 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   So it was nothin' but a bad time then?   (fox43.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, LANCASTER COUNTY, Debut albums, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, Rock music, Pennsylvania, lead singer, Lancaster County woman, press release  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How could she resist?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My brother-in-laws widow was involved in an online relationship with former wrestler turned actor Duane Johnson.  She sent him thousands of dollars to help him with living expenses.  She just had to be patient and couldn't tell anyone about it until the time was right.

It never was.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: My brother-in-laws widow was involved in an online relationship with former wrestler turned actor Duane Johnson.  She sent him thousands of dollars to help him with living expenses.  She just had to be patient and couldn't tell anyone about it until the time was right.

It never was.


Nope, that guy's the original troll
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, life loves a tragedy. Hopefully she'll be twice shy after being bitten like this.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Scammers used to have integrity and would only charge to put you in contact with a deceased loved one, not a diseased loved one.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.