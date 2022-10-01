 Skip to content
(AP News)   Russian troops in Lyman to proceed victoriously all the way back to Russia   (apnews.com) divider line
17
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No Pies for You!

Fark user image
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In other words.....Advancing towards the rear....

Fark user image
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lyman is Russia. Putin told me that yesterday.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: No Pies for You!

[Fark user image image 512x512]


There's this little Amish pie shop WAAAAAAY out in the middle of nowhere. Fantastic pies though. AND it is on the way to a world-class space museum.

/ if you're ever going through Kansas...Go to the Cosmosphere. They've got space stuff
 
extrafancy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too bad they are getting to retreat. Russians don't deserve the ability to retreat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kill them
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't a "ni shagu nazad!" order given just yesterday? Something isn't working out quite right here.
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image 640x184]


Fark user image
 
fallingcow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: HighlanderRPI: No Pies for You!

[Fark user image image 512x512]

There's this little Amish pie shop WAAAAAAY out in the middle of nowhere. Fantastic pies though. AND it is on the way to a world-class space museum.

/ if you're ever going through Kansas...Go to the Cosmosphere. They've got space stuff


Can confirm, the Kansas Cosmosphere is truly world-class. It sucks because there's very little else that's much good for hundreds of miles in any direction, but it's outstanding. Wish iat were closer to... anything.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image image 640x184]


*Shaking my fist*
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Talk of war in Lyman is somewhat freaky to me as I am 8 miles away from Lyman...

South Carolina.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

puffy999: Kill them


Given that eventually they're going to get turned around to fight again from another location?  Yeah, letting the Russians retreat is probably not a good option.  On the other hand, they might have a severe and infectious morale problem making future retreats more likely.

Ukraine's decision, not mine, and probably less monstrous as a result... I'd shell the hell out of their retreat path, showing just as much mercy as the Russians have been showing Ukrainians.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Мы не отступаем. Мы продвигаемся в другом направлении.
 
