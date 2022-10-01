 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Did someone order take-out? Extra crispy?   (theverge.com) divider line
3
    More: Fail, Electric power transmission, food delivery drone, Overhead power line, Electricity distribution, drone's delivery box, Power outage, subsidiary Wing, fixed-wing aircraft  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2022 at 4:25 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gonna find a liability insurance rate that kills everyone but professional cameras. A friend of mine thought she needed to learn small craft ATC communication to fly drones under the cake of DFW ATC, but I think that Chase executive over estimated the market.

/CTO, if you're under a thousand feet in most places you can stay silent
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The meal was still hot inside the drone's delivery box when the crew got there," said Donald.

Priorities, people. Priorities. Sure, a couple of thousand folks were without power, but goddamn it, that quiche was still piping hot and ready. I mean, how HARD is it to deliver a quiche?

Sammy J & Randy - Backbenchers (Phone bill)
Youtube CEZOy3X3JZo
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I want flying cars to be a thing just for my comedic interests.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.