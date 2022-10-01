 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Good thing we've got the Scientologists   (wfla.com) divider line
WelldeadLink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I'm convinced that geographically we're incapable of being hit with a storm. It just never seems to happen,"

Except for those that did.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But we know Jacksonville was protected FROM supernatural forces, at least.

i.gifer.com
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And not one report of the status of Mara Lago.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Of course not. It's Tom Brady.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Human sacrifice could work.

You never know till you try.
 
almejita
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I'm a skeptic. I've lived here 34 years, and I've yet to see a hurricane hit us. I think we're in the perfect spot," Bonita Bay resident Chris Williams told the Post.

Well, I'm a plesiosaur, but I don't just go around announcing it.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

almejita: "I'm a skeptic. I've lived here 34 years, and I've yet to see a hurricane hit us. I think we're in the perfect spot," Bonita Bay resident Chris Williams told the Post.

Well, I'm a plesiosaur, but I don't just go around announcing it.


Also, Jim Cantore loves a challenge.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image image 640x398]


That's nice of them to help beat those Body Thetans right the fark out of him
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or it could be that the Bay itself diverts storms by flushing the estuary water to the south.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image image 640x398]

That's nice of them to help beat those Body Thetans right the fark out of him


Suprised they haven"t abducted peoole in my area. I mean, one of their 3 global vaults and landing pad isbout 30 miles due south of me.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Godscrack: And not one report of the status of Mara Lago.


The storm never went anywhere near there.


Ian, you had ONE JOB!!!
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Godscrack: And not one report of the status of Mara Lago.

The storm never went anywhere near there.


Ian, you had ONE JOB!!!


Not only was Mar a Lago untouched, TFG was able to postpone some deposition because of the storm
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image


(sorry)
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are supernatural forces protecting Tampa Bay from hurricanes? Probably not.

Man, it's not every day that a concept is so dumb that they just answer the question in the headline instead of letting Betterige's Law of Headlines apply.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A headline in the form of a question that answers itself in the headline...nice
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Godscrack: And not one report of the status of Mara Lago.


But the insurance claims will run into the millions.

What, arrest a former president for a little insurance fraud? It's not like the policy had "TOP SECRET" printed on it.
 
