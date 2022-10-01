 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   How to tackle your credit card debt now that credit card interest rates are rising. Um, stop using them?   (cnn.com) divider line
56
    More: Dumbass, Credit card, Monetary policy, Central bank, Debt, Interest rates, credit card balance, Interest, Federal Reserve System  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » and Publicity » on 01 Oct 2022 at 5:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Taketombo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From usurious to usurious + 4% is not really a big jump.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly subby, just don't buy more than you can pay off at the end of the month. I've been doing that for as long as I have credit cards and never had problem with the interest rates.
I don't even know what my credit card interest is...
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carrying CC balances is a poor person problem.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.


I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Silly subby, just don't buy more than you can pay off at the end of the month. I've been doing that for as long as I have credit cards and never had problem with the interest rates.
I don't even know what my credit card interest is...


Not using your credit effectively is leaving free money on the table. I mean even if you are lazy about it, its 2%, and you can crack 4% without a ton of effort if you try.

That is 4% of every dollar you spend, every year, outside of any kind of loan payment.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never carry a credit card balance. I just pay one card off each month with another, and when one gets maxxed out I just steal someone else's identity and get new cards. Simple!
 
thornhill
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Find a credit card with a free balance transfer and 12 month 0 percent APR; transfer your debt to it, and pay it off over 12 months.

It's also a way to get a 12-month free loan.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

toraque: I never carry a credit card balance. I just pay one card off each month with another, and when one gets maxxed out I just steal someone else's identity and get new cards. Simple!


This guy gets it!
 
HoveringFungus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pfft. these are all small brain solutions. 

Create a system in which credit card debt is a requirement for higher living, get the whole country in on it over decades, get the government to wipe out your spending habits when collectively generations are incapable of repaying money given to them.

/profit
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: I never carry a credit card balance. I just pay one card off each month with another, and when one gets maxxed out I just steal someone else's identity and get new cards. Simple!


I knew a guy back in college, who had something like 40k he was constantly juggling between 0% balance transfer offers. He managed to keep it up for like the 4 years i knew him, but was starting to run out of banks he could still get introductory offers with. He was down to like fishing for like 2 branch credit unions in the middle of nowhere that would take him on a technicality. I remember one day him pulling out a card for like the pipe fitters credit union of wisconsin or something, that he manage to join because his grandfather once worked in a brewery or some shiat.

He was a smart guy and left college with a really bright future, and i wouldn't be surprised if he somehow managed to pull it off, so like, i guess this wasn't the cautionary tale i meant it to be.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

awruk!: Silly subby, just don't buy more than you can pay off at the end of the month. I've been doing that for as long as I have credit cards and never had problem with the interest rates.
I don't even know what my credit card interest is...


It's uninteresting.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"why don't poor people just buy more money??"

-- this thread
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Follow this guy's program.  It's a life saver.

Don't Buy Stuff - Saturday Night Live
Youtube R3ZJKN_5M44
 
Saturn5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

awruk!: Silly subby, just don't buy more than you can pay off at the end of the month. I've been doing that for as long as I have credit cards and never had problem with the interest rates.
I don't even know what my credit card interest is...


This is obviously the best advice.  The problem is most people don't realize it until after they're saddled with huge bills.  I dug myself into major credit card debt.  It took me years to dig my way out.  The realization that just to keep making minimum payments each month was the equivalent of a car payment was serious motivation.  I used the Dave Ramsey "snowball" method but it still took a while.  Once paid off, it was like getting a massive raise because I suddenly had this extra disposable income that didn't have to go to debt payment.  Thankfully I learned my lesson, even if it was the hard way, and started shoveling that into an emergency fund. 

For anyone who hasn't figured it out yet, STAYING out of debt is LOT easier than GETTING out of debt.  Ridiculously so.
 
trialpha
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.


They seem to have changed the algorithm recently. I used to be under 800, but am now above 800, and I haven't done anything. It's worth noting that Canadian scores are up to 900.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.


Debit cards don't have the same consumer protections that credit cards do. 
Still, I recommend cash whenever possible.  It's a psychological thing.  It hurts more to hand over $500 in cash to buy something than it does to swap a credit or debit card for the same amount, even if you pay it off each month.  Parting with cash feels different.  So, I tend to spend less to begin with cash.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dolts. I pay for everything using bitcoin. It's full proof.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HoveringFungus: pfft. these are all small brain solutions. 

Create a system in which credit card debt is a requirement for higher living, get the whole country in on it over decades, get the government to wipe out your spending habits when collectively generations are incapable of repaying money given to them.

/profit


Not sure if you are writing this in jest. However, why would the government wipe it out when everyone could just declare bankruptcy and have it wiped out that way instead?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: "why don't poor people just buy more money??"

-- this thread


"And allow me to brag about how great I am with credit and money."

-- also this thread
 
Moose out front
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Dolts. I pay for everything using bitcoin. It's full proof.


Novice. I converted all my assets to NFTs.
 
Azz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hello ladies, I make 45K a year and my credit score is 620. My penis is 3.5 inches but I have fingers. I decide how you receive this total packsge. I drive a vintage classic 1989 BMW. I know right? I am a catch, obviously. The line starts over there
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Personal lines of credit generally have much better interest rates than typical credit cards....except you need a good credit rating to be eligible for one.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Schmerd1948: Dolts. I pay for everything using bitcoin. It's full proof.

Novice. I converted all my assets to NFTs.


I converted all your NFT's to assets.

We can do this all day.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image image 425x382]


Don't rob banks. Make fake Trump donation sites with reoccurring charges. Because that is actually legal for some reason
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.

Debit cards don't have the same consumer protections that credit cards do. 
Still, I recommend cash whenever possible.  It's a psychological thing.  It hurts more to hand over $500 in cash to buy something than it does to swap a credit or debit card for the same amount, even if you pay it off each month.  Parting with cash feels different.  So, I tend to spend less to begin with cash.


So much THIS!! And I'm an old bastard who remembers days before debit cards. (Yeah, they aren't credit cards, but it's still not real money. You tap a card and voilà, it's paid for. You don't "feel" the pain
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snort: poor person problem


Pro tip-- don't be poor.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As an almost universal rule, if you're carrying credit card debt you're a fool being parted from your money.

Don't put more on your card than you can pay off at the end of the billing period, or you're giving your money away.  Whatever it is you think you need right now, you can almost always wait until next month or do without.

If you do that, you'll have more disposable income because you won't be handing over a percentage to the credit card company.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.


That can kind of bite you on the ass if you need to buy a vehicle or a home and don't have a credit history established like someone who pays their cards in full every month and has an 800+ score.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My credit rating was recently downgraded and my available credit reduced for using almost all of my available credit each month.  Never went over, never late on payment.  Makes zero sense.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moose out front: HoveringFungus: pfft. these are all small brain solutions. 

Create a system in which credit card debt is a requirement for higher living, get the whole country in on it over decades, get the government to wipe out your spending habits when collectively generations are incapable of repaying money given to them.

/profit

Not sure if you are writing this in jest. However, why would the government wipe it out when everyone could just declare bankruptcy and have it wiped out that way instead?


Money isn't really real... so this sort of makes sense.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rates never went down in the first place dammit
 
dustman81
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.


So you're fine with a thief ripping off your checking account? When I use a credit card and it gets stolen, I'm not out a penny. If I use a debit card and it gets stolen, my entire checking account is at risk.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.


Same here. Also, I've had zero interest on purchases pretty much non stop since about 2009.
 
Elzar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Saturn5: Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.

Debit cards don't have the same consumer protections that credit cards do.
Still, I recommend cash whenever possible.  It's a psychological thing.  It hurts more to hand over $500 in cash to buy something than it does to swap a credit or debit card for the same amount, even if you pay it off each month.  Parting with cash feels different.  So, I tend to spend less to begin with cash.

So much THIS!! And I'm an old bastard who remembers days before debit cards. (Yeah, they aren't credit cards, but it's still not real money. You tap a card and voilà, it's paid for. You don't "feel" the pain


If you are paying for everything with a debit card rather than a credit card, you're just asking to get scammed - protections on credit cards are waaay better usually (depending on you country specific rules)
 
dustman81
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: My credit rating was recently downgraded and my available credit reduced for using almost all of my available credit each month.  Never went over, never late on payment.  Makes zero sense.


Makes perfect sense. If you're maxing out your cards, you're a higher risk for bankruptcy or default, thus your credit score goes down.

Call your credit card companies and ask them to raise your credit limits. That'll help your credit score, as long as your spending doesn't go up to match.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: toraque: I never carry a credit card balance. I just pay one card off each month with another, and when one gets maxxed out I just steal someone else's identity and get new cards. Simple!

I knew a guy back in college, who had something like 40k he was constantly juggling between 0% balance transfer offers. He managed to keep it up for like the 4 years i knew him, but was starting to run out of banks he could still get introductory offers with. He was down to like fishing for like 2 branch credit unions in the middle of nowhere that would take him on a technicality. I remember one day him pulling out a card for like the pipe fitters credit union of wisconsin or something, that he manage to join because his grandfather once worked in a brewery or some shiat.

He was a smart guy and left college with a really bright future, and i wouldn't be surprised if he somehow managed to pull it off, so like, i guess this wasn't the cautionary tale i meant it to be.


WARNING: "Like" limit exceeded.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.


Share the wealth it's easy to do and I actually did this today.
If you have spare $ and have a family member you can trust who is in debt and has crap credit you can help them significantly without spending a penny.
Have them write down everything they owe and figure out how much they can realistically pay a month.  Go to a credit union and have the your relative sign up for a secured loan.  You give the bank that amount of money (20k in my case) and your relative pays as low as 1.75% interest with ANY credit rating, in my case he had under well under 500 and was banned from a few banks.
Anyway you tell that relative you want statements every month, if they don't pay it your covering the loan, taking back the security and they owe you the rest, your potential losses are limited but the boost in lower payments and improved credit score for the other person is massive. At the end your $ is returned to you, in this case the credit union releases the hold as you make payments.
Now let's assume you don't have spare $ to assist that person, you can still help.  Make them an authorized used of a credit card you use often.  You don't actually give them a card BUT your credit activity for that card now shows on their report also helping improve their score.

If you have kids I recommend doing both the day they turn 18, out them on a card and give them a 5k loan.  By the time they finish college they will have a nice credit history costing very little in interest
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Elzar: RoboZombie: Saturn5: Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.

Debit cards don't have the same consumer protections that credit cards do.
Still, I recommend cash whenever possible.  It's a psychological thing.  It hurts more to hand over $500 in cash to buy something than it does to swap a credit or debit card for the same amount, even if you pay it off each month.  Parting with cash feels different.  So, I tend to spend less to begin with cash.

So much THIS!! And I'm an old bastard who remembers days before debit cards. (Yeah, they aren't credit cards, but it's still not real money. You tap a card and voilà, it's paid for. You don't "feel" the pain

If you are paying for everything with a debit card rather than a credit card, you're just asking to get scammed - protections on credit cards are waaay better usually (depending on you country specific rules)


It's better everywhere.

Debit is your money, credit is the bank's.

Simple as that.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Azz: Hello ladies, I make 45K a year and my credit score is 620. My penis is 3.5 inches but I have fingers. I decide how you receive this total packsge. I drive a vintage classic 1989 BMW. I know right? I am a catch, obviously. The line starts over there


What color is your fedora?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: toraque: I never carry a credit card balance. I just pay one card off each month with another, and when one gets maxxed out I just steal someone else's identity and get new cards. Simple!

This guy gets it!


yea, have been dealing with AWS for the past few weeks about such an issue.

Apparently someone opened an AWS account in my name 2 years ago. It only came to my attention this past month when I got some security notice about it. Have searched past emails, nothing about the account being setup or any confirmation at that timeline. It has had no activity on the account until this past month.

Yet, there is $3000 charged to some credit card not connected to me on the account. Now that AWS wants their money, they seem to care about who owns the account. Have gone a few rounds with their verification team trying to tell them it is a fraud account.

I want to let the account get suspended and closed, yet worried that it will some how negatively impact me. Have been less than successful in this endeavor.

I wanted to learn a bit about AWS but will have to create a new email account to open a new AWS account to get the Free Tier to learn under.

/identity theft sucks
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All the CC debt I accrued during my year+ vacation will be gone in 6 months. House and cars are paid for. Life IS better when you have zero debt but it's also ok to let yourself go from time to time when you need a hard reset with life.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Saturn5: Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.

Debit cards don't have the same consumer protections that credit cards do. 
Still, I recommend cash whenever possible.  It's a psychological thing.  It hurts more to hand over $500 in cash to buy something than it does to swap a credit or debit card for the same amount, even if you pay it off each month.  Parting with cash feels different.  So, I tend to spend less to begin with cash.

So much THIS!! And I'm an old bastard who remembers days before debit cards. (Yeah, they aren't credit cards, but it's still not real money. You tap a card and voilà, it's paid for. You don't "feel" the pain


I do, but I keep track of my balance.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

Share the wealth it's easy to do and I actually did this today.
If you have spare $ and have a family member you can trust who is in debt and has crap credit you can help them significantly without spending a penny.
Have them write down everything they owe and figure out how much they can realistically pay a month.  Go to a credit union and have the your relative sign up for a secured loan.  You give the bank that amount of money (20k in my case) and your relative pays as low as 1.75% interest with ANY credit rating, in my case he had under well under 500 and was banned from a few banks.
Anyway you tell that relative you want statements every month, if they don't pay it your covering the loan, taking back the security and they owe you the rest, your potential losses are limited but the boost in lower payments and improved credit score for the other person is massive. At the end your $ is returned to you, in this case the credit union releases the hold as you make payments.
Now let's assume you don't have spare $ to assist that person, you can still help.  Make them an authorized used of a credit card you use often.  You don't actually give them a card BUT your credit activity for that card now shows on their report also helping improve their score.

If you have kids I recommend doing both the day they turn 18, out them on a card and give them a 5k loan.  By the time they finish college they will have a nice credit history costing very little in interest


So how much would you actually lose in total if they default.  Let's say they've paid back $2K on the $20K loan and stopped paying.
 
dustman81
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.

Debit cards don't have the same consumer protections that credit cards do.
Still, I recommend cash whenever possible.  It's a psychological thing.  It hurts more to hand over $500 in cash to buy something than it does to swap a credit or debit card for the same amount, even if you pay it off each month.  Parting with cash feels different.  So, I tend to spend less to begin with cash.


If I'm going to spend $500 (or any amount), I'd rather put it on my credit card than pay cash as I get rewards for using the card. Also, most credit cards have extended warranty protection for free with anything purchased with the card. So if I buy a TV for example, and it dies one month after the manufacturer's warranty expires, I can call my credit card company and they'll refund the purchase (as long as you show proof that the TV really is dead).

If you want to rent a car, you are required to have a credit card. Rental car companies will tell you to hit the bricks if you show a debit card. Most credit card companies offer rental car coverage, as well.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.

Debit cards don't have the same consumer protections that credit cards do. 
Still, I recommend cash whenever possible.  It's a psychological thing.  It hurts more to hand over $500 in cash to buy something than it does to swap a credit or debit card for the same amount, even if you pay it off each month.  Parting with cash feels different.  So, I tend to spend less to begin with cash.


Consumer protection?

I live in the EU.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Ketchuponsteak: Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.

I can beat that.

I don't even own a credit card, because I don't need it. If I want to purchase something, I use a debit card. Credit cards doesn't give money back where I live.

That can kind of bite you on the ass if you need to buy a vehicle or a home and don't have a credit history established like someone who pays their cards in full every month and has an 800+ score.


Not really. Credit histories isn't legal where I live.

There's only good, or bad. Nothing in between.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: I'm here to smugly inform you all that I never carry a credit card balance, and my credit score is over 800.


And my 600. And I am 100K in debt. And will be dead in the next year or so.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FYI subs, not using a credit card won't resolve a credit card debt.

You have to put money into it.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.