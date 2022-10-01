 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Herald Tribune (SW Florida))   Possible levee break following major hurricane. Not a repeat of 2005   (heraldtribune.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Sarasota County, Florida, Flood, Sarasota County, Additional information, Myakka Valley area, National Weather Service, social media, county residentsSaturday morning  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2022 at 7:45 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pextor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I drove my chevy there, but it was dry.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When the levy breaks
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No red state bailouts.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How is a valley possible in Florida? Granted I've been to sugar Hill "mountain" and mount Dora but even then it seems like a stretch.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When The Levee Breaks feat. John Paul Jones | Playing For Change | Song Around The World
Youtube LH0-WXUFY2k
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
is it goin down now, goin down?
 
dryknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Memphis Minnie doing a cover of the Led Zeppelin song:

Memphis Minnie - When the Levee Breaks
Youtube W5VmVvsjyKw
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.