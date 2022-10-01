 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(War is Boring)   Ukraine President Zelensky tells Russian draftees to tattoo their names on their bodies so their corpses can be returned more easily to the Fatherland, also carry stamps in their pockets to avoid postage due charges   (warisboring.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary, Russia, Ukrainian PresidentVolodymyr Zelensky, Russian people, Russian soldiers, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, second video, Ukrainian president  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Oct 2022 at 12:05 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ukraine. What happened to you.

You used to be cool. You used to be about sunflowers
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only good Russian is a dead Russian.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think the various ethnic minorities in Russia are going to put up with this much longer. They're going to have to be the ones to end this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Ukraine. What happened to you.

You used to be cool. You used to be about sunflowers


Winter upcoming. Bodies no good for compost. Easier to ship when frozen.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm getting the impression that this Zelensky fella is kind of a bad ass.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: I'm getting the impression that this Zelensky fella is kind of a bad ass.


It's those clanky brass balls that keep raining down thunderbolt-y booms isn't it?

I bet it's those clanky brass balls that keep raining down thunderbolt-y booms.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: I'm getting the impression that this Zelensky fella is kind of a bad ass.


People may make movies of him one day
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: I'm getting the impression that this Zelensky fella is kind of a bad ass.


fkin right?!

I feel something akin to hero worship!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even better, it's not a threat
They will send you without badges or id's, tattoo so we can send you home
 
zerkalo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cargo 200 by the train load
 
fat boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Easier to just send the heads
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't think this is heading to a peace conference any time soon
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn that mofo is hardcore!
 
Bondith
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Muppet Show - Beautiful Day Monster wants to go to Pittsburgh (ft. Paul Williams 60fps)
Youtube zF4sLTvly4o
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't think this is going to help morale of the new Russian conscripts very much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what it looks like when a country is led by a dynamic younger person instead of a moribund geriatric basket case. Don't get defensive, I'm talking about Putin.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maudibjr: I don't think this is heading to a peace conference any time soon


Russia's line is "give us everything or you're provoking us to attack" and Ukraine's is "we're taking our land back and kicking your asses out".

There's definitely no room for negotiation there, Russia should 100% drop weapons and withdraw then send a diplomatic mission to discuss the return of kidnapped Ukrainian nationals and how much Russia can bear to pay in reparations.  Also, they should deliver Putin's head in a gift box.

That's not going to happen, so Russians will continue to die at a much higher rate that Ukrainians until Russia collapses.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where does he expect Russian conscripts are going to get advanced equipment like needles and ink from?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some new recruits have just signed up!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I don't think this is going to help morale of the new Russian conscripts very much.

[Fark user image 425x360]


I have cats, and they're young enough and I'm old enough they could outlive me.  There's a very good chance that will eventually happen to me.  Cats are loyal(ish) only as long as you feed them.  You stop, they get practical quickly.

Long story short, I don't think that sight would traumatize me.  Bodies are just meat, animals don't have taboos about eating people.  It's nature.  There's plenty else going on in a war zone with the living that could mess me up really good, but I tend not to worry about the dead.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"To stop this, you have to stop this one person in Russia who wants war more than life,"

Keep planting those seeds.

You only need one of them to grow.
 
bdub77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: I don't think the various ethnic minorities in Russia are going to put up with this much longer. They're going to have to be the ones to end this.


Unlikely. Slavic Russians are the vast majority - 80% of the population.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They have a large enough sample size of conscripted Russians to figure out that these kids don't want to be here except for the sadistic ones who should be quickly dispatched. The average Russian doesn't even know how they got there. Some in fact are defecting if they don't have family concerns back at home.

The enemy's conscripts don't even want to be there. I won't joke that they're being sent as cannon fodder, because they really are. Conscripts are being handed rusty weapons.

At this point, Russia may as well tattoo conscripts' chests with "THIS SIDE TOWARDS ENEMY".
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: RaceDTruck: I'm getting the impression that this Zelensky fella is kind of a bad ass.

fkin right?!

I feel something akin to hero worship!


I wish I was like Putin. They'd take me off the fry basket.
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Propaganda is a weapon. Ukraine is using it with terrifying skill. Subtle, brutal, funny , and sensible by turns.

This is like a knife made of frozen helium
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"These Russians kids came out into our woods and they just started killing themselves! That one dove head first into a wood chipper!"
 
Theeng
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

corq: They have a large enough sample size of conscripted Russians to figure out that these kids don't want to be here except for the sadistic ones who should be quickly dispatched. The average Russian doesn't even know how they got there. Some in fact are defecting if they don't have family concerns back at home.

The enemy's conscripts don't even want to be there. I won't joke that they're being sent as cannon fodder, because they really are. Conscripts are being handed rusty weapons.

At this point, Russia may as well tattoo conscripts' chests with "THIS SIDE TOWARDS ENEMY".


Yeah, now Ukraine is fighting a lot of conscripts, but it's a lot harder to hate them.

fark Putin.
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And it's not dehumanizing. "We're going to kill you, but we will treat you like people and try to return your bodies to your loved ones. We understand Sauron isn't bothering to issue you dog tags. He doesn't even care about you that much. But we will give you the respect due a fallen soldier."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I don't think this is going to help morale of the new Russian conscripts very much.

[Fark user image image 425x360]


You think that there's morale among the conscripts?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I don't think this is going to help morale of the new Russian conscripts very much.

[Fark user image 425x360]


Yeah I'm just gonna go ahead and accept that warning in the spirit in which it was offered.  No thanks - I don't need to see that.  That being said, fark those guys - you just down sometimes front door and start demanding they slave for you, you get what you pay for
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mad_Radhu: I don't think this is going to help morale of the new Russian conscripts very much.

[Fark user image 425x360]

Yeah I'm just gonna go ahead and accept that warning in the spirit in which it was offered.  No thanks - I don't need to see that.  That being said, fark those guys - you just down sometimes front door and start demanding they slave for you, you get what you pay for


Bust down - sheesh
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know American marines that had their name tattooed inside their lower lip. Used to work with one and the first time he showed me he told me how he'd bet women in bars he had his name tattooed inside his lip.

I suggested he tattoo 'your name' and bet them he had 'your name' tattooed inside his lip.

When he told me why he did it my suggestion didn't seem so funny anymore.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look how long they stayed in Afghanistan before realizing they would never win.   Yeah, I'm referring to the USSR and the USA.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did the Russians run out of dog tags, or were they so poorly made that they're illegible after a few days of wear?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The only good Russian is a dead Russian.


fark that.  If the penalty for protesting the Iraq war was 15 years in a gulag, would you have been out on the street?  There are plenty of antiwar Russians, but they're terrified and either imprisoned, dead, fled the country, or keeping heads down to survive to the next day.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Mad_Radhu: I don't think this is going to help morale of the new Russian conscripts very much.

[Fark user image 425x360]

I have cats, and they're young enough and I'm old enough they could outlive me.  There's a very good chance that will eventually happen to me.  Cats are loyal(ish) only as long as you feed them.  You stop, they get practical quickly.

Long story short, I don't think that sight would traumatize me.  Bodies are just meat, animals don't have taboos about eating people.  It's nature.  There's plenty else going on in a war zone with the living that could mess me up really good, but I tend not to worry about the dead.


I am traumatized. Orcs are a high cholesterol diet. Poor kitties.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The only good Russian is a dead Russian.


Nice to meet you, Mr. 1964 Republican.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: And it's not dehumanizing. "We're going to kill you, but we will treat you like people and try to return your bodies to your loved ones. We understand Sauron isn't bothering to issue you dog tags. He doesn't even care about you that much. But we will give you the respect due a fallen soldier."


There's something weird with that. Below, find the standard US dog tag.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And now, the Russian.
Fark user imageView Full Size


See the difference?

Standard US (and standard in much of the world) is name and serial number, often blood type and religion as well.

Russian, though?

No name. No blood type. No religion. Nothing but a number.

There's a lesson about how Russia views its troops there.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Discordulator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The only good Russian is a dead Russian.


I mean, you're wrong, but by all means explain to everyone why you state this.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phygz: Jake Havechek: The only good Russian is a dead Russian.

Nice to meet you, Mr. 1964 Republican.


syfy.comView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: I'm getting the impression that this Zelensky fella is kind of a bad ass.


This.

Didn't you love how Trump tried to intimidate him?
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just saying, Russians, 1917 is an interesting number.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just get an eartag like every other piece of livestock raised for slaughter.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Don't laugh, it's less painful than branding.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now Ukraine wants to join NATO. Russian pundits have been saying they are only losing because they are really fighting NATO, not just Ukraine. Let's make that official!
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.