Little old fentanyl stash in Pasadena seized
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No telling how many millions of people that could have killed.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fentanyl always strikes me as a self-solving problem
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Fentanyl always strikes me as a self-solving problem


One might think, but clearly it isn't.  And now it comes in fun colors and flavors, you'd have to be stupid not to have some and share it with children on Halloween.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great, now Halloween's ruined.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A propos of something, I've been rewatching the series, Fringe. Great show if you can churn through the archaic 20+ episode filler seasons. Anyway, in an ep I just watched, they were trying to fight a rage virus. To buy time, fentanyl gas was pumped into the HVAC system. I thought, "Killing everyone is kind of a cure."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had a minor outpatient surgery yesterday morning, I asked the anesthesiologist what meds they'd be using as I'm a naturally curious person and he replied versed, propofol and fentanyl. I couldn't help myself to jokingly ask if it was the new fun colored ones.  He either didn't reply or the propofol took effect and I have no memory of the rest of the conversation.
 
laid back w/bud light
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Fentanyl always strikes me as a self-solving problem


That's a great way of minimalizing it until you're the one going to a funeral like I had to this past week.  So tell me, is addiction a choice or a disease?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have never understood the razor in an apple or thc gummy bears and Halloween.

Do people have so many drugs and razor blades that they decide to share with children?

I get hating kids, my neighbor's spawn are assholes who ride their bikes across our yard and ding dong ditch our Ring, but wanting to harm them? Never.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

laid back w/bud light: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Fentanyl always strikes me as a self-solving problem

That's a great way of minimalizing it until you're the one going to a funeral like I had to this past week.  So tell me, is addiction a choice or a disease?


To paraphrase Steven Wright, it's the only disease you can tell at people about.

Sorry for your loss. Truly. When I got out of rehab, I was one of only two alcoholics there. The rest of the 200 campers were opioid addicts. I made a couple of people who could have been really good friends. Both ODd within two weeks of getting out after relapsing. Goddamned nightmare.
 
