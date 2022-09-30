 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 909: "Geriatric"
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Geriatric

Description: Show us people, places, or things that are obviously old.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Old teasel seed heads


Old teasel seed heads
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
4.53 billion years old


4.53 billion years old
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Grandma made it to 101.

Grandma made it to 101.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Several thousand years old.


Several thousand years old.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Old homestead in Montana
Shot on an Olympus Six, around 60-70 years old
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chevy
Arista 100, in an Olympus OM-2
Same truck, different frame than another Fartography
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Annie E Mallory, died July 23rd 1864
(I believe) in Mystic, CT, shot on digital
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My father in September 1980. He was 71 at the time.
Olympus OM-1, Tri-X.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Roman Archways


What's left of the entry to a military training camp outside Zadar, Croatia
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ghost of Rhyolite

Rhyolite, Nevada

Single Exposure.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ring Bell, Then Enter


Still kind of old, Hawai'i's Byodo-In Bon Sho (Sacred Bell) was cast in 1968 as an exact copy of the 700+ year old Bon Sho at the original Byodo-In temple.  Custom is to ring the bell and let the deep tones cleanse your mind prior to entering the temple.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saqqara Necropolis, Egypt
Saqqara Necropolis, Egypt
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

former fish canning operation in Shearwater, BC
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
old and older, Havana, Cuba

old and older, Havana, Cuba
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roll film camera produced from 1946-1952
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brownie Target Six-20 by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Modified mid 50s Chevrolet. Photo was taken by me (when I was 12) at the Suzuki dealership on State Street in New Castle, PA.
 
inelegy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Manu, photographed in Ofu Village, American Samoa, in May 2012. He told me he lost his arm building Ofu Island's harbor in the 1960s.
 
My-beard-is-grey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cottage being reclaimed by native forest regrowth at Maruia Springs, New Zealand.
Photo taken February 2022, with Sony DX100.
 
gorrck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grandfather's Brownie 6-20 junior from the 1930s
 
gorrck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

1940s(?) Dodge Power Wagon taken with the earlier posted 6-20 Brownie Junior
 
gorrck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jazz hands - 9000 year old rock art - Gobustan, Azerbaijan
 
