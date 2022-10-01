 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   JAY, I'm walkin' here   (ktla.com) divider line
903 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2022 at 10:17 PM (1 hour ago)



54 Comments
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Name it after the clean cut black kid the police farked with in Westwood in the 80s for jay walking.  Also, get ready for tickets for not yielding right of way to pedestrians in unmarked crosswalks.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sometimes my state is embarrassingly dumb
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
JAY, I'm walkin' here


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in Florida, it's legal to shoot any and all jaywalkers on sight.

/dissing my home state
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Ruins Everything - Why Jaywalking Is a Crime
Youtube -AFn7MiJz_s
you all have been programed to run over people you turds
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Sometimes my state is embarrassingly dumb


I know right, like when they had a law that was just on the books to harass minorities.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: JAY, I'm walkin' here


[Fark user image 498x463] [View Full Size image _x_]


Missing Persons - Walking In L.A.
Youtube 80WyBxo0Hto


Earworm most play song to get rid of it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you're gonna get run over.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moviesandmania.comView Full Size

This was NOT a documentary.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California hits record number of pedestrian deaths in 2021.  Highest in 40 years!

Is this a job creation scheme or way to make housing available?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-AFn7MiJz_s] you all have been programed to run over people you turds


Possibly, but if that's the case, plenty of people have also been trained to yeet themselves into traffic without looking.  

Sooner or later, representatives from each of those groups meet in the wild.

I adjust my behavior accordingly.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard plenty of stories about cops standing at crosswalks in CA and giving people tickets for starting to cross if the signal started flashing.  Cops walking down the street with tickets already filled out and just adding a name when they see someone cross an empty street outside of a crosswalk.  Hard to believe they had a law on the books criminalizing looking both ways and crossing the street.
 
princhester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Explain this to me like I'm not from California (because I'm not).

Surely it was not illegal to cross any street except at a crosswalk?   Even quiet suburban streets?  Even if there is no crosswalk for miles?

Or is this article being a bit lax in its description of what was formerly illegal?

Where I'm from, it's only illegal to cross if there is a crosswalk nearby that you could have used.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: California hits record number of pedestrian deaths in 2021.  Highest in 40 years!

Is this a job creation scheme or way to make housing available?


I like how they paint that as a problem with drivers, and not pedestrians glued to their phones and walking into traffic.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: California hits record number of pedestrian deaths in 2021.  Highest in 40 years!

Is this a job creation scheme or way to make housing available?


How many of those deaths were attributable to jaywalking, and how many to drivers failing to yield to pedestrians crossing legally (or walking along a road with no sidewalks, etc)?  And how effective was the old law in deterring jaywalking?
 
Watubi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Farkers acting like everyone's going to be playing real life frogger.  Hell, 95% of citizens won't even know about the change and keep doing what they've always been doing.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

princhester: Explain this to me like I'm not from California (because I'm not).

Surely it was not illegal to cross any street except at a crosswalk?   Even quiet suburban streets?  Even if there is no crosswalk for miles?

Or is this article being a bit lax in its description of what was formerly illegal?

Where I'm from, it's only illegal to cross if there is a crosswalk nearby that you could have used.


The present statute that is being replaced is as follows:

California Vehicle Code 21955: Between adjacent intersections controlled by traffic control signal devices or by police officers, pedestrians shall not cross the roadway at any place except in a crosswalk.

Basically, if there is a street between two corners that have a stop sign or signal, you can only cross at the corners in the crosswalk.  As a practical matter, no one does this, and it gives the right of police to stop someone as a pretext and they almost always are minorities unless the officer is bored or the city is looking for income from tickets.
 
princhester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Interested to know if "adjacent" has been defined - what if there is a 2 mile long stretch of road with intersections at each end controlled by traffic signal devices?   Still illegal to cross?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, you can't change the laws of physics.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

princhester: Explain this to me like I'm not from California (because I'm not).

Surely it was not illegal to cross any street except at a crosswalk?   Even quiet suburban streets?  Even if there is no crosswalk for miles?

Or is this article being a bit lax in its description of what was formerly illegal?

Where I'm from, it's only illegal to cross if there is a crosswalk nearby that you could have used.


The rule here (Oregon) is, basically, every intersection is a crosswalk, marked or not.  I'd like pedestrians to at least pause and try to make eye contact so I know they're not just going to barge out in traffic, though.  Oh, and also, if you're waiting for your ride, or just chit-chatting to a friend, get away from the crosswalk part of the sidewalk, please.  I hate stopping for people who are standing on the corner and just oblivious to traffic but standing right where a crosser would.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: waxbeans: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-AFn7MiJz_s] you all have been programed to run over people you turds

Possibly, but if that's the case, plenty of people have also been trained to yeet themselves into traffic without looking.  

Sooner or later, representatives from each of those groups meet in the wild.

I adjust my behavior accordingly.


Sure.  That happens.  But. The fact is, actually look at side walks and where they go VS foot path cut into the environment.  It's completely silly to expect people to walk that far out of their way.
There needs to be islands and crosswalks in places that have humans walking. Not, where it works for drivers.  Drivers can leave early and not be late. Walkers top out at how early and fast they can walk. And even then, they will never walk as far as city planners expect them. Use Google Street view at look at 4535 fredericksburg rd san antonio tx.
Look at where the crosswalk island is. And then look how far Crossroads Blvd and Fredericksburg Rd intersection is.
That island at 4534 is only there because tons of people died for decades.  In fact they started ticketing people for crossing there.  But the thing is they crossed there because Fredericksburg and Crossroads Blvd is so far. Period.
Finely after all that they Finely put the island and crosswalk and light.  At 4535 fredericksburg.
It's disgusting how many people had to die.  For some bizarre reason the masses of our population really don't understand that people will not walk out of their way just because you murder them.

Hence the foot bridges across highway 90 that took 30 years to happen.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Well, you can't change the laws of physics.


laws of physics
laws of physics
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

princhester: Explain this to me like I'm not from California (because I'm not).

Surely it was not illegal to cross any street except at a crosswalk?   Even quiet suburban streets?  Even if there is no crosswalk for miles?

Or is this article being a bit lax in its description of what was formerly illegal?

Where I'm from, it's only illegal to cross if there is a crosswalk nearby that you could have used.


In Texas we ticket you for crossing in places that don't have crosswalks.
And if you get killed the news will make it sound like it's your fault for not being in a crosswalk.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Freschel: Badmoodman: JAY, I'm walkin' here


[Fark user image 498x463] [View Full Size image _x_]

[YouTube video: Missing Persons - Walking In L.A.]

Earworm most play song to get rid of it.


What's with the guy running around in an N95 mask at 2:53?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

princhester: Explain this to me like I'm not from California (because I'm not).

Surely it was not illegal to cross any street except at a crosswalk?   Even quiet suburban streets?  Even if there is no crosswalk for miles?

Or is this article being a bit lax in its description of what was formerly illegal?

Where I'm from, it's only illegal to cross if there is a crosswalk nearby that you could have used.


It was bonkers to me when I first visited from New England and we got warned about only crossing at marked crosswalks and with the light.  We've always just crossed the road whenever/wherever you need as long as there isn't traffic instead of walking three sides of a square to get to our destination.  And, frankly, the norm here is such that you cross even when there is traffic...there are just some kind of unspoken rules between cars and pedestrians about handling our frogger-type situations.  Transplants mess it up sometimes because they're too polite (stopping their car when you look like you want to cross), because you'd been watching a path through traffic make its way to you, then they fark it up by stopping and causing other cars to change speed.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: princhester: Explain this to me like I'm not from California (because I'm not).

Surely it was not illegal to cross any street except at a crosswalk?   Even quiet suburban streets?  Even if there is no crosswalk for miles?

Or is this article being a bit lax in its description of what was formerly illegal?

Where I'm from, it's only illegal to cross if there is a crosswalk nearby that you could have used.

The present statute that is being replaced is as follows:

California Vehicle Code 21955: Between adjacent intersections controlled by traffic control signal devices or by police officers, pedestrians shall not cross the roadway at any place except in a crosswalk.

Basically, if there is a street between two corners that have a stop sign or signal, you can only cross at the corners in the crosswalk.  As a practical matter, no one does this, and it gives the right of police to stop someone as a pretext and they almost always are minorities unless the officer is bored or the city is looking for income from tickets.


And don't call him Shirley.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gunther_bumpass: waxbeans: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-AFn7MiJz_s] you all have been programed to run over people you turds

Possibly, but if that's the case, plenty of people have also been trained to yeet themselves into traffic without looking.  

Sooner or later, representatives from each of those groups meet in the wild.

I adjust my behavior accordingly.

Sure.  That happens.  But. The fact is, actually look at side walks and where they go VS foot path cut into the environment.  It's completely silly to expect people to walk that far out of their way.
There needs to be islands and crosswalks in places that have humans walking. Not, where it works for drivers.  Drivers can leave early and not be late. Walkers top out at how early and fast they can walk. And even then, they will never walk as far as city planners expect them. Use Google Street view at look at 4535 fredericksburg rd san antonio tx.
Look at where the crosswalk island is. And then look how far Crossroads Blvd and Fredericksburg Rd intersection is.
That island at 4534 is only there because tons of people died for decades.  In fact they started ticketing people for crossing there.  But the thing is they crossed there because Fredericksburg and Crossroads Blvd is so far. Period.
Finely after all that they Finely put the island and crosswalk and light.  At 4535 fredericksburg.
It's disgusting how many people had to die.  For some bizarre reason the masses of our population really don't understand that people will not walk out of their way just because you murder them.

Hence the foot bridges across highway 90 that took 30 years to happen.


No argument there. Suburban grade-level expressways are inane. Or insane. Maybe both.  
I'm talking about dense inner areas in SF. They've made pedestrian bulb outs at corners to
keep people from getting clipped, and now the morons step off the bulb-outs, further into traffic,
to wait for the light.  
 
That suburban thing though, with 6 45mph lanes adjacent to the mega stores... those need some work.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Crossing the Street Shouldn't Be Deadly (but it is)
Youtube _ByEBjf9ktY
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2021/08/02/sapd-man-struck-while-crossing-west-side-street-gets-pinned-under-vehicle-dies-from-injuries/
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The history of making jaywalking illegal is interesting, and not in the good way.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I worked in aerospace in El Segundo, CA there was a crosswalk on Nash Ave. from the company parking lot to the entrance at work. You pressed a button to walk across the street. The El Segundo PD would station a motorcycle traffic officer, about half way down the block toward LAX, to try to catch people crossing against the light. Even if there wasn't a car on the street, if your foot dropped to the street level even in the gutter a moment before the walk signal, and you hadn't even started to cross until the walk signal, he would rush to give the pedestrian a ticket. If you could get past the gate and into the SCI Top Secret area before he got to you the cop was out-of-luck.

This is the street (back then it was owned by Hughes Aircraft Company: Space and Communications Group):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2022/04/09/man-fatally-struck-by-pickup-truck-while-crossing-northwest-side-street-sapd-says/
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/pedestrian-hit-killed-by-car-on-culebra-driver-not-facing-charges
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Best I can do is Jaydancing.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Freschel: Badmoodman: JAY, I'm walkin' here


[Fark user image 498x463] [View Full Size image _x_]

[YouTube video: Missing Persons - Walking In L.A.]

Earworm most play song to get rid of it.

What's with the guy running around in an N95 mask at 2:53?


He was at a "festival" that "featured" Missing Persons badly lip-synching "Walking in LA". I would be concerned with regards to my health if I found myself to be in his position.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I've heard plenty of stories about cops standing at crosswalks in CA and giving people tickets for starting to cross if the signal started flashing.  Cops walking down the street with tickets already filled out and just adding a name when they see someone cross an empty street outside of a crosswalk.  Hard to believe they had a law on the books criminalizing looking both ways and crossing the street.


Sure, Jan.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Daedalus27: princhester: Explain this to me like I'm not from California (because I'm not).

Surely it was not illegal to cross any street except at a crosswalk?   Even quiet suburban streets?  Even if there is no crosswalk for miles?

Or is this article being a bit lax in its description of what was formerly illegal?

Where I'm from, it's only illegal to cross if there is a crosswalk nearby that you could have used.

The present statute that is being replaced is as follows:

California Vehicle Code 21955: Between adjacent intersections controlled by traffic control signal devices or by police officers, pedestrians shall not cross the roadway at any place except in a crosswalk.

Basically, if there is a street between two corners that have a stop sign or signal, you can only cross at the corners in the crosswalk.  As a practical matter, no one does this, and it gives the right of police to stop someone as a pretext and they almost always are minorities unless the officer is bored or the city is looking for income from tickets.

And don't call him Shirley.


Harrumph!

wait... wat...
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The attitudes some Californians have regarding crossing the street mystify me. I was visiting a friend of mine in San Francisco, and while we were crossing the street he noticed I picked up the pace in order to get out of the road as quickly as possible. Which prompted him to ask "why are you doing that? Pedestrians have the right-of-way here!" As if making sure to look both ways and not dawdle in the middle of the street was a weird and pointless habit to have in California.

///Yes pedestrians have the right-of-way, as it should be
//But that doesn't mean a pedestrian should feel entitled to a leisurely attitude when crossing streets
/Or lose sight of how much your average car, driven by a potentially distracted driver, outweighs them
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: California hits record number of pedestrian deaths in 2021.  Highest in 40 years!

Is this a job creation scheme or way to make housing available?


I dunno, but point values doubled.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: The attitudes some Californians have regarding crossing the street mystify me. I was visiting a friend of mine in San Francisco, and while we were crossing the street he noticed I picked up the pace in order to get out of the road as quickly as possible. Which prompted him to ask "why are you doing that? Pedestrians have the right-of-way here!" As if making sure to look both ways and not dawdle in the middle of the street was a weird and pointless habit to have in California.

///Yes pedestrians have the right-of-way, as it should be
//But that doesn't mean a pedestrian should feel entitled to a leisurely attitude when crossing streets
/Or lose sight of how much your average car, driven by a potentially distracted driver, outweighs them


You sound like a Texan.  We let drivers run people over. And blame the  Pedestrian.
As long as you don't leave the scene of the accident you will get away with hitting somebody with your car
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Without even googling, I'm going to assume that KTLA5 is a Sinclair media joint

/ off to the googles
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, look at that. Second search result on google

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/sinclair-broadcast-group-to-buy-ktla-parent-company-tribune-media-for-3-9-billion/amp/
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LurkerSupreme: The attitudes some Californians have regarding crossing the street mystify me. I was visiting a friend of mine in San Francisco, and while we were crossing the street he noticed I picked up the pace in order to get out of the road as quickly as possible. Which prompted him to ask "why are you doing that? Pedestrians have the right-of-way here!" As if making sure to look both ways and not dawdle in the middle of the street was a weird and pointless habit to have in California.

///Yes pedestrians have the right-of-way, as it should be
//But that doesn't mean a pedestrian should feel entitled to a leisurely attitude when crossing streets
/Or lose sight of how much your average car, driven by a potentially distracted driver, outweighs them

You sound like a Texan.  We let drivers run people over. And blame the  Pedestrian.
As long as you don't leave the scene of the accident you will get away with hitting somebody with your car


You called it, born and raised in Dallas. Though I've since moved to Colorado because I have a profound distaste for hot humid weather.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Obligatory:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_ByEBjf9ktY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=867&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Now we've flipped it around so pedestrian laws give pedestrians a false sense of security and walk out in to traffic without looking.

Pedestrians don't always have the right of way, but think they do. It's that disconnect that gets people killed. And most pedestrian fatalities or injuries wouldn't happen if they'd pay attention to their surroundings.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Sometimes my state is embarrassingly dumb


it's all relative. is your state more embarrassingly dumb than Texas? uhhhhh, no. then stop saying such things.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

neilbradley: most pedestrian fatalities or injuries wouldn't happen if they'd pay attention to their surroundings.


B.s. I've driven 400K miles. If you hit ANYTHING or ANYONE, THAT is your fault.  And. If you actually read the drivers book. I'm not sure why anyone thinks so.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: neilbradley: most pedestrian fatalities or injuries wouldn't happen if they'd pay attention to their surroundings.

B.s. I've driven 400K miles. If you hit ANYTHING or ANYONE, THAT is your fault.  And. If you actually read the drivers book. I'm not sure why anyone thinks so.


^I'm not sure why anyone thinks otherwise
 
neilbradley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: TheYeti: Well, you can't change the laws of physics.

laws of physics
laws of physics


Here lies John Doe. He had right of way.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: waxbeans: gunther_bumpass: waxbeans: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-AFn7MiJz_s] you all have been programed to run over people you turds

Possibly, but if that's the case, plenty of people have also been trained to yeet themselves into traffic without looking.  

Sooner or later, representatives from each of those groups meet in the wild.

I adjust my behavior accordingly.

Sure.  That happens.  But. The fact is, actually look at side walks and where they go VS foot path cut into the environment.  It's completely silly to expect people to walk that far out of their way.
There needs to be islands and crosswalks in places that have humans walking. Not, where it works for drivers.  Drivers can leave early and not be late. Walkers top out at how early and fast they can walk. And even then, they will never walk as far as city planners expect them. Use Google Street view at look at 4535 fredericksburg rd san antonio tx.
Look at where the crosswalk island is. And then look how far Crossroads Blvd and Fredericksburg Rd intersection is.
That island at 4534 is only there because tons of people died for decades.  In fact they started ticketing people for crossing there.  But the thing is they crossed there because Fredericksburg and Crossroads Blvd is so far. Period.
Finely after all that they Finely put the island and crosswalk and light.  At 4535 fredericksburg.
It's disgusting how many people had to die.  For some bizarre reason the masses of our population really don't understand that people will not walk out of their way just because you murder them.

Hence the foot bridges across highway 90 that took 30 years to happen.

No argument there. Suburban grade-level expressways are inane. Or insane. Maybe both.  
I'm talking about dense inner areas in SF. They've made pedestrian bulb outs at corners to
keep people from getting clipped, and now the morons step off the bulb-outs, further into traffic,
to wait for the light.  
 
That suburban thing though, with 6 45mph lanes adjacent to the mega stores... those need some work.


I remember visiting Manhattan for the first time maybe 10 years ago with Mrs. RoboZombie and our kids. What got me was how the groups of people looking to cross would slowly and steadily begin to ease into the crosswalks the longer the light had been green for cross traffic. They were essentially narrowing the road for drivers up until they got their red light!
The other observation was blasting along in a taxi and having some rando just decide he was going to cross three lanes on a boulevard, causing our cabbie to lay on the breaks, just barely avoiding the guy
 
princhester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: neilbradley: most pedestrian fatalities or injuries wouldn't happen if they'd pay attention to their surroundings.

B.s. I've driven 400K miles. If you hit ANYTHING or ANYONE, THAT is your fault.  And. If you actually read the drivers book. I'm not sure why anyone thinks so.


I suspect that at a pragmatic level since the pedestrian often ends up dead, and the driver says "I was paying full attention and doing the speed limit or less and they just stepped out in front of me without warning" the driver often ends up getting away scot free, because there is no evidence with which to prosecute them.
 
