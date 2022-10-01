 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man arrested for impersonating a country and western song   (wtaj.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His dog left him, his wife left him, and his truck left him?

*reads article*

Eh, one out of three.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meth. Not even once
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Police noted in the affidavit that Welch refused to answer any other questions.

Well, that's not very country western of him.
 
Theeng
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Police noted in the affidavit that Welch refused to answer any other questions.

Well, that's not very country western of him.


Nah, he just kept repeating the same gol durned answers, all autotuned and such.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: His dog left him, his wife left him, and his truck left him?

*reads article*

Eh, one out of three.


Yeah, but if you play it backwards, you get your truck back, your wife back and your dog back!

Maybe even your house!
 
