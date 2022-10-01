 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Parents learn their kids will one day go blind ... so they decide to take them on a trip around the world   (globalnews.ca) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
😭
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's cool.
Blind people can still do inspiring things, like when Ann Frank flew around the world in her plane.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So their eldest daughter was found to have an inherited disease, and they chose to have more kids? Selfish pieces of shiat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: So their eldest daughter was found to have an inherited disease, and they chose to have more kids? Selfish pieces of shiat.


Username checks out.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I get that everyone is different but, especially as a kid, traveling the world would not have been fun. I'd certainly rather have spent my time doing regular kid stuff with my regular friends.

If I were going blind, I'd want to fill my mental spankbank with as many memories of pornography as possible.

I have been hiking in the Rockies and I've seen the Mona Lisa and I really couldn't care about either. I rarely think about it.

But porn/images/memories of attractive women .. That's a daily thing
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: So their eldest daughter was found to have an inherited disease, and they chose to have more kids? Selfish pieces of shiat.


I thought the same thing. They don't give a timeline except to say the eldest started bumping into things at 3...but not when she was diagnosed.

They would have already had the second kid before the oldest started bumping into things. And it is possible, at least in the US, to go years without getting a real diagnosis for a rare genetic disease. They might not have known.

Having said that, even without a diagnosis, I would have stopped having kids if anything was alarmingly wrong with one I already had... And a kid not being able to avoid a wall is
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I have been hiking in the Rockies and I've seen the Mona Lisa and I really couldn't care about either.


uh, hooray for you, I suppose? I guess you proved your point and got us backed into a logical corner now.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That's cool.
Blind people can still do inspiring things, like when Ann Frank flew around the world in her plane.


Actually she just got her service dog caught in the propeller. Nobody had the heart to tell her.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought this was a masturbation thread.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I'd certainly rather have spent my time doing regular kid stuff with my regular friends.


I wouldn't. I enjoyed sightseeing trips with my parents, as much as we had the opportunity to do so.

/ The trip around world was in "if I had a million dollars" category of dreams, but it would have been awesome.
// I know it doesn't cost that much. For us it might as well have.
 
