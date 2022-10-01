 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   England protects the Beaver, June ecstatic   (bbc.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pusillanimous headline there, Subby. Say the words you mean or clam up!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beaver thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Relieved.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee willikers!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image image 850x446]
Relieved.


Reliebed*
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. Beavers are good for the environment. The wetlands (and eventual meadows) they create are amazing homes for a wide array of fish, amphibians, birds, other mammals, etc. Their dams even help replenish the water table, which is of benefit to humans who enjoy drinking water and watering food crops and so on.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marksrevenge: Cool. Beavers are good for the environment. The wetlands (and eventual meadows) they create are amazing homes for a wide array of fish, amphibians, birds, other mammals, etc. Their dams even help replenish the water table, which is of benefit to humans who enjoy drinking water and watering food crops and so on.


Sometimes
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! Giardia!
/s
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, stewardess? I speak jive.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
nationalzoo.si.eduView Full Size

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only 1,000 beavers? Must be that many in many US counties and Canada.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: Marksrevenge: Cool. Beavers are good for the environment. The wetlands (and eventual meadows) they create are amazing homes for a wide array of fish, amphibians, birds, other mammals, etc. Their dams even help replenish the water table, which is of benefit to humans who enjoy drinking water and watering food crops and so on.

Sometimes


TFA is about beavers being restored to and protected in an ecosystem that is their native home. I guess you're technically correct (the best kind of correct) that Canadian beavers are harmful in an ecosystem in South America that has never had beavers before 80 years ago, but that's really not the point here.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Only 1,000 beavers? Must be that many in many US counties and Canada.


Yeah but with the exchange rate...

...

Oh. Oh yeah...
 
smokewon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did somebody say beavers!?/Why are they called that anyway?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Eurasian beavers, which were once widespread but hunted to extinction 400 years ago, have been reintroduced at multiple sites across Britain."

Turns out the Beavexit didn't work out the way they had planned.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Time to get to work, fellas!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 117x180]
Time to get to work, fellas!


Hey I have one of those

/2006 CE
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ward was always too hard on the beaver.
 
