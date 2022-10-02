 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Aerial footage of Fort Meyer's beach reveals nothing left but beach   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Florida is really advanced. They don't go to the beach. The beach comes to them.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's hope that when they rebuild various parts of the damaged areas they do away with the mobile homes?

They are not suitable for holding up against hurricanes

Just my ignorant $0.02...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trailer parks should not be allowed in hurricane prone areas.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Location in case you want to see that it's a trailer/RV park.

Specific aerial imagery from NOAA overflights from the past few days if you want to see other areas (link should go directly to the same trailer park)
 
Pew
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Build, repeat.
 
