At 10:30PM ET things take a turn towards the strange. Tonight on Noise Factor it's The Weird Show. Don't fight it, just embrace it. This is either the best or worst idea I have ever had, tune in and find out for yourself
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If things go wrong, blame Quick and Dirty.

Just kidding!
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mr Bungle?

Or do I need to recalibrate my weird baseline a little more?

Guess I'll find out.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Mr Bungle?

Or do I need to recalibrate my weird baseline a little more?

Guess I'll find out.


Awesome!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blame Q&D?  I suppose as a backup. I mean the default setting for blame, no matter the subject or thread points at you the vast majority of the time.

I probably won't be around live yet again. It's MrsRT's first day/night off in ten days, the last five being twelve hour days... (small team, one guy went out with Covid and then the next day someone else had a heart attack. Both well on the road to recovery, but they've had to scramble to cover everything.  OT will be nice though) so it's kind of up to her what we're going to do. At the moment she's taking a nap and I'm blasting the 9/10 archive show to try to give her some subliminal messages.... we'll see.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Blame Q&D?  I suppose as a backup. I mean the default setting for blame, no matter the subject or thread points at you the vast majority of the time.

I probably won't be around live yet again. It's MrsRT's first day/night off in ten days, the last five being twelve hour days... (small team, one guy went out with Covid and then the next day someone else had a heart attack. Both well on the road to recovery, but they've had to scramble to cover everything.  OT will be nice though) so it's kind of up to her what we're going to do. At the moment she's taking a nap and I'm blasting the 9/10 archive show to try to give her some subliminal messages.... we'll see.


All good my friend.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She stumbled in towards the end of the 9/10 show where you were talking about the Weird Show.

"Hey that sounds like it might be interesting..."
"Have I got some good news for you."
"Wait, it's not close to midnight now?"
"No, you didn't sleep through the evening this was off the archives."
"Well crap...we have to listen now don't we...?"
"Yep"
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: She stumbled in towards the end of the 9/10 show where you were talking about the Weird Show.

"Hey that sounds like it might be interesting..."
"Have I got some good news for you."
"Wait, it's not close to midnight now?"
"No, you didn't sleep through the evening this was off the archives."
"Well crap...we have to listen now don't we...?"
"Yep"


hahaha!!

Winning.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technical difficulties on Big E Radio at the moment.

We are working on getting it back up.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our radio broadcaster has an "issue" with one of their servers.

No ETA on a fix.


Guess I picked the wrong week to do The Weird Show!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Our radio broadcaster has an "issue" with one of their servers.

No ETA on a fix.


Guess I picked the wrong week to do The Weird Show!


That's weird...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praying to the radio gods that our programming day didn't get completely sh*tcanned due to whatever error this is.

How about a little Vaudeville while we wait?


A guy walks into a talent agency.....
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rev.K: If things go wrong, blame Quick and Dirty.


Hmmm...
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rev.K:
Guess I picked the wrong week to do The Weird Show!

It is weird that this would happen...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the second time this has happened. Last time we lost the entire weekend.

Technical Director Mike says this is a different problem than before, but no idea when this will get fixed.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sh*tcanning appears imminent....
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well folks, it appears that we are entirely at the mercy of our broadcaster and we have no idea when we'll be back up.

I guess The Weird Show was so f*cking weird, I wrecked the entire station.

Oops.

This will run next week.

Thanks for the love and support, even for dead air. You guys rule!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The happy dancing has commenced...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks for the shows!
 
