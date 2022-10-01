 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Well shiat. PHX isn't farking around   (azfamily.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Profanity, load of bull, Bollocks, first swear word, new study, online language training, PHOENIX, Western cities  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty much the only time I swear out loud is when I'm the only person who can hear me.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A new study says the Valley of the Sun is tied with Portland for having the fewest average cuss words per day at 14, a third less than the national average, which is apparently 21

Wow. I'm pretty sure I hit 21 before 9 am.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Americans don't know shiat about swearing.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's too hot to swear
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I imagine living in Phoenix would make you say things like, "shiat, fark this goddamn farking hellhole straight to farking hell."

Or words to that effect.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I swear a lot but I'm from Nova Scotia. it gets noticed more the further west I go.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, they're dumb I guess.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In any list, someone has to be first and someone has to be last.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Carte alone, could change that average.

Particularly if she was talking about Republicans or to a phone solicitor.*


* A phone solicitor guy once called us back and asked her to apologize for her remarks.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: A new study says the Valley of the Sun is tied with Portland for having the fewest average cuss words per day at 14, a third less than the national average, which is apparently 21

Wow. I'm pretty sure I hit 21 before 9 am.


I swear loads.  I've realised Londoners are terrible for it.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark off, they didn't ask my fatass how many times I swear a day.  Buncha disphsits.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB?

From the get-go I have not shielded my daughter from words. There are some words that people call "curse" "cuss" "bad" etc. I always just told here they're just words, I don't care if she says them, but her teachers and friends' parents might get mad at her for saying them.

I would have thought she'd take every opportunity to say them when she's alone with me, but no.

The only time she swears is a low-level lyric to a song. Damn, hell, etc.

She did call our cat Miss Pissy-pants tonight, but that is what her mom calls the cat every time the cat pees on something.
 
Chrisshlonger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obviously they didn't take into account anyone who drives in this damn valley!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: "Just 7% swear the most while driving or at work"

In other news, 93% of people responding to that survey were farkin' liars.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's too

puffy999: It's too hot to swear


Mother farker
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's too bloody hot for self-denial
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I always excuse myself when I burp. Just in case someone is in within earshot.
 
