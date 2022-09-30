 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Volvo self-immolates in response to being driven to McDonalds   (wcax.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Viewer Tony Collier, Truck, Internal combustion engine, Automobile, McDonald's, American films, Renault, short time  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all Volvos with have the "CAUTION HOT LIQUID" warning on them. Be careful when handing them through the drive-thru window.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be careful when you're putting wood in the heater.

i0.wp.comView Full Size

newlyswissed.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: You have to be careful when you're putting wood in the heater.

[i0.wp.com image 850x561]
[newlyswissed.com image 850x637]


Ironically, that version probably produces less emissions than their diesel model.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: You have to be careful when you're putting wood in the heater.

[i0.wp.com image 850x561]



Is that Elon?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still tastes better than McRib.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stone cold BMWs catch fire a lot. Something to do with keeping a part of the emissions system on a cold car warm by periodically turning on a heater in the engine. It happened to me. My 335i hadn't been driven for 16 hours. Next thing I know, the car is history.

Potential fire risk in BMW cars: BMW recalling 1.03 million vehicles worldwide | World English News
Youtube x6PGj4d8eow


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's a spicy meatball!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, Volvo's are supposed to keep you safe, and this one kept the owner from eating McDonald's

I think we should honor this car for its nobel sacrifice
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The chick inside the Volvo was so hot......
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Happens every day, but had it been a Tesla it would be nationwide news.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many bags of gasoline did they have in the back seat?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.