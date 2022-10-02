 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Officers responded to a 911 call only to learn that a man had called because his sister had taken his clothes out of the washing machine without his permission. ♫ We all know that crap is king / Give us dirty laundry ♫   (cleveland.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He just wanted to make sure she didn't get stuck.

He's seen those videos...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Could've been worse.  Could've eaten his clam cakes.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ackshually, if she took it OUT of the washer, it would have been CLEAN laundry.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is some of the great reporting I expect from the Plain Dealer since they "readjusted" their newsroom.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
See, now this guy they can shoot.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The man, 27, wanted to pursue charges against his sister for touching his laundry, but officers advised him that no crime had been committed.

They were both told to work out the matter as adults, since they were living together in their grandmother's house.

