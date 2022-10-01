 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 220 of WW3: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman. Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Russia's forces, World War II, eastern town of Lyman, World Bank, Ukrainian military spokesperson, Ukraine's eastern forces  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 530 troops? I would have expected more with the rout at Lyman.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of Ukrainian army taking care of Russian pigs

lyman, if you spare my life, I will grant you 3 wishes
Youtube Q4E8By28rFU
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Only 530 troops? I would have expected more with the rout at Lyman.


I think a lot probably have not been tabulated yet. But the number is large, and you know they're not as rounded to the hundred now but rather more specific.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: bloobeary: Only 530 troops? I would have expected more with the rout at Lyman.

I think a lot probably have not been tabulated yet. But the number is large, and you know they're not as rounded to the hundred now but rather more specific.


The numbers of troops lost and captured have always been statistically odd. For the first few months, the total number of captured was always 1000.   This 530 could be a 600 (normal rounding) - 120 prisoner exchange.  Ukraine hasn't mentioned prison exchange lately but I expect it still is going on so they may not want word of details getting back to Moscow.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Only 530 troops? I would have expected more with the rout at Lyman.


I'm thinking the kills there have not been really counted yet, might still be fighting there. Well, i say "fighting".
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Only 530 troops? I would have expected more with the rout at Lyman.


It's difficult to accurately measure the dead by how many buckets of slop you can fill
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jon Arbuckle's old roommate is in for it now!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good morning everyone, welcome, have a seat....


Found this embedded in a tweet. apparently: The road between Zarichne-Kreminna is an absolute killzone 😮 later we will find out once the area is clear, but horrific things happening for Russian forces there.
- NOËL 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) October 1, 2022
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


soon
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine should hold a vote to officially annex all of Russia.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Jon Arbuckle's old roommate is in for it now!



ТРУХEnglish
@TpyxaNews
Lyman is Ukraine We are waiting for official confirmation!

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1576150387278561281
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia lost army in Lyman it is encircled by Ukraine | Glory to Ukraine!
Youtube NidtnpUBLCw

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it.
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thousands of russians are being surrounded
Youtube GbZ9H0BzEPY

Yesterdays "knock 'em out cold my friends!"
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
30 Sep: Russians Realized THERE IS NO HOPE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube vsR_CQeMuHA
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How do you say "Falaise Gap" in Ukrainian?
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I haven't quite tried embedding a tweet before and I don't wanna fark it up, but Warmonitor3 has a couple good updates. For future reference do I just use the embed code or does fark still have it's own system for embedding?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: I haven't quite tried embedding a tweet before and I don't wanna fark it up, but Warmonitor3 has a couple good updates. For future reference do I just use the embed code or does fark still have it's own system for embedding?


You can use the embed code but fark posts it as text and a link rather than a picture of the tweet as a link.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You gotta give credit to the people of the occupied zones. Puerto Rico has been dithering for decades to figure out their status. Lots of votes, close splits. They can't get their act together.

But those occupied Ukrainian zones. BAM. First try, after only a few months of consideration, and they know that they want to be part of Russia by a 93 percent landslide. You gotta admire that level of efficiency and decisiveness.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Ukraine should hold a vote to officially annex all of Russia.


That's like me wanting to annex the landfill outside of town. No thanks.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: fasahd: bloobeary: Only 530 troops? I would have expected more with the rout at Lyman.

I think a lot probably have not been tabulated yet. But the number is large, and you know they're not as rounded to the hundred now but rather more specific.

The numbers of troops lost and captured have always been statistically odd. For the first few months, the total number of captured was always 1000.   This 530 could be a 600 (normal rounding) - 120 prisoner exchange.  Ukraine hasn't mentioned prison exchange lately but I expect it still is going on so they may not want word of details getting back to Moscow.


I suspect prisoner exchanges go like this:

Russians hand Ukrainians over:
- Ukrainians meet their families
- Ukrainians post video to Telegram
-Tracianne posts video here.

Ukrainians hand Russians over:
- Russians throw tantrum, saying they don't want to go back.
- Russians get thrown in jail for failing Vladimir.
- Wagner group goes to jail to pick recruits up.
- Russians end back where they started.
- Russians end up on Harlee's spreadsheet.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cameroncrazy1984:
I forgot to tell you to use the raw html button in the top left of the text editor. That's my bad

In all honesty I should have noticed it, i'm getting blind in my old age. I can set up an LNMP stack but can't embed a farking tweet.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good morning folks. Hoping for another huge ruscists collapse today.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lyman Frontline 27/09/2022 pic.twitter.com/Dj6YRS1FxQ
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) September 27, 2022
moichido
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Ukrainian Armed Forces enter and secured Lyman"
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 1, 2022 Ukrainian forces are in Zarichne
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 1, 2022
 
mederu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: RanHakubi: Jon Arbuckle's old roommate is in for it now!


ТРУХEnglish
@TpyxaNews
Lyman is Ukraine We are waiting for official confirmation!

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1576150387278561281


Fark user imageView Full Size

Farking good!

/Hope you get some good news FJ!
//Worst case, bronze it as a victory trophy for Ukraine kicking Mordor's ass?
///As is tradition
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: You gotta give credit to the people of the occupied zones. Puerto Rico has been dithering for decades to figure out their status. Lots of votes, close splits. They can't get their act together.

But those occupied Ukrainian zones. BAM. First try, after only a few months of consideration, and they know that they want to be part of Russia by a 93 percent landslide. You gotta admire that level of efficiency and decisiveness.


It's amazing how well a rusty AK pointed at your noggin focuses the mind.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
DALL E is free for all now.  I thought i'd give it a whirl as it is one of the best AI 'art' generators.  This attempt was amusing in discovering how much of a pussy it is with its censorship.  If we can't make fun of Vlad in the free world, what is the f**king point?

Attempt one: Vlad pissing yellow and blue (denied)
Attempt two: Vlad standing in rain of yellow and blue (denied)
Attempt three: someone standing in rain of yellow and blue (yay!)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: You gotta give credit to the people of the occupied zones. Puerto Rico has been dithering for decades to figure out their status. Lots of votes, close splits. They can't get their act together.

But those occupied Ukrainian zones. BAM. First try, after only a few months of consideration, and they know that they want to be part of Russia by a 93 percent landslide. You gotta admire that level of efficiency and decisiveness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: RanHakubi: Jon Arbuckle's old roommate is in for it now!


ТРУХEnglish
@TpyxaNews
Lyman is Ukraine We are waiting for official confirmation!

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1576150387278561281


Then comes the Russian nuke...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mederu: kbronsito: You gotta give credit to the people of the occupied zones. Puerto Rico has been dithering for decades to figure out their status. Lots of votes, close splits. They can't get their act together.

But those occupied Ukrainian zones. BAM. First try, after only a few months of consideration, and they know that they want to be part of Russia by a 93 percent landslide. You gotta admire that level of efficiency and decisiveness.

[Fark user image 643x305]


You may have missed the dripping sarcasm on that post.
 
mederu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: mederu: kbronsito: You gotta give credit to the people of the occupied zones. Puerto Rico has been dithering for decades to figure out their status. Lots of votes, close splits. They can't get their act together.

But those occupied Ukrainian zones. BAM. First try, after only a few months of consideration, and they know that they want to be part of Russia by a 93 percent landslide. You gotta admire that level of efficiency and decisiveness.

[Fark user image 643x305]

You may have missed the dripping sarcasm on that post.


That's what /s is for. We have enough of an orc-sucking roach infestation as it is most days.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/shamelessly stolen from Twitter
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Cleaning operations continue in Lyman"

The amount of Russian forces still in the town is unknown.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 1, 2022
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: RanHakubi: Jon Arbuckle's old roommate is in for it now!


ТРУХEnglish
@TpyxaNews
Lyman is Ukraine We are waiting for official confirmation!

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1576150387278561281


Learning that Lyman has been liberated before my first coffee is a great way to start the weekend.
 
raz4446
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mederu: Smoking GNU: mederu: kbronsito: You gotta give credit to the people of the occupied zones. Puerto Rico has been dithering for decades to figure out their status. Lots of votes, close splits. They can't get their act together.

But those occupied Ukrainian zones. BAM. First try, after only a few months of consideration, and they know that they want to be part of Russia by a 93 percent landslide. You gotta admire that level of efficiency and decisiveness.

[Fark user image 643x305]

You may have missed the dripping sarcasm on that post.

That's what /s is for. We have enough of an orc-sucking roach infestation as it is most days.


or your sarcasm meter is completely broken.  i'm autistic and caught it right away if that gives you any idea how bad of shape yours is in
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not happy people are dying on either side.  This never should have happened.  I don't know totally who are to blame, but the main blame goes on Putin.  I am glad however that the Ukrainians seem to be "winning".
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: I'm not happy people are dying on either side.  This never should have happened.  I don't know totally who are to blame, but the main blame goes on Putin.  I am glad however that the Ukrainians seem to be "winning".


I've been putting money aside now so eventually I can fly out and piss on putin's grave. I assume there will be a cover charge
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mederu: Smoking GNU: mederu: kbronsito: You gotta give credit to the people of the occupied zones. Puerto Rico has been dithering for decades to figure out their status. Lots of votes, close splits. They can't get their act together.

But those occupied Ukrainian zones. BAM. First try, after only a few months of consideration, and they know that they want to be part of Russia by a 93 percent landslide. You gotta admire that level of efficiency and decisiveness.

[Fark user image 643x305]

You may have missed the dripping sarcasm on that post.

That's what /s is for. We have enough of an orc-sucking roach infestation as it is most days.


It was a very obvious joke.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: mederu: Smoking GNU: mederu: kbronsito: You gotta give credit to the people of the occupied zones. Puerto Rico has been dithering for decades to figure out their status. Lots of votes, close splits. They can't get their act together.

But those occupied Ukrainian zones. BAM. First try, after only a few months of consideration, and they know that they want to be part of Russia by a 93 percent landslide. You gotta admire that level of efficiency and decisiveness.

[Fark user image 643x305]

You may have missed the dripping sarcasm on that post.

That's what /s is for. We have enough of an orc-sucking roach infestation as it is most days.

It was a very obvious joke.


I've had OP farkied in deep green for years (Green and Blue my go-to colours for good people), he's no vatnik whatsoever.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to: https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Majority of Russian forces withdrew from Lyman area.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 1, 2022
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Russian forces blew up a bridge near Torske to cover their escape.

What they did not realise was they trapped their comrades behind them.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 1, 2022
If I'm overdoing these I can prune it back, I'm not sure what the desired frequency of these are.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ShankatsuForte: Majority of Russian forces withdrew from Lyman area.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 1, 2022


How many of them were busy withdrawing when they were forcibly withdrawn from the land of the breathing is what i'd like to know.
 
