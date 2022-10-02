 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A depressed Kremlin News Network calls in convicted American pedophile Scott Ritter to provide a pep talk   (twitter.com) divider line
Arrests and conviction for sex offences
Ritter was the subject in two law enforcement sting operations in 2001.[28] He was charged in June 2001 with trying to set up a meeting with an undercover police officer posing as a 16-year-old girl.[29][30] He was charged with a misdemeanor crime of "attempted endangerment of the welfare of a child". The charge was dismissed and the record was sealed after he completed six months of pre-trial probation.[30][31] After this information was made public in early 2003, Ritter said that the timing of the leak was politically motivated in order to silence his opposition to the Bush administration's push toward war with Iraq.[29][30][32]
Ritter was arrested again in November 2009[33] over communications with a police decoy he met on an Internet chat site. Police said that he exposed himself, via a web camera, after the officer repeatedly identified himself as a 15-year-old girl.[2] Ritter said in his own testimony during the trial that he believed the other party was an adult acting out her fantasy.[34] The chat room had an 'age 18 and above' policy, which Ritter stated to the undercover officer.[2] The next month, Ritter waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was released on a $25,000 unsecured bail. Charges included "unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communications facility, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, possessing instruments of crime, criminal attempt and criminal solicitation".[35] Ritter rejected a plea bargain and was found guilty of all but the criminal attempt count in a courtroom in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on April 14, 2011.[2][36] In October 2011, he received a sentence of 1½ to 5½ years in prison.[37] He was sent to Laurel Highlands state prison in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, in March 2012 and paroled in September 2014.[38][34][31]
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The best people
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Known kid diddler Ritter shilling for Moscow?  That sounds about right.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Move over, Steven Seagal!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, moving to Moscow is not just Libertarian virtue signaling, its achieving full self actualization.

/go for it
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Remember, moving to Moscow is not just Libertarian virtue signaling, its achieving full self actualization.

/go for it


Also, it would completely and irrevocably own the libs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: fragMasterFlash: Remember, moving to Moscow is not just Libertarian virtue signaling, its achieving full self actualization.

/go for it

Also, it would completely and irrevocably own the libs.


It would pay well, that's all that's really important.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read the headline I thought it was gonna be Fox News
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: When I read the headline I thought it was gonna be Fox News


It basically is.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did he mention how Soros is funding an army of Nazi supersoldiers?
 
bdub77
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And the rocket's red glare
The bombs bursting in air
Gave proof through the segment
That...OK, honestly I don't know what was all about
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
His last quoted sentence seems about right fwiw.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Brit's executed Lord Haw Haw
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nekom: Move over, Steven Seagal!


He can't. He takes up all the seats in his row.
 
Shryke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Remember, moving to Moscow is not just Libertarian virtue signaling, its achieving full self actualization.

/go for it


Well, I think it's important you're open and honest about your profound lack of intelligence. So there's that.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's always amazing how easily you people are manipulated.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: It's always amazing how easily you people are manipulated.


If it's so easy, why do you suck so bad at it?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: It's always amazing how easily you people are manipulated.


Yes yes, everyone knows Russia is the real victim here amiright?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Remember, moving to Moscow is not just Libertarian virtue signaling, its achieving full self actualization.

/go for it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Moscow loves pedophiles. Just look at their support of 8chan
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: It's always amazing how easily you people are manipulated.


You know if you wanna support your Russian brothers so much, I'm sure the Ukranians would put a bullet in your head just as happily.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: Night Train to Wakanda: It's always amazing how easily you people are manipulated.

You know if you wanna support your Russian brothers so much, I'm sure the Ukranians would put a bullet in your head just as happily.


We should be so lucky.
 
