 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Connecticut Post)   I'm so very scared. Can't move, Help. Need advice, soonish. Oh god it hurts   (ctpost.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, State, The Panel, The Edge, Sheriff, Animal wardens, Emergency responders, state police, Environmental Conservation police  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2022 at 2:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Police said male moose are actively trying to find mates at this time of year, "thus sometimes finding themselves in awfully peculiar spots."

Cut the crap officer...
That young horny bull moose was trying to f*ck that fence! WASN'T HE?!
It's a gud thing they just cut the fence.
Mööse diks kan be prettî nastî...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A møøse once bit my sister's fence
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Approves:


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That trick never works
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mentally picturing a moose flipping off a slatted chair.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look at the size of that f*ckin moose knuckle!
Even Rocky's having second thoughts...
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Missing an antler too. Lol poor guy seems to live in the danger zone.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.