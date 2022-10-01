 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Poor planning? Climate change? Not in my Florida (just ignore all the death, damage, flooding and mayhem)   (usatoday.com) divider line
48
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, Weather, Water, Rain, Storm, Florida, inches of water, inches of rain  
•       •       •

1393 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a former Floridian, I'm not surprised. Glad I ain't living there now as its destiny is becoming clearer each hurricane season.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The pics in the gallery in tfa are astonishing
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The person most directly responsible for this in Florida has an excellent shot at being the next president.

Good luck
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's what's coming to Florida
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think, after the experiences of Katrina, Andrew, et al, that cities would have evacuation plans in place so the poor, old, weak, and disabled could be evacuated in a timely manner. Yet, here we are, almost twenty years later, and most communities still haven't figured that out.

Some days it seems like people can be incredibly stupid.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless the plan is to use the Rocky Mountains as rock and gravel material to raise the entire state of Florida up 30 feet, it seems they may be short on luck.

Ps. Jokingly offered. Please no thorough and well intended explanations of "actually that won't work and here's why".
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What can Florida learn from Hurricane Ian?

Just because there's a bare patch of earth doesn't mean it's a good idea to live there.

Also, when you're told to GTFO you should listen.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will always be a core group of Florida men who will dig in their heels even as the dirt it washed away around their feet, and real estate developers who refuse to believe that the party is ending, and there will always be a steady trickle of retirees incoming so long as it's reputation as "Gods waiting room" persists, but for each yearly "once in a century" hurricane there's more people who see the writing on the wall.

There's not going to be a big singular event that makes people abandon the state in one huge wave but people moving in will slow and people moving out will increase, and there's no tax cut and doorknob licking that will prevent that.
 
Floki
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One of the first steps that the US should do is to implement a ban on any new construction on all barrier islands, and refuse rebuilding permits for any home that is severely damaged by a hurricane.

We have to understand that barrier islands are static land masses. They are meant to be fluid and responsive to the ocean.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Floriduh.

Nothing will be learned, people will rebuild in the same spot and then scream and beg for a bailout when it happens again in a few years (or possibly even next year). The US has a LOT of land where people could relocate to, but again I am all for keeping Floriduh people isolated from the rest of the country in Floriduh.

/same as keeping rural Ohioans isolated from other Ohioans and other states
 
dryknife
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Watching the news regarding Ian, I heard the phrase "higher ground" mentioned several times. Is there such a thing in Florida?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I will give Rick Scott credit for one good idea.  After Hurricane Michael he decided that the state should install small electrical generators at all the major street and highway intersections, where they needed electricity to keep the signals going.  No one thought this was a good idea, because they thought all the Florida men would just steal the generators.  

However, for some reason, almost none of the generators got stolen, and it greatly improved the traffic situation, which helped tremendously with clean up.  That was it.  As far as I am aware, that is the only good idea the man ever had in his life, and honestly, it was probably someone else's idea, and he just signed off on it so he could take credit.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hard to plan for something you deny the existence of.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hurricane Ian was staged by crisis water acting.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm tired of bailing the State if Florida out every 10 years. They knew this was coming.  Control development and have free evacuation plans for your citizens.  I feel terrible about what is happening to the people of South Florida, the Talahassee Mafia will only learn if the rest of the country refuses to bail them out.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: I'm tired of bailing the State if Florida out every 10 years. They knew this was coming.  Control development and have free evacuation plans for your citizens.  I feel terrible about what is happening to the people of South Florida, the Talahassee Mafia will only learn if the rest of the country refuses to bail them out.


*While I
 
Floki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dryknife: Watching the news regarding Ian, I heard the phrase "higher ground" mentioned several times. Is there such a thing in Florida?


Fort Myers is 10' at its highest elevation and look at the damage resulting from a direct hit. Sanibel Island in Florida and Pawley's Island in South Carolina are both barrier islands with a maximum elevation of 3'.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Politicians get elected there on platforms of no planning..
 
farker99
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Diagonal: You would think, after the experiences of Katrina, Andrew, et al, that cities would have evacuation plans in place so the poor, old, weak, and disabled could be evacuated in a timely manner. Yet, here we are, almost twenty years later, and most communities still haven't figured that out.

Some days it seems like people can be incredibly stupid.


Those plans would cost money to implement and the evil government can't raise your taxes, it must cut taxes. So you don't get any evacuation plans to help the poor, old, weak, and disabled. Those folks need to be more bootstrappy and get a job or something to make sure they solve their own problems.
/Republican solutions to real problems
//Have someone else do it
///And make sure those other people pay for it too.
 
QFarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The highest ground was claimed by those who got there first.  If you are buying in a new development you should probably expect it to flood at some point.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Planning is for liberal cucks.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I will give Rick Scott credit for one good idea.  After Hurricane Michael he decided that the state should install small electrical generators at all the major street and highway intersections, where they needed electricity to keep the signals going.  No one thought this was a good idea, because they thought all the Florida men would just steal the generators.  

However, for some reason, almost none of the generators got stolen, and it greatly improved the traffic situation, which helped tremendously with clean up.  That was it.  As far as I am aware, that is the only good idea the man ever had in his life, and honestly, it was probably someone else's idea, and he just signed off on it so he could take credit.


You know, the US did this 100 years ago with traffic police in place of generators and nobody blinked.  Suddenly Scott is a genius.  Plus I bet no-one got shot at those interactions.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Intersections.  Fark.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Even if Republican'ts like Gov. DeathSentence and Sen. BatBoy wanted to govern for the benefit of all Floridians, they're not up to the task.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought climate change was just an insurance scam by the wealthy.  All of the deniers have a lot to gain by increased disasters, and the faster it happens, the more they can gain in their own lifetimes.   Prove me wrong.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

QFarker: The highest ground was claimed by those who got there first.  If you are buying in a new development you should probably expect it to flood at some point.


When I was looking to buy, I specifically looked for homes older than 2004, on the grounds that a house that survived that year was a home I'd feel safe in; ended up buying one built in 1958. It's 10 ft above sea level, in a neighborhood without flooding issues.

Protip: if the driveway slopes up from the street by several feet, that means they had to fill the lot to get the house to an acceptable height. And that your street will flood on a regular basis.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nativefloridian: QFarker: The highest ground was claimed by those who got there first.  If you are buying in a new development you should probably expect it to flood at some point.

When I was looking to buy, I specifically looked for homes older than 2004, on the grounds that a house that survived that year was a home I'd feel safe in; ended up buying one built in 1958. It's 10 ft above sea level, in a neighborhood without flooding issues.

Protip: if the driveway slopes up from the street by several feet, that means they had to fill the lot to get the house to an acceptable height. And that your street will flood on a regular basis.


This.
We live in the panhandle and our house was built in '81, so it's seen some shiat.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are 'no easy fixes' in Florida. But could Hurricane Ian's havoc bring a call for better planning?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
DeSantis should have chartered a plane and flown the hurricane to Martha's Vineyard.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diagonal: You would think, after the experiences of Katrina, Andrew, et al, that cities would have evacuation plans in place so the poor, old, weak, and disabled could be evacuated in a timely manner. Yet, here we are, almost twenty years later, and most communities still haven't figured that out.

Some days it seems like people can be incredibly stupid.


But God promised that Ark guy he would never destroy the planet by flooding again
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Also, when you're told to GTFO you should listen.



In the gallery there are so many wrecked boats and my thought was. "You had a boat. Sail away."
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I will give Rick Scott credit for one good idea.  After Hurricane Michael he decided that the state should install small electrical generators at all the major street and highway intersections, where they needed electricity to keep the signals going.  No one thought this was a good idea, because they thought all the Florida men would just steal the generators.  

However, for some reason, almost none of the generators got stolen, and it greatly improved the traffic situation, which helped tremendously with clean up.  That was it.  As far as I am aware, that is the only good idea the man ever had in his life, and honestly, it was probably someone else's idea, and he just signed off on it so he could take credit.


I am sure if it was traced, he benefitted financially from this somehow.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diagonal: You would think, after the experiences of Katrina, Andrew, et al, that cities would have evacuation plans in place so the poor, old, weak, and disabled could be evacuated in a timely manner. Yet, here we are, almost twenty years later, and most communities still haven't figured that out.

Some days it seems like people can be incredibly stupid.


We have a plan, the poor, old and weak move to Florida. Then we wait for a storm
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: I'm tired of bailing the State if Florida out every 10 years. They knew this was coming.  Control development and have free evacuation plans for your citizens.  I feel terrible about what is happening to the people of South Florida, the Talahassee Mafia will only learn if the rest of the country refuses to bail them out.


"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak out and remove all doubt."
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Florida sucks! Don't move here! We don't want you!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: winedrinkingman: I will give Rick Scott credit for one good idea.  After Hurricane Michael he decided that the state should install small electrical generators at all the major street and highway intersections, where they needed electricity to keep the signals going.  No one thought this was a good idea, because they thought all the Florida men would just steal the generators.  

However, for some reason, almost none of the generators got stolen, and it greatly improved the traffic situation, which helped tremendously with clean up.  That was it.  As far as I am aware, that is the only good idea the man ever had in his life, and honestly, it was probably someone else's idea, and he just signed off on it so he could take credit.

You know, the US did this 100 years ago with traffic police in place of generators and nobody blinked.  Suddenly Scott is a genius.  Plus I bet no-one got shot at those interactions.


They were using traffic cops before the generators were installed, but a traffic cop can't direct traffic as smoothly as a traffic light, plus you can deploy one traffic cop to watch the generators at several locations.

The most dangerous part of a hurricane isn't the storm itself, it is the clean up.  A big part of this is the strain on government resources, including cops and other first responders who are pushed to the limits of what they have to do.  Anything you can do to reduce that strain is a good thing.  I didn't say Rick Scott was a genius, I said it was the only good idea he ever seemed to have, and even then he may be taking credit away from someone else.  A broken watch can still be correct twice a day.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dryknife: Watching the news regarding Ian, I heard the phrase "higher ground" mentioned several times. Is there such a thing in Florida?


No
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA:
"There are 'no easy fixes' in Florida. But could Hurricane Ian's havoc bring a call for better planning?"

Florida;
"How about no?"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Floki: dryknife: Watching the news regarding Ian, I heard the phrase "higher ground" mentioned several times. Is there such a thing in Florida?

Fort Myers is 10' at its highest elevation and look at the damage resulting from a direct hit. Sanibel Island in Florida and Pawley's Island in South Carolina are both barrier islands with a maximum elevation of 3'.


Fort Myers, or Fort Myers Beach? We have a facility in Fort Myers. 23 feet above MSL. Came through almost unscathed.

That doesn't mean I agree with just continuing to build, build, build, then rebuild, rebuild, rebuild. While our building is OK, we still need infrastructure - power, water, telecomm, and roads. The power will get brought back fairly quickly, but it's got to be brought back. Same with telecomm. The water system? Who knows? 

I know one of our Fort Myers employees is married to a lady that grew up there. She was done before all this, mostly because of the population growth and traffic. They are looking at relocating, but want to stay in Florida because of no state income tax.

All of our Florida relatives are either now deceased or have moved away. And there's pretty much no way I would agree to relocate there (which is unlikely anyway). The tax bill isn't the only consideration; it's pretty far down the list.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The type of structure that can withstand a Florida hurricane is not going to be affordable for most people.

Florida is full of low income folks who live there so they don't have to pay high energy bills, and consequently live in structures that cannot withstand a hurricane.

These two facts are incompatible.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dryknife: Watching the news regarding Ian, I heard the phrase "higher ground" mentioned several times. Is there such a thing in Florida?


The second story of your trailer.
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The person most directly responsible for this in Florida has an excellent shot at being the next president.

Good luck


Yup.  Pointing out his hypocrisy will have no effect on the GOP base.  Examples:  DeSantis is 100% AGAINST student loan forgiveness, but he's 100% for federal flood insurance.  He said he didn't care about Hurricane Sandy victims in NY/NJ, now he's demanding immediate aid from the federal government.   He was opposed to providing COVID relief without strict oversight, but now is demanding that billions be sent to Florida immediate, and don't ask any questions on how the money will be spent.   Let's not mention how much tax money was spent kidnapping undocumented people and sending them up North.

I got something for you Floridians, thoughts and prayers on the way.
 
dryknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: dryknife: Watching the news regarding Ian, I heard the phrase "higher ground" mentioned several times. Is there such a thing in Florida?

The second story of your trailer.


I would get a nosebleed at that height.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nativefloridian: It's 10 ft above sea level, in a neighborhood without flooding issues.


"Without flooding issues YET."
- Homer Simpson
 
ukexpat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly they didn't do enough raking.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Floki: One of the first steps that the US should do is to implement a ban on any new construction on all barrier islands, and refuse rebuilding permits for any home that is severely damaged by a hurricane.

We have to understand that barrier islands are static land masses. They are meant to be fluid and responsive to the ocean.


What the federal government should do is ELIMINATE SUBSIDIES FOR FLOOD INSURANCE on new construction in all known flood zones.   Wanna build a new house in a known flood zone?  Fine.  Get boot-strappy and buy flood insurance at market rate.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.