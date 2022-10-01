 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Scottish ghost hunting team encounter their most Scottish ghost to date   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
14
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how you can tell if a place is haunted? It isn't.
 
Mukster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is a Scottish ghost someone who has been kilt?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Washing her hands and crying, "Out, damned spot!"
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'll refer to someone as a bawbag today and chuckle again. So I guess there's that from this story.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't that sheep get any rest?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mukster: Is a Scottish ghost someone who has been kilt?


And trying to re-sporran.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mukster: Is a Scottish ghost someone who has been kilt?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NEW Would I Lie To You? - "S14 E08 (Series 14 Episode 8)" | TM&MC
Youtube HzHqp60kZ4E
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't you worry, my boys are on the job!
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's the sense of hanging around all incorporealy if you can't scream, "YA BAWBAG" at the tourists?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*Read a bit of the article.*

*Looks at year on calendar.*

*Hangs head.*
 
