month, we move on to year long trials with hundreds of recruits.

You will live in the pods and drink the salty sweet water.

They have done stuff like that before. The people involved always blame something like energy or bad vibes for the reason they couldn't do it while under scrutiny.


I gotta respect those crazy christians out in crazy land.

Not because what they do is respectful. It's psychosis at best, and flim flam scam at worst (or the special hell type of stuff). But those crazy ones who does out in the desert after 8-21 days then die? That's farking hardcore.

I respect those morons more than these crystal hawking ki energy dopes. They put their money where their mouth is.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunboat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: The mystery man told her that following this diet would help save her vision and maybe even cure her blood disease, but he insisted that she never reveal his name to anyone, because the method was completely unscientific and people would criticize him for it.

The "mysterious, knowledgeable stranger" is a staple in legends and mythology.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Whenever I hear something like this, I know there's a "except for the burgers/smoothies/whatever, but those don't count." somewhere.


I'm doing a juice cleanse.

[Puts burger and fries into the blender]
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
looks kinda fat for that to be true
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"...and today that water with a hint of salt or sugar is better known as Gatorade. And now you know...the rest of the story." -- Paul Harvey
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Were that even remotely true she'd have died of scurvy a loooooong time ago.

You can't cheat reality, no matter how much you want to.


Why would she die of scurvy if she's drinking lemon juice? Anemia maybe.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ace in your face: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Were that even remotely true she'd have died of scurvy a loooooong time ago.

You can't cheat reality, no matter how much you want to.

Why would she die of scurvy if she's drinking lemon juice? Anemia maybe.


The headline said nothing about lemon juice.
 
funzyr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: ace in your face: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Were that even remotely true she'd have died of scurvy a loooooong time ago.

You can't cheat reality, no matter how much you want to.

Why would she die of scurvy if she's drinking lemon juice? Anemia maybe.

The headline said nothing about lemon juice.


Rtfa. Welcome to fark.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, that and a shiatload of lies.
 
