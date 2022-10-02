 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Over 100 dead as Indonesian soccer fans imitate the British   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Indonesia, Surabaya, East Java, soccer match, Video footage, Association football, Indonesian top league BRI Liga, Persebaya Surabaya  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Football fans are the absolute worst f*cking numbskulls!

Profix:
Start the game.
Evacuate the players.
Strategically nuke the stadium.

Repeat as necessary.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just broke up with my girlfriend. But as the Indonesians say, "Don't worry,one will slide under your door any minute now."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I remember seeing that a bunch of European stadiums have something akin to a moat around the field. A few meters deep, a few meters wide. But I think we can agree that a crushing mob is healthier than wooden bleachers catching fire, which is also a British tradition.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So a few people were fighting and what do the cops do, shoot tear gas wildly into the crowd immediately triggering a human crush, this was a crime against humanity
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede, officials said.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Der Spiegel reports more than 170 dead already. Well, I guess from the perspective of the idiots who stormed the pitch it was all worthwhile.
 
0z79
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That is NOT how you do sportsball!
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Football fans are the absolute worst f*cking numbskulls!

Profix:
Start the game.
Evacuate the players.
Strategically nuke the stadium.

Repeat as necessary.


sounds like they were second-worse, with the cops taking the crown. that tracks.

how seriously farking awful. that's got to be a terrible way to die.
 
